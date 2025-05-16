How to play Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Brushes with Death DLC
Here's the starting location and requirements for the KCD2 Brushes with Death expansion
If you want to play the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Brushes with Death DLC expansion and don't know where the first mission is located, you either aren't in the right region or haven't progressed far enough into the game to unlock it. The first KCD2 DLC pack to be released, Brushes with Death, can't be played from the moment the open world begins, unlike the quest to find all the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Brunswick armor locations. It's locked behind a certain level of story progression, as events in the narrative require certain mid-game areas to be unlocked.
To help you find out where to begin, we'll explain how to play the KCD2 Brushes with Death expansion below and where that first quest is located, as well as what you need to have done in the game to actually make the quest playable.
How to play the Brushes with Death DLC in KCD2
If you have the Brushes with Death DLC downloaded for KCD2, you can't play it until you’ve progressed the main game to the point where you've completed the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 For Whom the Bell Tolls quest at Trosky Castle.
Once that's been completed and the castle now made accessible, a new quest indicator will be added to the Trosky map, Southeast of Trosky Castle and West of Apollonia, as shown on the image above. This is a unique purple indicator unlike anything else on the map – head there and there'll be a figure tied to a tree. Getting close will trigger a cutscene and start the first quest in the Brushes with Death questline.
If you've already passed this sequence and completed the game, or just in the Kuttenberg region that marks the second half of the campaign, you need to go back to the first region to start the DLC. If you're not sure how to travel back, we've got a guide on how to get back to previous regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (just make sure you've got a couple hundred Groschen to spare).
