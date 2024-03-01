The full Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth map revealed

By Iain Wilson
The map in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth spans across the Meridian Ocean from Grasslands to Nibelheim and beyond

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth map
The Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth map is huge, with the full World Map spanning several expansive continents to take in all of the regions you'll be visiting. In turn, each of those regions in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth provides a wide area you can explore, taking on myriad side quests, challenges, and more if you decide to sink the necessary time into fully completing each location. If you want to see what the complete Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth map looks like, I've got it for you below along with details on the order you'll unlock it through the course of the story.

The complete Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth map

Above you can see the full Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth map, which you'll have access to by the time you complete the story. Initially the World Map is covered in cloud (not that one) when you zoom out to view it, but this will be gradually cleared in time as you progress through the different regions. When looking at the map you'll see icons below each region, indicating how many of the available Odd Jobs, Queen's Blood matches, and Phenomenon Intel have been completed in each area. Thankfully, with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fast travel you can move quickly around the world map when you're not locked into an area for a specific part of the storyline, though travelling quickly between regions will cost you some Gil.

In terms of progression, you'll unlock each of the regions on the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth map in the following order:

  1. Grasslands
  2. Junon Region
  3. Corel Region
  4. Gongaga Region
  5. Cosmo Canyon Region
  6. Nibel Region
  7. Northwood

You'll also be able to return to all of the open world regions after completing the story to continue side quests and challenges from where you left off, so don't worry about being locked out of a location by moving on.

