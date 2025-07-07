All Destiny 2 Edge of Fate Exotic weapons and armor we know about so far

Destiny 2’s Edge of Fate expansion will introduce new Exotic weapons and armor when it arrives this month. While the game’s Final Shape expansion may have wrapped up the ‘Light and Darkness saga’, this latest expansion will kick off a whole new chapter for Bungie’s loot-shooter/MMO hybrid, and we can’t wait to get our hands on the Edge of Fate Exotics when the expansion arrives this month.

Whether you’re new to the game and jumping in with a new beginning for Destiny 2 , or you’re an experienced Guardian looking to open up new buildcrafting potential, we’ve got the full rundown of Exotic gear across weapons and armor.

Destiny 2 Edge of Fate Exotic Weapons

For now, we know of a trio of new Exotic weapons coming in The Edge of Fate, and they all sounds like contenders for spots in our list of the best Destiny 2 Exotics.

As ever, we also reckon Bungie is keeping some things under wraps - don’t be surprised if there’s a new Raid Exotic, for example.

New Land Beyond Sniper Rifle

If you’ve pre-ordered the Destiny 2 Edge of Fate Year of Prophecy Ultimate Edition, this weapon might be in your arsenal already, and it’s a cheekily-titled throwback to a cult-classic Destiny 1 Exotic, No Land Beyond

Its exotic perks are The Master and Bullseye Bolster; the former buffs damage upon precision hits, while the latter buffs its target acquisition, handling, reload speed and stability.

In short, keep hitting those crit spots and all is good in the world.

Graviton Spike Hand Cannon

This sleek-looking Hand Cannon is an Arc-based Exotic with an alt-fire mode. It can fire fast-firing rounds with Arc energy, but interestingly, can switch to Stasis rounds.

Each mode has its own unique property, too. Get kills with the Arc mode to charge the Stasis side of the equation, triggering an explosion and creating Stasis Crystals. Use the Stasis option to charge the Arc ammo, and you’ll call down lightning storms.

Graviton Spike will come from an Exotic Quest in Destiny 2 Edge of Fate, but we don’t yet know anything more beyond that.

Third Iteration Scout Rifle

Last up on the weapons front for Destiny 2 Edge of Fate (at least until launch), this Scout Rifle is a peculiar addition, unlike anything we’ve had before (which, after a decade, is pretty tough to do).

Its Intrinsic Perk is ‘Tri-Planar Mass Driver’, which means it fires Void energy projectiles and aiming down sights narrows the spread (a little like Choir of One, I guess).

Its other perk, Amalgamation Rounds, means aiming down sights for a period will forge one big void projectile. This marks opponents, and it’ll deal additional damage to marked targets. Better yet, killing that target will grant invisibility and truesight. I can’t wait to pair this with my Void Hunter…

You’ll be able to get this weapon via the Season Pass that launches alongside Destiny 2 Edge of Fate.

Destiny 2 Edge of Fate Exotic Armor

We know each class will get one piece of Exotic Armor in Edge of Fate, and each sounds uniquely powerful in its own way. Will there be more? It’s hard to say ahead of launch, but we would be surprised if each isn’t tied to campaign completion or through Novel Focusing.

In any case, it’s a good idea to brush up on how to get new Exotic armor in Destiny 2 .

Euonia - Warlock Gauntlets

Look, when I play Warlock, I almost always have a Hellion equipped. The little Solar buddy is great fun for crowd control, and Euonia is all about giving it even more utility.

With this Destiny 2 Edge of Fate Exotic equipped, Hellion projectiles (the little globs of fire damage) will splinter into smaller projectiles and do additional damage the further they travel. Bungie has shown this a fair amount in pre-release footage, and it looks great.

Menas Panoplia Titan Gauntlets

Featured in recent streams, these gauntlets have the ‘Forge Master’ perk which is the closest you’ll get to feeling like Thor as it lets you summon your fiery Sunbreaker hammer back to your hand.

You’ll need to get Solar final blows or collect Firesprites to get the requisite Forge Master buff, and then you can throw your hammer. Better timing on the return (which is manually triggered) will cause an explosion of ‘forge slag’ - lovely.

Moirai - Hunter Chest

Not only is this a non-gauntlet piece, but it’s not all about Solar, either (hooray!). Moirai is a Hunter Exotic focused on Strand, particularly the Threaded Spike and how it interacts with Tangles that appear on the battlefield.

Thanks to the chest’s Webcatcher perk, your Threaded Spike can bounce to Tangles, detonate them, and create another in your hands when the spike returns. As PCGamer points out, this sounds like it’ll work really well with the Whirling Maelstrom Aspect (which I used to speedrun my Hunter’s Strand Meditations when Lightfall launched).

The idea is that putting all this together can trigger not one but two Maelstroms that spin around the arena and clear out scores of enemies.

