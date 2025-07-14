The best College Football 26 sliders and how to use them
Upgrade both difficulty and realism with our College Football 26 sliders guide
College Football 26 sliders enable you to adjust elements of the Gridiron sim such as QB Accuracy or CPU Interceptions to make it even more realistic – or difficult. Run blocking and QB intelligence are much improved for College Football 26, but that shouldn't stop you tweaking the foundations, which is where the numbers below come into play. Boost your NCAA authenticity with GR’s College Football 26 sliders guide.
How to input College Football 26 sliders
Using Sliders to tweak your gameplay experience is delightfully simple. Jump into the main menu, then move your way across the top bar to Settings. Select Game Settings, then match the headings on the list below to the tabs in the horizontal menu bar. If a value isn’t listed here, keep it at default.
Best College Football 26 sliders for realism
The best College Football 26 sliders produce realistic stats with a significant gameplay challenge – and extra realism, in terms of match flow. The key element here is to personalise them as you play – so if you're struggling to kick three-pointers, give FG Power and FG Accuracy a boost.
Game Options
- Difficulty: All-American
- Quarter Length: 11 Minutes
- Play Clock: On
- Accelerated Clock: On
- Minimum Play Clock Time: 17 Seconds
- Defensive Ball Hawk: Off
- Defensive Heat Seeker Assist: Off
- Injuries: 20
- Fatigue: 55
- Player Speed Parity Scale: 50
Player Skill
- QB Accuracy: 40
- Pass Blocking: 50
- WR Catching: 45
- Run Blocking: 50
- Ball Security: 45
- Reaction Time: 50
- Interceptions: 40
- Pass Coverage: 50
- Tackling: 45
Penalties
- Offside: 55
- False State: 85
- Offensive Holding: 80
- Facemask: 45
- Illegal Block in the Back: 50
- Roughing the Passer: 45
- Defensive Pass Interference: 60
CPU Skill
- QB Accuracy: 35
- Pass Blocking: 50
- WR Catching: 45
- Run Blocking: 50
- Ball Security: 45
- Reaction Time: 50
- Interceptions: 40
- Pass Coverage: 50
- Tackling: 45
- FG Power: 50
- FG Accuracy: 45
- Punt Power: 55
- Punt Accuracy: 55
- Kickoff Power: 55
College Football 26 sliders credits
The sliders above are based on an initial set from Operation Sports legend Matt 10, with additional tweaks made as we assembled the College Football 25 best teams and College Football 26 best playbooks guides throughout the game's launch weekend.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.