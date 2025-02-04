Full Deliverance Kingdom Come 2 map and all regions

The full Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 map is right here - which, in fact, is two maps, one for the Trosky region and one for the larger Kuttenberg area you'll get to visit later on. KCD2's map is pretty big, and while you can uncover it simply by exploring the world organically, unlocking the "Explorer" Perk in the Scholarship skill tree also reveals the entire map and all points of interest by default. I've already unlocked Explorer, so here's the full Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 map for all areas and regions, letting you see where everything is and how to get there.

All Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 maps revealed

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has two maps, as the game is split into two areas that you'll gain access to at different points. The first is Trosky, a countryside area made of a network of small villages, and the second is Kuttenberg, named after the Capital in that area, but also including the settlements around it. We've also got a guide on how to get back to Trosky in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, so you know how to journey between the two areas freely.

Trosky Map

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The Trosky map is shown above. You'll start the game in this area, going through a tutorial that takes you to a house between the Nomad's Camp and Zhelejov, and ending up in Troskowitz before you're given the chance to fully explore the zone.

Kuttenberg Map

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The Kuttenberg region is one you'll access about halfway through the campaign of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 after you hit a certain story flag. It's a bigger, more dynamic region, with a huge city of the same name on its east side that's very good for those who engage a lot with traders and merchants (selling weapons and armor you take off bandits here is a great mid-to-late game Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 money farm).

There's also a lot of industrial elements here - quarries and large buildings under construction - as well as greater conflict and wealth, with figures of power battling each other. Kuttenberg as a region is more brutal than Trosky, but it's also where you have the opportunity to really get the best the game has to offer.

