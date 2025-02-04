How to get back to previous regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Want to get back to previous regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? Wondering if you can ever go back to old areas once the story takes you out of them? Don't worry, it is possible to go back to previous areas like Trosky and Kuttenberg, even travelling between them freely - but it's not as simple as fast travel, and it's certainly not something you can do for free. Here, we'll explain the process, and where you can find the Caravan needed to bring you between areas and regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to go to old regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

To go between regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 and return to old and previous areas from the story, you need to find a Caravan, marked on the map with an icon of a red wagon. Once you reach this area, find the Coachman, an NPC with a green shirt and red hat.

Speak to the Coachman and ask for passage to the area of your choice. This will cost you 200 Groschen, and there doesn't appear to be any way to haggle it down. Keep in mind that you have to pay this every time you travel - so if you want to go back to Trosky to complete a quest before returning to Kuttenberg, you'll have to pay 400 Groschen (and do this every time you travel). If you're having trouble with that, we've got a Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 money farm guide for you.

Keep in mind that you also can't travel until you reach a point in the plot where you unlock the area. You can't use a caravan to go to Kuttenberg until you've reached the point in the story where it naturally takes you there.

Caravan locations in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

To find a Caravan, there are two major ones we know of so far, one in the two regions:

Trosky Region: In the open fields and farmland at the edge of the map, Southeast of Troskowitz

In the open fields and farmland at the edge of the map, Southeast of Troskowitz Kuttenberg Region: On the road West from Suchdol castle.

Don't worry, the caravans don't move around when you're not there. These locations serve as the equivalent of train stations for you to access this long-distance travel, so just grab your Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 horse and ride on over when you're ready to go to a new area of the map.

In short, you can travel between old areas and regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 by finding the red caravans and paying the Coachmen 200 Groschen each time.

Want more details on how to play KCD2? Find out all the best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 tips here, or if you're headed back to Trosky to clean up side quests, find out the best ending to the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Battle of the Frogs and Mice questline here!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission