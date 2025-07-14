The best College Football 26 sliders and how to use them

College Football 26 sliders enable you to adjust elements of the Gridiron sim such as QB Accuracy or CPU Interceptions to make it even more realistic – or difficult. Run blocking and QB intelligence are much improved for College Football 26, but that shouldn't stop you tweaking the foundations, which is where the numbers below come into play. Boost your NCAA authenticity with GR’s College Football 26 sliders guide.

Using Sliders to tweak your gameplay experience is delightfully simple. Jump into the main menu, then move your way across the top bar to Settings. Select Game Settings, then match the headings on the list below to the tabs in the horizontal menu bar. If a value isn’t listed here, keep it at default.

The best College Football 26 sliders produce realistic stats with a significant gameplay challenge – and extra realism, in terms of match flow. The key element here is to personalise them as you play – so if you're struggling to kick three-pointers, give FG Power and FG Accuracy a boost.

Game Options

Difficulty: All-American

Quarter Length: 11 Minutes

Play Clock: On

Accelerated Clock: On

Minimum Play Clock Time: 17 Seconds

Defensive Ball Hawk: Off

Defensive Heat Seeker Assist: Off

Injuries: 20

Fatigue: 55

Player Speed Parity Scale: 50

Player Skill

QB Accuracy: 40

Pass Blocking: 50

WR Catching: 45

Run Blocking: 50

Ball Security: 45

Reaction Time: 50

Interceptions: 40

Pass Coverage: 50

Tackling: 45

Penalties

Offside: 55

False State: 85

Offensive Holding: 80

Facemask: 45

Illegal Block in the Back: 50

Roughing the Passer: 45

Defensive Pass Interference: 60

CPU Skill

QB Accuracy: 35

Pass Blocking: 50

WR Catching: 45

Run Blocking: 50

Ball Security: 45

Reaction Time: 50

Interceptions: 40

Pass Coverage: 50

Tackling: 45

FG Power: 50

FG Accuracy: 45

Punt Power: 55

Punt Accuracy: 55

Kickoff Power: 55

The sliders above are based on an initial set from Operation Sports legend Matt 10, with additional tweaks made as we assembled the College Football 25 best teams and College Football 26 best playbooks guides throughout the game's launch weekend.