8 Borderlands 4 tips to help you conquer Kairos

1. Don't ignore Silos

With Borderlands 4 being far more open world than past entries, you'll find yourself doing lots of backtracking – particularly during side quests. Though you get fast travel points in Kairos' main settlements, they're few and far between, which means activating Silos for safehouses is crucial for easy travel later in the game. Yes, they can be a pain to climb up and deal with – especially when you're only passing by while working another job – but they're worth taking the time out for. Trust us, you'll thank yourself later.

2. Resist the urge to grapple, but never stop dashing

On paper, Borderlands 4's new movement systems – namely the double-jump, glide, and grappling hook – all sound like they've been plucked from a Vault Hunter's sweetest dream. But in truth, using good old fashioned cover can often be smarter than grappling through the air in firefights. Besides making you an easy target, swinging on the grappling hook can make aiming far harder than it needs to be. Instead, utilize the game's dash to stay mobile – it's the strongest tool in the game for staying alive, and doesn't paint a massive bullseye on your back.

3. Take time to level up between main story missions

If you focus solely on main story missions without dabbling in side activities, you'll find yourself falling significantly behind in the level race. This gets more drastic later in the game, as enemies barring the way to raids can often end up being stronger than those within due to dramatic level scaling. Stay on top of your level before it becomes an issue, and you'll find yourself evenly matched while progressing through the story – it's practical advice, but it also makes Borderlands 4's firefights so much less bullet sponge-y.

4. Try new guns, but don't be afraid to stick with your favorite

Borderlands 4 boasts more weapons than any of its predecessors, but that can make finding your favorites a little tricky. Start by playing it by ear – dabble with as many manufacturers and gun types as you can, paying attention to the ones you like and those you don't, and you'll quickly develop an eye for junk and worthy upgrades. Damage numbers can inform your decision once you know what you're looking for, and while you'll always want to keep nudging those lovely stats higher where possible, remember that it's not the only factor. Sure, you've found a grenade that does 100 more damage than the throwing knife you're using, but if it can't hit flying targets…

5. Fill your gun slots carefully

6. Mark junk as you find it, and hit every vending machine in sight

Thanks to some pretty harsh storage limitations on your backpack, the opening hours of Borderlands 4 can demand some pretty constant inventory management. While this can be remedied by spending SDUs earned throughout the world, the sheer amount of loot thrown at you still adds up and can lead to fumbling around for space mid-raid. Make use of Borderlands 4's one-button junk marker to automatically set items for sale as they're picked up, take the opportunity to sell at every vending machine, and you'll avoid a very frustrating problem before it happens.

7. Use your abilities more

Whatever the Borderland 4 class you pick or where you spend skill points, none of that matters if you don't actually use the abilities on offer. Yes, they can have hefty cooldowns depending on your build, but many fights later in the game are near-impossible to beat without making full use of whatever your class can do. Vex, for example, can wheel out her specters not just to dish out damage, but to take aggro – buying precious seconds for shields and health to regenerate. Every class is a little bit different, but the main takeaway is to not save your ability for the 'perfect' moment – that's rarely going to happen, and you'll make fights far harder for yourself if abilities are sitting unused.

8. Check out your alt-fire mode

On a similar note, almost every gun in Borderlands 4 comes with a random alt-fire mode that can make or break its value. With a bit of luck, you can pull some extremely powerful modifications that complement the base gun – a standout is the underbarrel missile launcher for incredible burst damage, but have a play around and see what you like. It can be all-too easy to tunnel vision in on health bars during fights, so try and get into the habit of remembering your alt-fire modes are available to make things easier.

