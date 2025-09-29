The top 10 FC 26 best kits and how much they cost

The FC 26 best kits list is breaking with tradition, at least in the new football game’s early days. EA has changed EA Sports FC 26 so that most silver strips have a maximum selling price of 300 coins – nerfing the old tactics of flipping rare kits to bolster your coin balance. It’s a stingy design decision, which we’re hoping will be reversed in the coming weeks. Watch this space. And in the meantime, enjoy the FC 26 best kits list from a purely fashion-based perspective.

Arsenal (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 3,000 coins

It’s back to the future to kick things off, with this breathtaking Gunners strip. Commemorating 20 years since Mikel Arteta’s team left Highbury, it not only features a throwback badge, but a retro Adidas logo too. (The best one, in our humble opinion.) To maximise your enjoyment, grab Martin Odegaard and Eberi Eze, then dip into GR’s FC 26 skill moves guide.

UD Almeria (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: La Liga Hypermotion (ESP 2)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 300 coins

The Spanish second tier often hosts beautiful kits from relatively smaller clubs, and this year Almeria offer the best of the bunch. Inspired by Andalusian ceramic art, the sunflower mosaic taking up most of the shirt feels contemporary yet traditional at the same time. It’s available at discard price, too.

Cremonese (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Serie A Enilive (ITA 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 300 coins

Across 30 years of FIFA and FC, and a decade of Ultimate Team, you’d be forgiven for assuming that you’d tried every possible color combo on a football kit. Cremonese says no. Their home kit marries red and grey stripes, and somehow looks super smart despite the curious mix ’n match. It dates back to 1914, and has been worn by greats such as Gianluca Vialli and Antonio Cabrini.

Gotham FC (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: NWSL (USA 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 550 coins

American midfielder Rose Lavelle snuck onto the FC 26 best players list alongside more esteemed names such Aitana Bonmati and Caroline Graham Hansen – and now her club side makes a tidy move to land in our fashion catalogue too. Nike kits always ooze class, and this one’s blend of light blue and black feels unique while looking sublime.

Toulouse (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Ligue 1 McDonalds (FRA 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 300 coins

FC Gotham aren’t the only Nike stars this season. Toulouse’s home strip is just glorious, made up of white and purple halves – and, even better, completely forgoing a sponsor. Look closely at its back for the motto “Debout. Toujours.”, which means ‘Stand Up. Always.” Toulouse’s pink away shirt is worth a look too, and also available for just 300 coins.

1 FC Koln (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 300 coins

As well as being good-looking from a distance, FC Koln’s third strip also has a beautiful sneaky secret. If you’ve ever ventured to Gamescom then you know that of the most incredible features of Cologne is its astonishing cathedral, built in 1248. Zoom in on this kit and you’ll see it celebrates the 777th anniversary of that historic landmark, with a pattern inspired by the building’s fabulous decor.

FC Basel 1893 (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Brack Super League (SUI 1)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 300 coins

The third year of the post FIFA era is a great one for Swiss fans. Young Boys’ kits are always popular, but this pretty-in-purple number sees their long-time rival edge them out in the fashion stakes. That’s not the only big news, though. Both those clubs also see their home grounds finally debut on the FC 26 stadiums list.

Newport County (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: EFL League Two (ENG 4)

Card type: Bronze common

Cost: 200 coins

If those red and white stripes look familiar, it’s because the Welsh club’s new road jersey marks a long-standing friendship with Spanish giants Athletic Bilbao. During the Spanish civil war of 1937 many children were evacuated to Great Britain, with Newport one of the main towns chosen to house them. It’s an unlikely link-up, but it’s resulted in this peach of a strip.

Scotland (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Women’s International Cup (WNT)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 1,500 coins

As devoted Bret ‘Hit Man’ Hart fans – hit our WWE 2K25 roster guide for more wrestling goodness – it’s traditional to sneak at least one pink kit onto this annual list. This year, it belongs to Scotland’s international ladies squad. As well as being eye-catching, its brightness makes it easy to pick out team-mates during online matches regardless of your chosen perspective.

Atletico Madrid (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: La Liga EA Sports (ESP 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 4,900 coins

Barcelona and Real Madrid are regulars on this list, but this year the other member of Spain’s big three upsets the status quo. Atletico’s simple, sharp navy number is as gorgeous as any uniform in La Liga, and a sublime fit for any Ultimate Team. (Hence its expensive asking price.) Need more FUT tips now you’re sorted on the fashion front? Try our FC 26 Cornerstones and FC 26 celebrations guides.