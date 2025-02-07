How to get the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 best armor

So you want to know how to get Kingdom Come Deliverance 2's best armor? Well, there's not a singular set you're looking for - in this case, you'll be looking for disparate pieces that combine into a set of plate armor with unrivalled defensive stats. That being said, armor in KCD2 serves a specific purpose - protecting you in battle, of course - but that doesn't mean you'll always want to be wearing it. Plate armor makes you noisy (which is bad for stealth), and depending on how blood-spattered it is, it may affect your charisma and speech checks with NPCs. Still, if you want to go in for full protection, here's how to construct the best plate armor set in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and its location in the world.

How to get the best armor in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The best armor in KCD2 is made out of the following pieces:

Brocade Hood

Noble Bascinet

Mail Hood with Coat of Arms

Aketon Short

Hauberk long

Riding Waffenrock

Milanese Cuirass

Nuremberg Gauntlets

Nuremberg Plate Gauntlets

Noble's Plate Legs

It goes without saying that you'll want to get all of these at gold quality, as that will massively increase their stats. With these pieces combined though, you'll be as durable as it's possible to be in KCD2 (though the hood and waffenrock barely make any difference and are mostly there to add visual flourish and secondary stat bonuses).

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

To get this armor, you need to reach the second region of the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 map and go to the city of Kuttenberg to the East. At the map location shown above you'll find an Armorer by the name of Master Nicholas Krondel who will sell you all of the plate pieces.

However, be warned: they're incredibly expensive, with some individual pieces costing over 5000 Groschen. The whole ensemble will cost well over 20,000 Groschen, even if you haggle but don't lose hope: it's possible to find random bandits and enemies with pieces of that gear throughout the game. It's rare, but it does happen, and either way it works out: sell the second-tier armor you find off them to afford the set above, or just use any armor that fits into the outfit we've outlined. In fact, selling these high value armor pieces is basically the best late-game Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 money farm, so it's just good practice at this point.

