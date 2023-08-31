How to cure afflictions in Starfield

To cure Starfield afflictions requires medical help, either from a doctor or special consumables and medicines that you can find throughout the game. There's a variety of afflictions and status conditions in Starfield, from Lung Damage to Contusions, that can be inflicted on you by taking damage or environmental perils without proper protection - and eventually you're going to get some sort of sickness that needs curing, with penalties holding you back until you can get it resolved. With that in mind, here's how to cure every affliction in Starfield, using one of two methods.

How to cure afflictions and status conditions in Starfield

All Starfield afflictions can be cured using either one of two ways:

Paying a doctor to cure you. Doctors and medical experts are found around settlements across the galaxy, and paying one 500 credits will have them immediately remove all afflictions and restore your health to full. As far as we know there's no affliction that can't be cured this way, and doctors are relatively easy to find. We found that Mary Cartwright, in the Freestar Rangers' base in Akila City, was a good option and resource to draw on.

Use specialised aid consumables. There's a variety of consumables you can find and craft throughout the game, some of which heal a range of specific afflictions. As far as we know there's no consumable that will cure every affliction, but there is a fair amount of overlap, so finding a cure shouldn't be too hard. These consumables can be made at a Pharmaceutical Lab workshop, with more recipes unlocked through research projects, or you can buy them fairly commonly from most vendors - including doctors like the ones above.

The clear advantage of one method over the other is that consumables can be carried with you and used at any time, including in the middle of a gunfight. However, doctors are the universal cure-all, and pretty affordable to boot. Use your best judgement - head to a doctor if one is nearby and you have the money, but use a consumable if it's a while before you find one and your affliction is seriously holding you back.

All Starfield afflictions and cures

Below we've listed every Starfield affliction and what can be used to cure them:

Addictions - Junk Flush

- Junk Flush Brain Injury - Injector, Snake Oil

- Injector, Snake Oil Burns - Heal Gel, Heal Paste, Antibiotic Paste, Infused Bandages, Analgesic Poultice

- Heal Gel, Heal Paste, Antibiotic Paste, Infused Bandages, Analgesic Poultice Concussion - Injector, Snake Oil

- Injector, Snake Oil Contusions - Bandages, Repairing Immobilizer, Infused Bandages, Analgesic Poultice

- Bandages, Repairing Immobilizer, Infused Bandages, Analgesic Poultice Dislocated Limb - Immobilizer, Repairing Immobilizer, Anchored Immobilizer

- Immobilizer, Repairing Immobilizer, Anchored Immobilizer Fractured Limb - Immobilizer, Repairing Immobilizer, Anchored Immobilizer

- Immobilizer, Repairing Immobilizer, Anchored Immobilizer Fractured Skull - Immobilizer, Repairing Immobilizer, Anchored Immobilizer

- Immobilizer, Repairing Immobilizer, Anchored Immobilizer Frostbite - Heal Gel, Heal Paste, Antibiotic Paste, Infused Bandages, Analgesic Poultice

- Heal Gel, Heal Paste, Antibiotic Paste, Infused Bandages, Analgesic Poultice Heatstroke - Injector, Snake Oil

- Injector, Snake Oil Hernia - Injector, Snake Oil

- Injector, Snake Oil Hypothermia - Injector, Snake Oil

- Injector, Snake Oil Infections - Antibiotics, Penicillin X, Antibiotic Paste, Antibiotic Cocktail, Analgesic Poultice

- Antibiotics, Penicillin X, Antibiotic Paste, Antibiotic Cocktail, Analgesic Poultice Lacerations - Bandages, Infused Bandages, Repairing Immobilizer, Analgesic Poultice

- Bandages, Infused Bandages, Repairing Immobilizer, Analgesic Poultice Lung Damage - Injector, Snake Oil

- Injector, Snake Oil Poisoning - Injector, Snake Oil

- Injector, Snake Oil Puncture Wounds - Bandages, Repairing Immobilizer, Infused Bandages, Analgesic Poultice

- Bandages, Repairing Immobilizer, Infused Bandages, Analgesic Poultice Radiation Poisoning - Injector, Snake Oil

- Injector, Snake Oil Sprain - Immobilizer, Repairing Immobilizer, Anchored Immobilizer

- Immobilizer, Repairing Immobilizer, Anchored Immobilizer Torn Muscle - Immobilizer, Repairing Immobilizer, Anchored Immobilizer

