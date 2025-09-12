Borderlands 4 Shift Codes can be redeemed in-game and for free to get Golden Keys, which you can then slot into any Golden Chest for chances at some sweet, sweet loot. However, bear in mind that some of these 25-digit codes codes are temporary and will expire, so you should redeem them ASAP to secure a Golden Key or two before they're gone for good.

Veteran Borderlands players will no doubt be familiar with this process, but the most important part is that you link a SHiFT account to your platform account for Borderlands 4, otherwise you won’t be able to redeem any codes. To help you get some Epic and Legendary guns and gear for your Vault Hunter, I've listed all the valid Borderlands 4 Shift Codes we know of below as well as how to redeem them if you're new to the series and the Golden Key game.

Active Borderlands 4 Shift Codes

Here's a list of all the currently active Borderlands 4 Shift Codes as well as the rewards they offer – Golden Keys are the usual reward which can help you get powerful Epic or even Legendary-tier guns, but based on previous games, cosmetics for the Borderlands 4 characters may also pop up via bespoke codes.

As mentioned, some of these Shift Codes are temporary, so I've listed the expiry dates here too, but if a code doesn't have an expiry date, it's safe to assume it's permanent. Most importantly, these codes can be redeemed once per Shift account:

T9RJB-BFKRR-3RBTW-B33TB-KCZB9 = 1 Golden Key

= 1 Golden Key THRBT-WW6CB-56TB5-3B3BJ-XBW3X = 1 Golden Key (EXPIRES SEPTEMBER 30, 2025, AT 7AM UTC)

New Borderlands 4 Shift Codes can drop without any sort of warning, so we'll do our best to keep this page up to date with the latest codes. If you want to keep on top of Shift Codes drops yourself, it's generally a good idea to check out developer Gearbox's social media pages and Randy Pitchford's Twitter as, historically, codes have been announced there.

How to redeem Shift Codes in Borderlands 4

To claim any of the Borderlands 4 Shift codes I've listed above, you first need to make sure you've got your SHiFT account and the account you're using to play the game (Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, etc…) linked.

There are instructions on how to do this in Borderlands 4, which you can find by selecting the 'SHiFT' tab on the main menu or pause menu, but the short answer is you can create a SHiFT account by logging in with your platform account details to automatically create a SHiFT account that's linked with your chosen platform. Otherwise, you can create a SHiFT account and manually link it to your platform account.

After linking accounts, you should reboot Borderlands 4, open the SHiFT tab on the main or pause menu again, navigate to the 'Rewards' tab (the gift box icon), and then enter a valid 25-digit Shift Code into the text box. Conveniently, these boxes are not case-sensitive, and you don't need to add in hyphens as the game will do this for you.

Once you've typed in a code, hit 'Redeem'. If you typed an active code in correctly, you can check the 'Reward History' tab to see exactly what you've unlocked. From there, hop into the game, and head to any of the hub towns (The Launchpad, Carcadia, Belton's Bore, or Upper Dominion) and find the Golden Chest within. Insert a Golden Key into the and it'll spit out some high-rarity gear that you can use as you please.

Expired Borderlands 4 Shift Codes

Since Borderlands 4 has only just launched, there are no expired Shift Codes just yet, but expect this list to fill up eventually! Make sure you don't miss out on any of the active codes above, lest they end up in these depths before you redeem them.

If you're getting stuck in on Kairos, you might want to check out our Borderlands 4 tips to help with your vault hunting.

