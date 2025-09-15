A Borderlands 4 respec can only be done once you find a Respec Machine that resets your skill points, but you won't find one until you reach the game's first hub town. The process works almost exactly like previous Borderlands games – pay to refund all your spent skill points so that you can reallocate them however you want – but with Borderlands 4's very open map, you're more likely to get sidetracked before you even get close to the first Respec Machine. Below, I've explained where to find Respec Machines and a little about how they work.

Borderlands 4 Respec Machine locations

There are seven Respec Machines spread across Kairos, and the best places to look for them are the game's major hub town areas. You should happen across all of them just by playing main story missions, but the first one you'll come across is The Launchpad, which you can reach very early on provided you don't get too distracted by open-world activities and side missions.

When you get the Down and Outbound mission, follow the waypoint to the Outbounders' HQ (which is The Launchpad) and kill the attacking Order forces. Once you've defended the town, meet Rush in the underground bunker area, then return to the surface and you'll find The Launchpad is properly up and running with all vending machines and other devices now functioning, including the Respec Machine in the town's main building on the east side.

Importantly, there's no limit on the number of times you can reset your skills, except for how much cash your Borderlands 4 characters have. And be aware that the respec cost is paid as soon you follow the button prompt on a machine, so even if you decide you don't actually want to change any of your skills and close the machine menu, you'll still be charged – no money, no respec, and definitely no refunds!

Since respec-ing can therefore be a bit pricey, you'll want to make sure you get it right. Because you can put skill points into more than one skill tree for each Vault Hunter, you can choose to reset skills in just your currently selected skill tree or reset all your skill points for a total respec. Finally, you can undo your point placements until you close the skills menu, at which point your skill choices are locked in.

