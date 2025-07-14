"A massive win for media preservation": Dedicated Borderlands fans have finally "made it into Borderlands Online," months since the project to revive the long-dead MMO began

The project to bring Borderlands Online back from the dead has reached a major milestone, as a team of players has finally made it into the MMO.

Back in late April, modder and dataminer EpicNNG – better known as Epic – brought the long-lost MMO back into the spotlight. Borderlands Online, a game that was originally only set for release in China, was shut down back in 2015, but after finding a build of the game online, Epic was determined to "make sure the community gets to experience this game one way or another."

Doing so was never going to be straightforward – even getting past the login screen was a huge victory, but since then, there have been many more challenges. In fact, Epic put out a whole video asking for help from anyone in the Borderlands community who thought they might be able to contribute to fixing up the MMO and making it work again. We've now been given a fresh glimmer of hope, with some significant progress made.

"BREAKING: A TEAM HAS MADE IT INTO BORDERLANDS ONLINE!" Epic declares in a new post on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the game in action. "The game is not yet fully playable, and will take a long time to get it in a fully playable state, but one of the teams is in and can access numerous aspects of the game."

BREAKING: A TEAM HAS MADE IT IN TO BORDERLANDS ONLINE!The game is not yet fully playable, and will take a long time to get it in a fully playable state, but one of the teams is in and can access numerous aspects of the game. pic.twitter.com/16XclXwPPYJuly 13, 2025

Epic adds: "This has been a long time coming, and for safety I obviously can't say too much. But for those curious about progress, just know that it has happened. History has been made. The third Borderlands infinity stone has been obtained."

Although the game isn't truly revived, the modder still concludes that this is "a massive win for media preservation," and it really is. Hell, it's thanks to this project that many of us even know that the game ever existed. Hopefully, this is a good sign of more to come – fingers crossed that the team can make it playable eventually.

Reviving the long-lost Borderlands MMO may be one modder's "biggest challenge ever."