How to get the best ending for the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Battle of the Frogs and Mice quest

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Battle of the Frogs and Mice quest is your opportunity to finally end the long-running feud between the Tachovites and Zhelejovites, but there's one outcome that is far better than siding with either of the villages. Rather than joining either Innkeeper Prochek or Old Olbram in the pasture that is the subject of the dispute, you should instead start an investigation with a bit of help from Bailiff Thrush in Troskowitz. Pursuing this path leads you to getting the best outcome for the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest in Kingdom Come 2, and I've laid out exactly how it works below.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Battle of the Frogs and Mice best ending

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

If you've started the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 by speaking to either Innkeeper Prochek in Tachov or Old Olbram in Zhelejov, you can get the best outcome for this quest by asking them if they wouldn't rather make up – don't agree to meet the villagers in the pasture that they both lay claim to just yet!

Doing this leads you to Bailiff Thrush in Troskowitz where you can dig deeper into the dispute between the two villages. However, before you go any further, I highly recommend completing both the "Mice" and "Frogs" side quests if you haven't already – doing both isn't essential to getting the best outcome, but going too far with Battle of the Frogs and Mice will lock you out of whichever quest you didn't do, therefore missing out on some groschen.

Otherwise, here's what you need to do to complete the Battle of the Frogs and Mice side quest in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 with the best ending:

Talk to Bailiff Thrush in Troskowitz about the feud and say, "Von Bergow would reward you", when prompted. This leads to him telling you about a nonsensical chronicle written by a previous Bailiff that you need to decipher.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Head into the Rathaus where you can find Scribe Gaibl during the day (he tells you about the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Brunswick armor) and read the large book on the plinth to the right of Gaibl.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Flip all the way to the last page where you'll find a Latin phrase in red: "Fecit ordinem in regione ope clavi ferrei". Ask Gaibl about the Latin phrase. His translation suggests there's an iron nail that marks the border between Tachov and Zhelejov in the disputed pasture. Follow your map to the highlighted field between the two villages and look for the tall tree almost right in the middle of the highlighted area on the map, next to the main path. Examine the old nail sticking out the tree's trunk and then return to Troskowitz and tell Thrush that you found it.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Examine the old nail sticking out the tree's trunk and then return to Troskowitz and tell Thrush that you found it. Go to back to whoever started the Battle of the Frogs and Mice for you (either Prochek or Olbram) and tell them that you're ready to meet the other village in the pasture. You'll then automatically fast travel to the pasture, tell the villagers about the nail dividing the pasture with Thrush's help, and then everyone will disperse. Talk to Thrush about the dispute being settled and then say, "happy to help". This leads to him giving you the Master's Studies 1 book, to which you should say, "thank you". Asking about groschen as a reward and saying that a book is better than nothing leads to you losing reputation with Thrush so it's best to avoid these dialogue options.

And with that, you've resolved the Battle of the Frogs and Mice in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, getting you an achievement/trophy for your diplomatic efforts as well as the book. While Master's Studies 1 doesn’t seem like a thrilling reward, you can study it to improve your Scholarship skill and then sell it to a scribe for groschen later. Siding with either of the villages also gets you some Groschen as well as reputation but I'd argue getting the book is worth the effort.

There are plenty of other choices and tricky moments in this medieval RPG, notably the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 For Whom the Bell Tolls quest. While you're exploring around Tachov and Zhelejov, it's also worth hunting down the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Silver Axe.



