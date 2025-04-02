Nintendo has a plan to combat Switch 2 scalpers, and it involves a Nintendo Switch Online membership and "a certain amount of time" spent in-game

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct is finally here, and with it comes a wealth of knowledge regarding the new console from Nintendo – including some information on pre-orders and which fans might get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 first .



Although Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders aren't exactly live just yet, the company does seem to have a plan in place that could prevent scalpers (and the quick selling out that plagued the original Switch console when it initially released in 2017). As spotted and shared by Verge reporter Tom Warren in an online post and on Nintendo's own pre-order page , invites will roll out on a "first come, first served" basis.

Nintendo has a plan to challenge Switch 2 scalpers. It's limiting its own preorders to Switch 1 owners that have an active Switch Online membership and have "spent a certain amount of time playing purchased / paid Nintendo Switch games, prioritizing those with more playtime." — Tom Warren (@tomwarren.co.uk) 2025-04-02T14:54:50.709Z

Buyers will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership that's either been active "for at least two years continuously" by March 31 in the United Kingdom or "a minimum of 12 months" in the United States. They also must have hit a "certain amount of time playing purchased/paid Nintendo Switch games," with Nintendo "prioritizing those with more playtime" (at least 50 hours, if in the US).

Switch 2 pre-order rules for UK and US seem different? Mine only say 12 months of Switch Online at some point, not two years continuously — AmericanTruckSongs10 (@ethangach.bsky.social) 2025-04-02T14:56:03.158Z

Perhaps most surprising of all, however, is the fact that the UK website seemingly states that interested buyers have to have "opted in to receive promotional emails and messages from Nintendo, and be opted in on the day the invitation email is sent." If one does get the ever-coveted invite to pre-order a Switch 2, it's also important for them to note that this invite is not transferable – in either the UK or the US.



