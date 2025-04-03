Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and its sequels might too, as Square Enix says to "look forward to the continued development" of the JRPG series

Will Rebirth and its follow-up join Remake?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake screenshot showing Aerith staring ahead, a concerned expression on the young woman&#039;s face
(Image credit: Square Enix)

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct finally arrived, and with it came a first look at what's to come on the new console from Nintendo – including unexpected games dropping on the Nintendo Switch 2, like Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Standing as an entirely revamped release of one of the best JRPGs ever created, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only available to play on the PlayStation 5 or on PC – but not for long. As the Direct livestream yesterday and a post from game co-director Naoki Hamaguchi reveal, the monumental remake and first part of the planned Final Fantasy 7 trio is going to be available to play on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Whether or not Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and its follow-up will join Remake on the new Switch is still unclear, but it certainly sounds like a possibility if Hamaguchi's words offer any hope to hang onto. "FF7 REMAKE is coming to Switch 2," writes the director. "We are excited to be able to launch FF7 REMAKE to Nintendo console game fans. Please look forward to the continued development of the FF7 REMAKE series!"

There's no telling whether Hamaguchi's last line could point to a potential Rebirth launch on the Switch 2 or the Remake trio's third title on Nintendo's coming console, but it's certainly a fun thought to consider – and judging by fans' comments, it's safe to say players would be interested. "I can't wait to play FF7 REMAKE again on the Switch 2," reads one such response under Hamaguchi's post. "So excited for the future of this series."

Rebirth will drop on the Switch 2 after Nintendo's upcoming console's hotly anticipated release itself, which is set for June 5. As for Switch 2 pre-orders, they're scheduled to begin going live next week on April 8 – but anyone hoping for an early invite from Nintendo will need to tick off a certain number of requirements from the company as a result of its plan to combat Switch 2 scalpers, including a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Searching for more? Here are some of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games to look forward to, as well as our roundup of Nintendo Switch 2 Direct news from yesterday.

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

