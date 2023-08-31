How to fast travel in Starfield using the Scanner and Starmap

Using Starfield fast travel will help you get to places you’ve previously visited throughout the various star systems in the game very quickly. It’s simple in practice, but wrapping your head around the general rules and the various methods can make it a little confusing to learn – especially when you throw in grav jumping for traveling to new star systems. However, once you know what you’re doing, you’ll be zipping across planets and systems in no time, so here’s exactly how fast travel in Starfield works.

Starfield fast travel explained

Fast travel in Starfield is surprisingly flexible and has only two general rules you need to be aware of:

You can fast travel only to planets and systems you have previously visited , otherwise you may need to perform a full Starfield grav jump.

, otherwise you may need to perform a full Starfield grav jump. You cannot fast travel on foot when you are overencumbered, but you can if you’re in your ship.

This means that you can use Starfield fast travel to rapidly journey from planet to planet, or even system to system, provided you’ve been to your intended destination before. However, it gets a little confusing as there are two main methods for initiating fast travel. In general, you can almost always activate fast travel through your Starmap, but you can also use it through your Scanner when you’re exploring on foot. Below you’ll find more details about both methods:

How to fast travel using the Starmap in Starfield

The Starmap helps you navigate the stars and fast travel, and you don’t need to be in or near your ship to use it (you can quickly open the Starmap by holding the pause button). Use one of the following Starfield fast travel methods depending on where you want to travel to – using any of these methods automatically moves your ship with you too:

Fast travel to a different location on the planet you’re currently on: Open the Starmap to view your current planet. Select any location on the planet, even if you haven’t explored it already. You can select pretty much anywhere on a planet as a landing area, so long as it’s suitable for a ship – it can’t be in the middle of an ocean, for example. Once you’ve chosen a location, follow the ‘Travel’ prompt to fast travel there.

Fast travel to a different planet in the same system: Open the Starmap and press B on controller to back out to the system view and see the entire star system you’re currently in. In system view, you can choose a planet you’ve previously visited, and even select a location to land at. However, if this is your first time visiting your chosen planet, you must set a course to its orbit first. Once you’ve arrived in the planet’s orbit, then you can select a spot to land via the Starmap.

Fast travel to a planet in a different system: Open your Starmap and press B on controller twice to access galaxy view, which shows you every star system. Choose a star system you have previously visited, then select a planet or location that you have also been to before. Now just follow the landing prompt to fast travel across the stars. While this technically counts as grav jump, you don't need to go through the powering-up sequence and will just fast travel to your destination instead. Travelling to a system or planet you’ve never been to before will require a full grav jump first, however.

How to fast travel using your Scanner in Starfield

When walking on the surface of a planet or moon, you can fast travel to a location you have previously visited and can see on your Scanner. To do this, activate your Scanner with RB on controller, look at the icon for the location you want to go to, then press Y – you can also bring up the Surface Map by pressing RB again and manually select a location with the cursor.

When fast travelling using your Scanner or the Surface Map, your ship does not move with you, but you can easily get back to your ship with either method. Look at your ship’s icon through the Scanner or simply open the Surface Map and press Y to instantly warp back to your ship. Obviously, you need to make sure you’re not overencumbered too!

