All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Brunswick Armor locations and Riddle Solutions

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Brunswick armor locations are spread around in the Lion's Crest pre-order DLC quest, with a riddle and several treasure maps leading you to find all the pieces across the Trosky region. KCD2 having this DLC quest as pre-order means you can start it the moment the tutorial section ends in Troskowitz, though it takes you around the first major region, and you might want to be a little careful about venturing into the unknown.

Still, the Brunswick armor is very good early game plate armor with a nice charisma bonus, so we'll lay out how to solve the riddle and where to find the first piece, as well as how to solve all the different treasure maps for all the different Brunswick armor locations, and even how to get the special weapons - a pretty dagger and a giant poleaxe.

If you're struggling with the riddle of the Lion's Crest pre-order mission and want to find all the Brunswick armor locations in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, here's where you need to look.

All Brunswick armor locations in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

There are five locations that players need to look to find all the Brunswick armor in the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Lion's Crest pre-order mission.

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Chapel in the Rocks. Solve the starting riddle to find a shrine hidden in a rocky crevice, with Brunswick's Dagger, Gauntlets, and two treasure maps inside. Wolf Hunting Spot. Lodged between two tall trees in this dangerous area is a sack that contains Brunswick's Chainmail Coif, Plate Leg Armor, Caparison, and the third treasure map. Crosses in the Rocks. Several crosses on a cliffedge mark this location, the leftmost one of which has a chest with Brunswick's Plate Sleeves, some Saviour Schnapps, and the last treasure map. Cross and Skeleton. This forested grave West-South-West of Tachov has a skeleton with a sack leaning against a tree, the sack holding Brunswick's Brigandine. The skeleton itself also has a valuable Knight's Sword. Treasure Hunters' Camp. The stone cairn with a white cross has Brunswick's Bascinet (helmet) and a Shrinking Dice for the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dice game. You will have to kill or sneak past the treasure hunters to get it though.

We'll go into all the specifics about each of these locations below and the treasure maps if you need more help, but we do recommend waiting until you have a horse and at least some basic gear before pursuing this questline - some of the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Gold Edition items might help you here if you have access to them.

The wolves and treasure hunters can be challenging for really low level players and, if nothing else, travelling the length and breadth of Trosky (the first region of the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Map) can be tough to do without some fast travel points and a decent steed. The treasure maps you gain later are also based on understanding certain landmarks and clearing the map itself.

You will also need a Shovel to complete this quest! You can buy them from merchants or steal them from cemeteries.

How to solve The Lion's Crest Riddle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's length and playtime explained Wondering how long is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? Well, no matter what, it's pretty long - but it all depends on what kind of playthrough you're doing.

The solution to the starting riddle in The Lion's Crest in KCD2 is the Chapel in the Rocks, which is in the forest North of Trosky Castle.

The actual riddle is a pretty tough one that's based on some in-game knowledge and some slightly elastic logic. "Take your leave of Crone and Maiden, standing tall behind the gates" is relatively easy - when you make it to Trosky Castle, you're told more than once that the two main towers are called Crone and Maiden, so you clearly start there (you'll here this over and over when you go through our Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 For Whom the Bell Tolls walkthrough).

Then it gets trickier: "Boldly go towards true midnight, in caverns cold your prize awaits" is a tough one because… midnight doesn't have a direction. In fact, this is a bit of oblique logic telling you to go North, (presumably because it's the direction of twelve o' clock) leaving through the North gate of Trosky Castle. Keep going until you hit the forest directly North; the "hall of forest kings" referring to a Stag hunting ground that gets marked on your map.

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

From there, pass into a canyon with a rock on either side of you and one directly in front, so the path forms a Y-shape. Circle around the rock ahead of you carefully until you're on the North side of it, and you'll find a small crevice with a shrine inside: the Chapel in the Rocks. Interact with it to open it up, the dig with the shovel to gain the following:

Brunswick's Dagger

Brunswick's Gauntlet

Fine Wine

Fragments from the Bible (Skill Book)

17 Groschen

2 Candles

Brunswick's Map I

Brunswick's Map II

You can use the Dagger to perform a Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Stealth kill on unaware enemies, and obviously the Gauntlet is the first piece of the armor set. With two maps, it's time to start hunting the rest of them.

Brunswick's Map 1 solution and armor location

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

No more riddles, the first treasure map for Brunswick's armor leads you to two trees at a Wolf Hunting Spot west of the Chapel in the Rocks, and North of Tachov, to the left side of the road that stretches down. The wolves here are pretty lethal for the unprepared, so you might want to refresh yourself on how to save in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 before you go up against them.

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

You'll have to kill or drive off the wolves here, but what you're looking for is a small sack between two very straight trees on the South side of the area, next to a small hole in the ground. Inside you'll find:

Brunswick's chainmail coif

Brunswick's plate leg armor

Brunswick's caparison

Beet

Leek

Turnip

Brunswick's Map III

The caparison is used for decorating horses, but obviously if you don't own one yet it'll just clog your inventory. If you need help, we'll explain how to get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Brunswick's Map 2 solution and armor location

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The next treasure map marks Brunswick's armor near the crosses on the road, which are specifically just north of Vidlak Pond on the west side of the map. Head to the cliff just North of the settlement, scale it using the slopes on either side, then go to the South side to see three crosses on the edge.

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The highest one on the left, accessible via a fallen tree, has a chest in front of it. Open that to find:

Brunswick's Plate Sleeves

Saviour Schnapps

3 Bandages

Brunswick's Map IV

Brunswick's Map 3 solution and armor location

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The next treasure map takes you South, near the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Battle of the Frogs and Mice - head to the Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn and go North along the road to the second right. Head along the river and then take the dirt path right into the forest.

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Climb the hill on your left to go up to a small graveyard, with a sprawling tree and a skeleton leaning against it, marked on the map as "Cross and Skeleton". Grab the Knight's Sword in its hands, then open the sack next to it to get:

Brunswick's Brigadine

30 Apples

Fine Wine

Brunswick's Map 4 solution and armor location

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The stone cairn shown on the final treasure map for the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 mission is in the forest East of the Nomads' Camp. Specifically, you need to find the Treasure Hunters' Camp Northeast of the Nomad's Camp - head down the path and then up the hill on your left.

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The three treasure hunters will attack you if they spot you, but how you deal with it is your choice - you can fight back or sneak around them. What you need to find is the Cairn that matches the one on the map, on the northwest side of the camp. Interact with it to get:

Brunswick's Bascinet

Shrinking Die

Worn Rosary

There's also numerous other treasures and items around the camp for you to get, so make sure to loot everything! You're also not that far from the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Axe from the Lake, so why not check out our guide on where to find this silvery weapon?

How to get Brunswick's Poleaxe and dagger

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The two weapons of The Lion's Crest pre-order DLC, Brunswick's Dagger and Brunswick's Poleaxe, are comparatively easy to get. The dagger is found at the first location when you solve the riddle, and it's functionally identical to any other dagger that you use for Stealth Kills, it just looks prettier.

Brunswick's Poleaxe can't be found, you have to craft it yourself at any Smithy. The crafting recipe is given to you when you start the quest, from Scribe Gaibl, and will require the following:

1 Fastening Material

3 Iron

1 Frankfurt Steel

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

There's all manner of places you can get these, but they're all sold by the blacksmith at Trosky Castle. Crafting it will take a while, but at the end you'll have a pretty strong heavy weapon. Of course, if you're feeling more ambitious, we've also got the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 best weapons laid out here!

