College Football 25 best playbooks for offense and defense

The selection of College Football 25 playbooks is massive, with 132 teams packed into the former NCAA series' re-debut. As a result, you’d need to pack hundreds of hours into College Football 25 to sample them all. Fun, sure – but you could be spending that time on College Football 25 Recruiting instead. Which is why we’ve distilled all those schemes down to the best nine offenses, and the best two defenses. Get them mastered and dominate all modes with this College Football 25 best playbooks guide.

(Image credit: EA)

Here are the best nine College Football 25 offense playbooks suited to all play styles, and experience levels. We’ve listed them alphabetically, but if pressed would choose Arizona as our number one. For now. Try them all using our College Football 25 sliders to determine your top choice…

Air Force Falcons

(Image credit: EA)

A really fun playbook, thanks to its focus on the Flexbone. NFL die-hards won’t know it too well, but the scheme is easy to fall in love with. For instance, in Flexbone Split, the QB stands behind Center, with two WRs and a HB out wide, and the FB behind him. After snapping the ball, he can run himself, handoff to the FB, or fire off a quick pass. It’s fast-moving and can be hard for Ds to react to, especially if you go no-huddle.

Arizona Wildcats

(Image credit: EA)

Pass, pass, pass. The Wildcats' playbook features 16 Shotgun sets and three Singleback ones, making it a formidable choice for those with a 'ready, aim, fire' approach to football. Wide Bunch pools a trio of receivers on the far side of the field, which can be a serious headache for defenses – particularly if you have a speedy QB and roll out the opposite way. Throw in a load of trick plays and this is our early season number one.

Army Black Knights

(Image credit: EA)

Aerial offenses and high-scoring matches are a huge element of the college game. Which makes the Army playbook a breath of fresh, um, turf. Literally: it’s a run-heavy compendium, offering up the opportunity to ground and pound opposition defenses, and slow the game down to your own speed.

Kansas State Wildcats

(Image credit: EA)

Since the Michael Vick years of Madden, gamers have loved running all over the shop with a mobile QB. The Kansas State playbook is specifically designed to do exactly that. Current QB Avery Johnson has 88 speed, so it’s tailored to him – but will work with any pocket rocket. Try out Shotgun > F Twins Over for six plays all guaranteed to trigger mayhem.

Michigan Wolverines

(Image credit: EA)

A divinely balanced pro-style offense that will feel natural to anyone making the leap from Madden. The I Form gives a decent selection of traditional running and passing plays, while ten Shotgun sets provide the chance to go fully aerial if you’re trailing, or just wish to take deep shots at a frail secondary.

Oklahoma State Cowboys

(Image credit: EA)

A good passing playbook which is especially notable for its placement in the College Football 25 meta. Community players and influencers reckon Shotgun Bunch HB Str is the most OP scheme in the game, giving you un-coverable downfield options – and a couple of cheeky running plays, too. The Cowboys' 5WR set is similarly monstrous.

Oregon Ducks

(Image credit: EA)

It’s Wildcat time! The Ducks' playbook includes two Wildcat sets: Unbalanced and Jumbo Z Wk. In all you get 12 different plays which snap the ball direct to your running back. Fool the D by using Jet Reverse Pass – you start to run, only to offload the pigskin once linebackers and safeties are in your grill. Just don’t want too long to press the button…

UNLV Rebels

(Image credit: EA)

As discussed in GR’s College Football 25 tips guide, RPO plays can be the difference between winning and losing when it comes to Saturday Gridiron. That acronym stands for run-pass option, and the Rebels playbook is packed with this style of play. Triple Options, Reverses, Screens – it’s hellacious to go up against, and endlessly thrilling to handle yourself.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

(Image credit: EA)

This one is fascinating as it contains a bunch of unique RPO Walk plays. These give you a split-second longer than standard RPOs in order to decide whether to keep the ball, feed it to your RB, or unleash a pass. It’s a brilliant way to learn the run-pass option, with some satisfying nuances once you’ve mastered it.

(Image credit: EA)

For most online ballers it’s all about offense, but you do need to pay some attention to what’s going on across the line of scrimmage. Marry these defensive schemes up with our College Football 25 best teams and College Football 25 best players guides for elite results, in both Dynasty and Ultimate Team.

3-3-5 Tite

(Image credit: EA)

Spread offenses are a key focus of the college approach, and this formation provides a good match-up for them. Five defensive backs ensure speed to cover both wide and deep threats, while three linebackers and three defensive linemen offer sufficient beef to stop surprise runs. There’s even scope to throw in the odd blitz – just don’t get overly aggressive on every play.

4-2-5

(Image credit: EA)

Here’s one you won’t see in Madden 25. With only two linebackers you’re sacrificing coverage close to the line of scrimmage, but the upsides are a strong defensive front that can stop the run or pressurise the CB – and, once again, five D-Backs who use their speed to cover the pass. If your approach is bend-but-don’t-break, and you’re content to give up field goals rather than TDs, then this is the defensive playbook for you.