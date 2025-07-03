How to beat Mashmak mode in Mecha Break explained

The Mecha Break Mashmak mode is probably the most unique element of the game, an open world in which players can explore the Mashmak isles, collect new mods, items and rewards, battle other players and enemies and then extract to safety with everything. It's an extensive PvPvE mode in which players can fight and work with each other, either going in with squads or on their own.

Below, we'll explain how the Mashmak game mode in Mecha Break works, what you need to know before going in, and what the best options are for Strikers and loadouts overall. This is a very different process to regular competitive multiplayer, and you'll want to be ready.

How to play Mecha Break Mashmak mode

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Mashmak in Mecha Break is a free-roam extraction mode that can be played either solo or in squads of 3. Here's how it works.

Players can choose the difficulty – normal, hard or extreme – with higher difficulties yielding more rewards. Players are dropped into a huge, open-world map either alone or in squads, piloting a Striker mech of their choice. Players can find valuable cargo by exploring, defeating AI enemies in PvE battles, or defeating other players in PvP and taking the cargo they've found. Periodically players will see objectives marked in red. These are not mandatory, but offer major rewards. After a set amount of time, an extraction point will be marked on the map. Players have a limited time to reach that point and use it. Success means you'll be able to leave the game with all the cargo you've collected. If you're killed three times before you extract, it's considered a failed attempt and you earn no cargo. If you're executed, you lose all remaining lives. Cargo can be turned into mods, weapons, gliders, airdrops and other useful items that can be brought into subsequent attempts at Mashmak.

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

Basically, this is a mode that's about earning cool items to help with subsequent runs. Certain items, like Paint Jobs, can apply in other game modes for mech customization, and items you earn can be sold at the Matrix Marketplace to earn Corite. Not only that, Corite itself can be earned in the game, though usually it requires you to defeat powerful foes.

Best Striker for Mashmak in Mecha Break

(Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

We've already got a full page on the best Strikers and mechs overall in our Mecha Break tier list, but specifically for Mashmak mode, I'd recommend any of the following Strikers:

Alysnes: This mech's Armor Purge, versatility and ability to effectively ignore being killed make it an obvious strong choice.

This mech's Armor Purge, versatility and ability to effectively ignore being killed make it an obvious strong choice. Aquila: The best sniper in the game is also incredibly strong here, as being at a distant range usually plays against the strengths of the PvE enemies in Mashmak.

The best sniper in the game is also incredibly strong here, as being at a distant range usually plays against the strengths of the PvE enemies in Mashmak. Tricera: Both Tricera and Stego are powerful options as heavyweight tanks, but Tricera's ability to self-repair makes it a bit better for a long-term experience like Mashmak.

If you're excited to know more about the game, find out about any available Mecha Break codes you can redeem right now!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.