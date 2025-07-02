Full Mecha Break tier list and all Strikers ranked

Our Mecha Break tier list has all the best Break Strikers and Mechs you can choose before going into battle. There are currently 15 different Break Striker mechs in play, multiple of which are sharing the S-tier spot, though it goes without saying that different game modes, airdrop weapons and teammates will bring out the best in certain Strikers over others.

That being said, the mechs of Mecha Break aren't all equally good, so I've been testing them all and put together a proper tier list for the best mechs and Break Strikers to carry you into the field. Here's the complete Mecha Break tier list, updated for launch and the new July 2025 meta.

Full Mecha Break tier list of all Strikers

Here's the current ranking in the Mecha Break tier list for the meta, with all the best Strikers and Mechs at the S-tier.

S-tier Alysnes Aquila Inferno Stego Tricera

A-tier Narukami Pinaka Skyraider Stellaris Welkin

B-tier Falcon Hurricane Luminae Panther Serenith



Below you can find more details on each mech, but keep in mind that this tier list is a broad overview: while this tier list and ranking does apply, the skill of the player is far more important, and the broad variety of games modes and situations means that certain mechs will do better than others depending on context.

S-tier

These Break Strikers are the best in Mecha Break, reliably powerful mechs that are borderline unstoppable in the right hands.

Alysnes

S-tier

Medium Attacker

Combat Style: Versatile "close-the-distance" melee

Alysnes might be equipped with cannons, but its strength lies in melee combat, especially with the Armor Purge ability. The first time when reduced to 0 health, it immediately bounces back with greater speed and less armor. This free resurrection alone is enough to put it in the S-tier.

Aquila

S-tier

Heavy Sniper

Combat Style: Death from above and far away

Aquila is a sniper who isn't particularly evasive, but isn't supposed to be. This is a long-range sniper who can punch massive holes in foes, using controlled flight and the Multilock Radar to rapidly pick off foes from a great distance. When approached, use the Pulse Claw to hamper your opponents and make your escape, or halt them long enough to line up some fresh shots.

Inferno

S-tier

Ultra-Heavy Attacker

Combat Style: Mid-to-close-range tank

Inferno is a bulky, hard to kill tank equipped with several shotgun-like weapons. If you can get close to enemies, you'll be very hard to shake off, as Inferno can evade lock-on attacks with the Booster Kit while using the powerful emitters to shred enemies and even kill their missiles before they hit you.

Stego

S-tier

Ultra-Heavy Attacker

Combat Style: Missiles and turret fire

The sturdy tanks seem to be very powerful at the moment, and Stego's no exception. This brute uses rockets and missiles fired from behind smoke screens and protective shields upheld in turret mode to devastate any mech that gets too close. What's lost in manoeuvrability is made up for by sheer endurance.

Tricera

S-tier

Ultra Heavy Defender

Combat Style: Gatling gun turret

Tricera is similar to Stego, but the dinosaur names aren't the only similarity. Tricera is also an incredibly tough tank with a turret mode, but this Striker can generate shields and self-repair. It's actively quite hard to kill Tricera when it doesn't want to die, and this mech simply wins many battles through attrition.

A-tier

These mechs and Break Strikers aren't quite the best, but are still powerful, certainly capable of holding their own in the right hands.

Narukami

A-tier

Light Sniper

Combat Style: Agile, stealthy ranged killer

Narukami's strengths lie in quick movement and are largely dependent on pilot skill. This is a mech where you need to keep a healthy distance and perform deadly attacks with the Beam Cannon, then use the Decoy Drone, Grappler and Camo to escape if any opponent gets too close – you're not especially durable, after all.

Pinaka

A-tier

Medium Support

Combat Style: Repairs and shelter

Pinaka is probably the best in Mecha Break for a pure "white mage" option, fairly durable and gifted with numerous repair and healing weapons and drones. The Splitter shotgun you have isn't great, but you shouldn't be reliant on it. This is a class that's there to protect your friends, so they can keep you safe.

Skyraider

A-tier

Medium Attacker

Combat Style: Fast-flying bomber and assault

Skyraider is a transforming mech that mixes both decent armor and decent movement, turning into a jet that can then rain missiles on foes. The downside is that while fast in this form, Skyraider's not especially agile, and ultimately it can be difficult to fight foes when in Aerial mode. Still, on larger, more open maps, you can be a real asset.

Stellaris

A-tier

Light Brawler

Combat Style: Fast melee strikes launched from an ambush

Stellaris can be summarized as "get the hell off me", with this small, sword-swinging mech appears out of nowhere to unleash a series of deadly hits. This mech is fast and has both camo and a grappling hook to get close (or away) from enemies, but their low health means they're never wholly safe.

Welkin

A-tier

Heavy Brawler

Combat Style: Big, beefy melee tank

Welkin is a slow brute with a huge axe who can survive the charge towards opponents and lock them into melee combat with their Jamming Pulse Ejector and Dueling Forcefield, the latter of which is effectively a box that you can seal you and your opponent inside. Once in, they're unlikely to escape, though Welkin's slow speed and front-facing shield means you'll generally eat a lot of damage no matter what you do.

B-tier

These mechs are generally weaker or more contextual than the others, though they can still be powerful in Mecha Break if used correctly.

Falcon

B-tier

Light Attacker

Combat Style: Fast-flying gunner and scout reliant on evasion

Falcon is a transformer with their own Aerial Mode, but the problem is that while incredibly fun to play, it lacks the raw firepower to make up for the lack of armor. This is a mech that's best applied as a distraction and battlefield scout, using the Recon Kit to mark foes and hitting enemies from behind so more powerful allies can use the opportunity to charge in.

Hurricane

B-tier

Ultra-Heavy Defender

Combat Style: Slow, defensive tank sending out drones

Hurricane is the only low-ranking Ultra-Heavy mech on the tier list, largely because it doesn't have the raw damage output to match the other two, nor is it quite as good as surviving and enduring attacks. Still, the Decoy Drone and Turret Drone mean it can be good at holding certain points in multiplayer.

Luminae

B-tier

Light Support

Combat Style: Fast moving healer

Luminae is a speedy, angel-like mech that fires out drones and mist that heal allies, though perhaps not as fast as you might hope. The flipside is that the "corruption mode" allows you to make all of these healing powers damaging against opponents, though not to any great degree. Ultimately this is a mech that isn't quite good enough at anything to be higher.

Panther

B-tier

Medium Brawler

Combat Style: Shield-focused melee fighter

Panther goes in with a lance and several shield options, including the power to turn their shield into a smaller, secondary melee weapon. However, Panther isn't quite fast enough to avoid attacks or durable enough to survive them, making it a hard sell at higher levels of gameplay.

Serenith

B-tier

Light Support

Combat Style: Hit-and-Run confusion

Serenith's main goal is to bewilder and disorientate enemies, through a mix of the Orbital Targeting system hitting them from above, and the Disruption Grappler affecting the enemy HUD. Then you can mark enemies with the Recon Kit and escape, though ultimately all this doesn't do a huge amount to benefit the team. The best thing about Serenith is the charged orbital strike, which does very high damage to an area over time - assuming it lands.

