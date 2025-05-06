Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director drops more hints that Rebirth and Part 3 could be coming to Switch 2, which he immediately thought "would have enough power" to handle the trilogy

Final Fantasy 7 Remake director Naoki Hamaguchi has dropped some more hints that the second part of the remake trilogy may arrive on Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct featured a metric ton of exciting announcements for the upcoming console. Of course, there was Mario Kart World and Donkey Kong Bananza doing the heavy lifting on Nintendo's side of upcoming Switch 2 games, but the amount of massive third-party support shown was impressive.

Not only did FromSoftware's Elden Ring and a brand new exclusive from the studio, The Duskbloods, get revealed, but we finally saw Square Enix let Final Fantasy 7 Remake escape PlayStation and finally come to another console, with the first title of the remake project arriving on Nintendo Switch 2.

However, the natural question on everyone's mind is will the sequel, 2024's Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and the currently unannounced third entry in the remake trilogy make the jump to Nintendo's new console, too? Square Enix has hinted at it, with the game's director Naoki Hamaguchi telling fans to "look forward to the continued development of the FF7 Remake series" when the port was announced.

Now, speaking in the latest installment of Nintendo's Creator's Voice series, Hamaguchi dropped some more crumbs of hope for fans looking for a Switch 2 release of Rebirth and beyond. The director described his first time seeing the Nintendo Switch 2, stating his intrigue with the system's new features and specs, before saying, "I felt it would have enough power to run the Final Fantasy 7 remake series I was creating."

Meanwhile, the video ends with Hamaguchi saying, "I hope players are looking forward to the Final Fantasy 7 remake series on Nintendo Switch 2."

While it may be inevitable to some that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will eventually make its way to the system, having some semblance of a confirmation that it's on the cards for Nintendo Switch 2 is nice. Although, as always it's best to just wait it out and see what happens, and if not, you can always give it a go on Steam Deck.

Keeping up with all the latest Nintendo Switch 2 news? Be sure to check out our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order live blog too to keep an eye on the new console's stock levels.