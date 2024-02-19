How to farm Samples in Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 Sample Farming is something that many players will find themselves inclined to do - surprisingly, focusing as much on the more frequent Common Samples as much as Rare Samples and even Super Samples. Though the game only gives the latter two out in harder missions, the sheer amount of Common Samples required for Ship Upgrades is staggering, so players would be well advised to go and source them out by exploiting the Helldivers 2 progression system to its utmost.

With that in mind, we'll explain how to farm samples of all rarities in Helldivers 2, as well as how Samples work in-game for those who need a basic primer.

The best Helldivers 2 Sample farming method

The best way to farm Samples in Helldivers 2 is to head into a short bug-killing Blitz: Search and Destroy mission on a specific difficulty. Depending on the difficulty you play the game at, it will vary what Samples are available.

Common Samples: Trivial, Easy and Medium

Trivial, Easy and Medium Rare Samples: Challenging, Hard and Extreme

Challenging, Hard and Extreme Super Samples: Suicide Mission, Impossible and Helldive

The idea is that these missions are short and quick, so while there are fewer Samples available than there would be in a bigger mission, you complete and leave much faster. Not only that, but Bug Nests make Samples very easy to notice, and the right loadout (explosive Stratagems and weapons) can empty nests even quicker. Simply load up one of these missions and get through it as fast as possible, clearing nests and then sweeping the ground to grab all the leftover samples.

If you're looking for Super Samples, make sure to keep an eye out for tall, straight, somewhat cylindrical grey rocks with white marks criss-crossing over them (Super Samples tend to wait at the base of those).

Samples in Helldivers 2 explained

Common Samples and better in Helldivers 2 are a currency used to buy upgrades for your ship (which in turn upgrade and enhance your Stratagems in the field). When Samples of any kind are found in missions (marked by little icons above them), players need to pick them up and successfully extract while holding them - if you can't get them out of the mission, they don't add to your total. If a player is killed while holding Samples, somebody else will need to run over and pick them up off their body.

Fortunately, extracted Samples are given to all players upon successful completion of a mission. That means that who picks them up and carries them out really doesn't matter, as long as somebody does it.

You can tell how many Samples are in the map from the icons in the top right when you open the mini-map itself, though it won't show you where they are. You can use this as a general indicator of what's out there to find, though I can't recommend sweeping the whole map comprehensively to max out your reward - even in the farming method shown above, this is a system that's best handled by quick sweeps, grabbing what's in front of you and moving on. It's just quicker that way.

Once Samples are brought back to your ship, you'll be able to spend them at the Ship Management terminal to the left of where you're dropped off. More ship upgrades are unlocked as you spend, so make sure to check what's ahead!

