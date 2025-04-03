Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and its sequels might too, as Square Enix says to "look forward to the continued development" of the JRPG series

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct finally arrived, and with it came a first look at what's to come on the new console from Nintendo – including unexpected games dropping on the Nintendo Switch 2 , like Final Fantasy 7 Remake .

Standing as an entirely revamped release of one of the best JRPGs ever created, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only available to play on the PlayStation 5 or on PC – but not for long. As the Direct livestream yesterday and a post from game co-director Naoki Hamaguchi reveal, the monumental remake and first part of the planned Final Fantasy 7 trio is going to be available to play on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Whether or not Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and its follow-up will join Remake on the new Switch is still unclear, but it certainly sounds like a possibility if Hamaguchi's words offer any hope to hang onto. "FF7 REMAKE is coming to Switch 2," writes the director. "We are excited to be able to launch FF7 REMAKE to Nintendo console game fans. Please look forward to the continued development of the FF7 REMAKE series!"

FFVII REMAKE is coming to Switch2🎉We are excited to be able to launch FFVII REMAKE to Nintendo console game fans. Please look forward to the continued development of the FFVII REMAKE series!FFVII REMAKEをSwitch2で発売します🎉任天堂コンソールのゲームファンにFFVII… pic.twitter.com/xxKoZNdMnhApril 2, 2025

There's no telling whether Hamaguchi's last line could point to a potential Rebirth launch on the Switch 2 or the Remake trio's third title on Nintendo's coming console, but it's certainly a fun thought to consider – and judging by fans' comments, it's safe to say players would be interested. "I can't wait to play FF7 REMAKE again on the Switch 2," reads one such response under Hamaguchi's post. "So excited for the future of this series."



Rebirth will drop on the Switch 2 after Nintendo's upcoming console's hotly anticipated release itself, which is set for June 5. As for Switch 2 pre-orders , they're scheduled to begin going live next week on April 8 – but anyone hoping for an early invite from Nintendo will need to tick off a certain number of requirements from the company as a result of its plan to combat Switch 2 scalpers , including a Nintendo Switch Online membership.



