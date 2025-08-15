Madden 26 best teams list and all team ratings

The launch Madden 26 best teams list is here – and EA reckon Baltimore is the team to beat this year. The Ravens edge out reigning Super Bowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles in Madden 26, while the unwanted title of worst team now resides in Tennessee. Sorry, Titans fans. Below we take you through this year’s top five rosters, and share the full Madden 26 team rankings from number one right down to number 30.

The top five Madden 26 best teams

(Image credit: EA)

These are the top five teams in Madden 26 – with the Super Bowl winners having to settle for second place…

1 Baltimore Ravens

(Image credit: EA)

Lamar Jackson’s 99 Club placing on the Madden 26 best players list isn’t the only example of the Ravens’ in-game brilliance. Baltimore has nine players rated 90 or over, with power back Derrick Henry clocking in on 98, and a defence marshalled by Roquan Smith on 94.

2 Philadelphia Eagles

(Image credit: EA)

The reigning champs miss out on top spot, but do down too individuals with the maximum possible OVR of 99: cover star Saquon Barkley and right tackle Lane Johnson. Three other stars hit the nineties: Jordan Mailata (LT, 96), AJ Brown (WR, 93), and Jalen Carter (DT, 90).

3 Kansas City Chiefs - 90

(Image credit: EA)

Travis Kelce has been in the news for announcing girlfriend Taylor Swift’s 12th album, but he remains a force in Madden too – the veteran tight end’s rating this year is 93. Four Chiefs score even higher: Chris Jones (DT, 97), Patrick Mahomes (QB, 95), Trent McDuffie (CB, 94), and Creed Humphrey (C, 94).

4 Buffalo Bills - 89

(Image credit: EA)

99-rated signal-caller Josh Allen is a Prime Time showcase for the new set of Madden 26 QB Traits, but the Bills roster is well-rounded across the board. 16 players rated 79 or over make them a great choice for franchise mode, with exceptional depth should one or two leave after the first season.

5 Detroit Lions / Minnesota Vikings - 88

(Image credit: EA)

It’s a big NFC tussle for fifth spot, with Detroit and Minnesota sharing the same default rating. The Lions’ players are 96-rated duo Amon-Ra St Brown and Penei Sewell, while Justin Jefferson stands alone for the Vikings with another max score of 99.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Complete Madden 26 team ratings list

(Image credit: EA)

Here is the full set of Madden 26 team ratings, correct as of the game’s Friday, August 15 release date.

1 Baltimore Ravens - 93

2 Philadelphia Eagles - 91

3 Kansas City Chiefs - 90

4 Buffalo Bills - 89

5= Detroit Lions - 88

5= Minnesota Vikings - 88

7= Denver Broncos - 87

7= Houston Texans - 87

9= Pittsburgh Steelers - 86

9= San Francisco 49ers - 86

11= Cincinnati Bengals - 85

11= Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 85

11= Washington Commanders - 85

14 Dallas Cowboys - 85

15= Green Bay Packers - 84

15= Los Angeles Chargers - 84

15= Los Angeles Rams - 84

15= New England Patriots - 84

19 Miami Dolphins - 83

20= Atlanta Falcons - 82

20= Chicago Bears - 82

20= Las Vegas Raiders - 82

23= Arizona Cardinals - 81

23= Seattle Seahawks - 81

25= Cleveland Browns - 80

25= New York Giants - 80

25= New York Jets - 80

28= Carolina Panthers - 79

28= Jacksonville Jaguars - 79

28= New Orleans Saints - 79

29 Indianapolis Colts - 78

30 Tennessee Titans - 77

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.