Helldivers 2 finally gives bugdivers something to do now the Illuminate and Automaton attacks are over, as "massive Terminid outbreaks have erupted simultaneously" across 5 planets

The latest Helldivers 2 Major Order sees us switching focus from bots to bugs, as the Terminids invade multiple cities around the galaxy. We have to hold five different planets when the clock runs out, which is going to be tricky.

Just like the last Major Order, which was to liberate four different planets from the Automatons, this latest decree will see us split across the stars, fighting on multiple fronts. It's an effective way to divide our attention and make these battles harder to win. After all, the Galactic War is no fun if we're winning it all the time.

Confusingly, the Helldivers 2 Twitter account makes it sound like Super Earth itself has been invaded again. "Massive Terminid outbreaks erupted simultaneously across multiple Super Earth cities," it reads.

MAJOR ORDER: The remnant Illuminate forces have evaded Justice. Some of their remote bases endure. The unprovoked Illuminate assault on Super Earth will never be forgotten. Justice for the Illuminate atrocities has not been averted—merely postponed, for a greater and more… pic.twitter.com/WY24mVg21yJune 10, 2025

The cities in question are actually on planets colonized by Super Earth, not the bastion of Managed Democracy itself. Still, "this unprecedented assault of Fascism into highly-populated areas puts millions of citizens in grave danger," and we must fight to rid these worlds of the bug menace.

That means it's time for the bugdivers to shine. Bugdivers are players who prefer to fight the Terminids because they're the most fun enemy to face. They helped out against the Illuminate invasion by defending a planet that could hack the squid fleet, brokering peace between bugdivers and other players.

Over on Twitter, people are replying with GIFs from Starship Troopers and seem happy that this means bugs are "back on the menu ." Others are glad we have " a special MO for the bugdivers ."

I'm enjoying these new Major Orders after the invasion. The war brought everyone together, and now we need to be spread thin to give our enemies a chance at actually winning. It makes things far more exciting.

