How to farm Money fast in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A good Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 money farm is something that players will definitely want early on when cash is hard to come by. Making Groschen can be done in all sorts of ways, but one of the most effective methods is introduced to you very early on - playing games of dice and gambling. Of course, you could lose all that money, but there's a way to avoid that risk, as we'll lay out below, as well as some other methods to make money. If you're struggling to keep your Groschen pouch full, here's the best money farm in KCD2, as well as some advice on staying wealthy as a rule.

The best money farm in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The best way to farm money in KCD2 - especially if you're early in the game - is to find a tavern with a dice table, spend a small amount to sleep in the bed and save, and then bet everything you have at dice.

This means that any money you wager is effectively insured - if you lose the game, you reload the save and immediately try again. If you win, you sleep for another hour to save once more, then go back to the dice table. It's highly recommended that you use this gambling method to build up your cash before you make the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers blacksmith or miller choice and attend the wedding as you need to pay for an outfit!

Different dice players will wager different amounts, so it's a good rule of thumb to shop around, but it's a scheme that works in almost any settlement; there's no village or town where you can't find at least one possible bed and one gambler. Generally though, look for areas with more wealth - a nobleman or merchant, or even a professional gambler, will bet more than a farmer or a miner.

How to make money in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Beyond that money farm, there are some good bits of advice that players should keep in mind when playing generally to help make sure they earn Groschen in KCD2.

Load up your horse. As an extension of your inventory, your horse can hold a lot of gear you can then take back and sell wherever. Putting unneeded - but valuable - loot on your horse's back should be second nature to you before long.

As an extension of your inventory, your horse can hold a lot of gear you can then take back and sell wherever. Putting unneeded - but valuable - loot on your horse's back should be second nature to you before long. Loot enemies and sell armor. Armor in particular is generally worth a lot, but anything can be taken and sold. Equipment becomes especially more valuable once you hit the second region, and there's a string of merchants in Kuttenberg City who will all buy them off you.

Armor in particular is generally worth a lot, but anything can be taken and sold. Equipment becomes especially more valuable once you hit the second region, and there's a string of merchants in Kuttenberg City who will all buy them off you. Find a Fence. These special merchants will take any stolen gear without question, so those who are getting the most out of the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 stealth system can profit off them. There's one in the Nomads' Camp in the Southwest of the Trosky region, West of Bozhena's house.

These special merchants will take any stolen gear without question, so those who are getting the most out of the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 stealth system can profit off them. There's one in the Nomads' Camp in the Southwest of the Trosky region, West of Bozhena's house. Always haggle, and build your reputation. Haggling successfully helps you buy for lower prices and sell for more. It also builds your reputation with merchants which will make future haggling even easier. Even a couple of Groschen saved or gained is better than nothing.

Haggling successfully helps you buy for lower prices and sell for more. It also builds your reputation with merchants which will make future haggling even easier. Even a couple of Groschen saved or gained is better than nothing. Sell to the right merchants. Merchants will offer you a better price if you're dealing in their stock. A smith will buy weapons and armor for more, and an Apothecary will buy potions at a better price - they know what it's worth, after all.

Merchants will offer you a better price if you're dealing in their stock. A smith will buy weapons and armor for more, and an Apothecary will buy potions at a better price - they know what it's worth, after all. Craft what you can. A recipe isn't always cheap, but it's still worth checking to see what you have and what everything costs. In the long run, if you tend to use a lot of potions, it's better to buy the recipe and ingredients to make your own. Or, if you've found a recipe along your journey, that'll save you even more money. Brewing your own Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 healing potions and Marigold Decoctions should be something you do every so often, rather than buying them outright.

