How to change appearance in Starfield

To change appearance in Starfield, you need to find an Enhance! store in any of the major cities and pay them a fee to modify your appearance. They can alter everything from your hair, to your face, body, pronouns and more besides, a permanent change that you can carry across for the rest of Starfield - at least until you go back. However, it's easy to go around for a while without finding one, so we'll explain how to find the Enhance! stores and change your appearance in Starfield below.

How to change your appearance in Starfield after character creation

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To change your appearance in Starfield at any point after character creation, players need to find a store chain called Enhance! and pay 500 credits. At this point, the player is effectively taken back to the cosmetic menu and given the chance to make all the alterations to their appearance that they did at the beginning, making modifications to their face, body, name, pronouns, hair and facial hair, among others.

It's worth keeping in mind that none of these changes affect your character's actual abilities in any way, nor does Enhance! provide the opportunity to respec or alter any other elements from character creation like your Starfield background and any Starfield traits you may have chosen - it's just appearance.

All Enhance locations in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

We've found locations of the Enhance! store in Starfield in three of the major cities associated with the different Starfield factions, and it's possible that there's more to find besides that. However, if you're looking for the one closest to you, here are some options for where to look. Keep in mind that there's no difference between the services that these offer, it's just different ways to access the same modifications.

New Atlantis Commercial District Enhance store

(Image credit: Bethesda)

City: New Atlantis

New Atlantis Planet: Jemison

Jemison System: Alpha Centauri

Not far from Constellation's HQ, players who fast travel to the Commercial District will be able to find a small, understated branch of Enhance! just ahead and between Infinity LTD and Outland.

Akila City Enhance store

(Image credit: Bethesda)

City: Akila City

Akila City Planet: Akila

Akila System: Cheyenne

After entering Akila City via the landing bay, turn left once you enter the main gate and head past the entrance to the barracks, moving up some stairs just past them. Near the edge of the district is a raised, nondescript building with a faded "Enhance!" sign that overlooks the area to an extent - head in to get your cosmetic surgery.

Neon City Enhance store

(Image credit: Bethesda)

City: Neon

Neon Planet: Volii Alpha

Volii Alpha System: Volii

After heading up the elevator from the spaceport and entering Neon Core (aka, the main street with all the stores), turn right and head down the road. On your right is a giant, ostentatious branch of Enhance!, to the left of the Volii Hotel.

