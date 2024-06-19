Madden NFL 25: Everything you need to know

Madden 25 release date is finally in the wild, and to accompany it we’ve also scored a glimpse at the Madden 25 cover star and initial gameplay details. It’s not looking like a year where the classic NFL series reinvents itself, but there’s still plenty to get pumped for – plus some explaining to do, with regard to its curious naming convention. All of this is covered in your comprehensive Madden 25 guide.

(Image credit: EA)

Madden NFL 25 is right around the corner. EA has confirmed the Madden 25 release date is August 16, 2024, with the new NFL sim headed to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. As has become traditional, pre-ordering enables you to play it three days early, on August 13, 2024 – and we’ll get to those bonuses below. The real NFL season kicks off on September 5 when the Chiefs play the Ravens, giving you three weeks of gameplay to whet your appetite for the real thing.

Madden 25 pre-order bonuses

(Image credit: EA)

Inevitably, Madden 25 pre-order bonuses come in a selection of flavors, including the option to purchase it bundled in with new sister game College Football 25. We’ve listed what’s in each edition below. As for pricing, Madden 25 costs $69.99 / £69.99 for the Standard Edition, $99.99 / £99.99 for Deluxe Edition, and $139.99 / £139.99 for the Deluxe MVP College Football 25 bundle.

Madden NFL 25 Deluxe Edition

3 Day Early Access

4,600 Madden Points

Early Access Ultimate Team Challenges

AKA Player Item

Christian McCaffrey Elite Player Item

Elite Player Item

Choice of 2 Strategy Items

Superstar Drip Gear

Legendary XP Boost

College Football 25 Deluxe Edition

3 Day Early Access

4600 College Football Points

Alma Mater Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 134)

Cover Athlete Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 3)

Heisman Hopeful Ultimate Team Pack (Choice of 1 player item out of 5)

Bring Glory Home Ultimate Team Uniform Item

Madden 25 cover star

(Image credit: EA)

The Madden 25 cover star is monster San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey – and, breaking with the norm, he gets all three editions to himself, in unique poses. “Christian’s electrifying, dynamic and physical play style perfectly represents the gameplay innovations we’re bringing to Madden NFL 25 and made him the ideal fit for this year’s cover,” says senior production director Mike Mahar.

NCAA Madden 25 tie-in

(Image credit: EA)

Rumors swirled of an NCAA Madden 25 tie-in during the winter, and we are getting one – sort of. EA is bringing back the likes of Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois for the first time in a decade in College Football 25 – but it isn’t officially an NCAA game. That’s because of a legal dispute over player likenesses, which triggered the demise of the original series following NCAA Football 14. Now we can once more recruit and play as the sports’ best young athletes, before they reach the NFL. Read all about it in GR’s College Football 25 preview.

First Madden 25 gameplay details

(Image credit: EA)

The big new Madden 25 gameplay feature is Boom Tech. This physics-based tackling mechanic has taken two years to develop, and uses timing, momentum, weight, speed, strength, and player ratings to determine the outcome when you try to take down a ball carrier. It certainly sounds promising, particularly with the beloved Hit Stick being overhauled to deliver even more oomph.

Meanwhile, EA has proclaimed that it’s hoping to make the entire game “look, feel, and sound different”, with fresh details added to key events such as the annual NFL Draft, and Super Bowl trophy presentation. Tied into that are two new commentary crews. Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis are back, but we’re also getting alternate voices on the mic. The pairings of Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen, and Kate Scott and Brock Huard, deliver 42,000 new dialogue segments – and should add welcome depth on the presentation front.

Madden 25 franchise mode overhaul

(Image credit: EA)

While gameplay tweaks sound incremental, Madden 25 franchise mode appears to be receiving a much more detailed makeover. Dynamic off-field storylines are promised, in which you deal with player and staff personalities on the sidelines and in meeting rooms, press conferences and coaching offices. The AI’s competency at building rosters through free agency and the draft has been reconfigured, as has aged-based player progression.

Also getting a fresh look is the all-important NFL Draft. This key annual event has been reworked to incorporate shots from within team war rooms and player green rooms, to go with a cleaner prospects board. Also brand new is Team Builder – where you can create an entire team online, with customisable logos and helmets, then import them into a new Franchise save. I can’t wait to try that one.

The Madden 25 2024 name explained

(Image credit: EA)

Those active on social media may have seen this year’s version of the game referred to as Madden 25 2024. It’s an unofficial nickname, but there is a degree of sense behind it. Amazingly, there’s already been a game called Madden 25. Released back in 2013, EA went with that curious naming convention to celebrate 25 years of its popular Gridiron sim. The ‘original’ Madden 25 came out on PS3 and XBox 360, and meant that we never got a series entry called Madden NFL 14.