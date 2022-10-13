Everything we know about the Starfield dialogue system so far

The Starfield dialogue system has been briefly shown off in a new video, and we now know that the game has hundreds of thousands of lines of dialogue. You’ll be able to use regular dialogue options and responses as you chat with NPCs but opting to persuade the person you’re talking to launches you into a turn-based minigame, where risk and reward are key considerations as you spend points on responses to get what you want. Very little else has been said about this system, however, so we’ve tried to lay out everything we know about the dialogue in Starfield, as well as how we reckon the dialogue and persuasion systems will work.

There’s a lot of Starfield dialogue

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Ship customization (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios) If you're more interested in the space parts of Starfield rather than all the talking, you'll want to learn more about Starfield ship customization

We already knew that Starfield was big – the main quest is approximately 30 to 40 hours long, depending on your playstyle – but Game Director Todd Howard revealed in a new Q&A video (opens in new tab) that the game has over 250,000 lines of dialogue. That’s well over double the number of lines in Fallout 4, and more than quadruple the number of lines in Skyrim! Although Howard does say that “the impact is really there”, so we hope it’s not just tens of thousands of ways to say “hello”, “yes”, “no”, and “goodbye”.



Starfield’s dialogue system is somewhat based on that of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion but has obviously been developed a lot more. Lead Quest Designer Will Shen says in this ‘Into the Starfield’ episode on YouTube (opens in new tab) that the designers didn’t want the dialogue system to be one “where there was definitely the right thing to say”. Early glimpses indicate to us that Starfield’s dialogue will be comparable to systems found in Alpha Protocol – a game by Fallout: New Vegas developer Oblivion – and Deus Ex: Human Revolution - both of which require you to pick responses that appeal to an NPC’s personality or mood. Below, you can read about how we suspect the dialogue and persuasion systems will work based on some short gameplay clips.

How the Starfield dialogue system works

(Image credit: Bethesda)

In the same video Q&A video, Howard also speaks about the Starfield dialogue system as a whole, saying that it’s a more classic Bethesda-style dialogue system – players are presented with a list of choices, but you can also look at the facial expressions of the NPCs you talk to and how they emote.



In a clip, we see the player character speaking to an NPC, possibly from a crew of space pirates, who has presumably boarded the player’s ship to loot it. The player can pick from three options: Persuade the NPC by saying there’s no treasure aboard, attack the NPC to try and defeat the whole crew, or agree to disagree. The first option is marked as [Persuade] while the second is [Attack], so expect to see these sorts of keywords and checks all over the place in Starfield’s dialogue.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Skills (Image credit: Bethesda) Having the right Starfield skills might also really help you out during dialogue and persuasion attempts, so learn about those here!

Later in the clip, the player opts for the [Persuade] option and the conversation seamlessly switches to a turn-based persuasion minigame instead of a statistic-based check that does the work for you. It appears that, for every persuasion attempt, players have a limited pool of points to spend on persuasive responses to sway the NPC – and the conversation only lasts for a set number of turns. Players can spend their points on a list of color-coded responses worth varying amounts of points – at one end, green appears to indicate safe and cheap responses (+1 point), while at the other end, red marks the riskier and more expensive options (+5 points).



The player in the clip selects a moderate, orange-colored response worth +3 points. These points get added to a Persuasion bar at the bottom of the screen and the turn counter ticks down from three to two. Unfortunately, that’s where the gameplay cuts off, but we can make a few educated guesses as to how the rest of the system works.



Building on Oblivion’s systems, there is definitely a risk and reward element to dialogue in Starfield that is emphasized in this persuasion minigame. We think that safer, lower-value responses around the +1 or +2 mark are less likely to actually persuade the NPC you’re talking to, but will drag the chatter on and save points for better arguments found further into the conversation. Conversely, going all-in on a conversation option worth +4 or +5 points early on might be enough to win the dialogue in some cases, but if it fails, you’ve probably spent most of your points on your opening argument.



This might mean there’s a surprising amount of strategy involved in Starfield’s dialogue system, but we there’s no doubt that your character’s Starfield traits and their background will affect things – we did also notice an Auto-Persuade button featuring in the clip though, so you might be able to skip through your persuasion attempt. We’ll have to wait and see how this system works exactly when Starfield launches sometime in the first half of 2023 but it sounds like you’ll have to work hard to persuade everyone you meet.