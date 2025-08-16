Madden 26 best playbooks for elite offense and defense

Getting your head around the Madden 26 best playbooks list can guarantee an early season edge over online opponents – and CPU ones too, in the freshly rebooted franchise mode. With the coaching carousel in full swing this offseason, even Madden 26 diehards benefit from the appointments of Leon Coen and Mike Vrabel. Those gentlemen’s Jaguars and Patriots are just two of seven NFL teams showcased in our Madden 26 best playbooks guide.

The best five Madden 26 offensive playbooks

(Image credit: EA)

The NFL changes annually, so four of the offenses recommended in our Madden 25 playbooks guide are gone: farewell Miami, San Francisco, New England, and Indianapolis. Instead, freshen up your approach with those attacking strategies…

Cincinnati Bengals

(Image credit: EA)

In-game label: CIN - Z. Taylor

Best for: Gunslinging points-chasers

Summary: Passing is the focus for many Madden players, and the Bengals love to sling the ball with Joe Burrow behind center. The Cinci playbook is therefore an obvious go-to for those who want to clock up big gains through the air, from first minute to 48th. [Our Madden 26 sliders recommend you switching to 12-minute quarters.]

The big book of Bengals is almost entirely Shotgun based, featuring 25 sets from that formation. Empty Chips is especially hard to defend, with a WR on one side, and a combination of two WRs and one TE on the other. The TE Screen from here can be particularly deadly. Get throwing.

Washington Commanders

(Image credit: EA)

In-game label: WAS - D. Quinn

Best for: Deep-dropping pass merchants

Summary: The Commanders playbook is perfect for players who like to give their QB space to work. It features an impressive 21 Shotgun sets, so you can spot blitzers immediately after the snap – then throw deep, or exploit space up the middle with a QB run. [Although you should know your Madden 26 QB Traits before attempting this.]

Those 21 Shotgun sets aren’t all receiver-based, either. The Double Wing brings in one FB and two TE, to keep a defensive honest. Meanwhile the Duo Slot Open formation, featuring two RBs, is especially handy once an opponent starts committing to pass defence. Wrap the ball up and keep those chains moving.

Philadelphia Eagles

(Image credit: EA)

In-game label: PHI - N. Sirianni

Best for: Wildcat wannabes

Summary: The Wildcat isn’t quite as en vogue as in its Dolphins-inspired heyday, but it’s still something Madden players want to utilise every year – particularly as the series lacks the endless RPOs and other tricks of College Football 26. Happily, the Eagles playbook features six plays from the Wildcat formation, including two passes: PA Jet Sweep and PA Jet Cross.

Rest assured there are traditional Singleback, I-Form, Strong, Goal Line and Shotgun formations too, providing a balanced attack when you aren’t snapping the ball direct to your running back.

Los Angeles Chargers

(Image credit: EA)

In-game label: LAC - J. Harbaugh

Best for: Run-game demons

Summary: The NFL may be more pass-heavy than ever, but there’s still room for smash-mouth football – and the Chargers’ playbooks provides numerous options to pick up yards on the ground. Its Singleback and Split Tight sets focus on running plays, mixing in powerful rushes up the middle with darts to the outside, your RB motoring behind a pulling lineman. [Even more effective if he’s one the Madden 26 X-Factors list.]

What’s additionally great about the Split Tight plays are their uniqueness – in addition to the Chargers, only one other playbook – the Raiders – has them. Fk FB Toss Rollout Lt, in which everyone heads right while your Full Back heads left for a short pass, is one such play that you can’t find elsewhere.

Jacksonville Jaguars

(Image credit: EA)

In-game label: JAX - L. Ceon

Best for: Tight-end hoarders

Summary: EA Orlando describes the Jags playbook as “the easiest to win with”, because of its Bunch TE and Trips TE formations from the Shotgun – so if you have two or more burly receivers in franchise mode or Ultimate Team, this is the catalogue for you.

The developer recommends one play in particular: Cheat TE HB Seam. “Posting your tight end and streaking your slot creates a strong progression on the tight end side,” it says. “The wheel route or halfback streak will be open, followed by the tight end post.”

The best two Madden 26 defensive playbooks

(Image credit: EA)

Sacks and interceptions can be just as key in picking up Ws as winning the offensive battle – and that’s where the playbooks below come in. As with last year, the Chiefs and Browns offer sound set-ups – but they’re not quite as effective as this new-look pair…

Detroit Lions

(Image credit: EA)

In-game label: DET - D.Campbell

Best for: Mastering the fundamentals

Summary: The 3-3 package has become meta over the past couple of years, and Detroit offers four variants of it within the Nickel formation: Cub, Double Mug, Load Mug, and Over.

With Dan Campbell at the helm, there’s creativity too. 2-4 Single Mug brings two linebackers up to the line in between your DT and LE, making it super tough for an opponent to know whether you’re playing to blitz or drop back into coverages. With tidy base 4-3 and 4-3 options, this is a solid starter defense, offering a wealth of expert wrinkles.

New England Patriots

(Image credit: EA)

In-game label: NE - M. Vrabel

Best for: Blitz, blitz, blitz

Summary: Enjoy sending your entire D after an opposing QB or RB? The Patriots playbook is the one for you. It’s 4-3 set-up feels immediately familiar, but there are several nuances enabling you to wreak havoc in the backfield – such as the Tite Leo set, which sees both safeties and linebackers close to the line of scrimmage. Unleash Saw Biitz 0 from here to have the other team scurrying.

This defensive playbook is another one that comes highly recommended by the developer. “Use Sam Will Blitz for aggressive attacks,” says EA Orlando, “or opt for Match Cover 4 Quarters for more coverage.” Once you’ve done that, score even more help from our Madden 26 best teams and Madden 26 best players guides.

