All the Madden 25 X-Factors and Superstars in one guide
See the complete Madden 25 X-Factors list and what they do
Big news from the Madden 25 X-Factors list for Ravens fans: the new game sees Baltimore upgraded to having five elite players in their squad. Madden 25 Superstars and X-Factors enhance individual abilities beyond their standard ratings. Baltimore and San Francisco are the only two rosters to manage a quintet of X-Factor stars. We explain what they all do, and take you through the list of X-Factors and Superstar designations, in your Madden 25 X-Factors guide.
The Madden 25 X-Factors player list
All of the players below make the Madden 25 X-Factors list at launch. Last year EA added a bunch more in February, and we'll keep you updated during the play-offs should that reoccur. For ratings details, check out the Madden 25 best players list.
- BEARS: Keenan Allen (WR) – Max Security
- BENGALS: Joe Burrow (QB) – Run & Gun
- BENGALS: Ja’Marr Chase (WR) – Double Me
- BILLS: Josh Allen (QB) – Bazooka
- BILLS: Matt Milano (ROLB) – Reinforcement
- BRONCOS: Patrick Surtain II (CB) – Shutdown
- BROWNS: Nick Chubb (RB) – Wrecking Ball
- BROWNS: Myles Garrett (RE) – Unstoppable Force
- BUCCANEERS: Mike Evans (WR) – Double Me
- BUCCANEERS: Lavonte David (MLB) – Run Stuffer
- CHARGERS: Derwin James Jr (SS) – Reinforcement
- CHIEFS: Patrick Mahomes (QB) – Bazooka
- CHIEFS: Travis Kelce (TE) – Double Me
- CHIEFS: Chris Jones (DT) – Momentum Shift
- COMMANDERS: Jonathan Allen (DT) – Momentum Shift
- COWBOYS: CeeDee Lamb (WR) – Yac 'Em Up
- COWBOYS: Micah Parsons (RE) – Dual Threat
- DOLPHINS: Tyreek Hill (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up
- DOLPHINS: Janel Ramsey (CB) – Bottleneck
- EAGLES: Saquon Barkley (HB) – First One Free
- EAGLES: AJ Brown (WR) – Max Security
- EAGLES: Jalen Hurts (QB) – Run & Gun
- EAGLES: Darius Slay Jr (CB) – Shutdown
- FALCONS: Jessie Bates III (FS) – Shutdown
- 49ERS: Christian McCaffrey (HB) – Ankle Breaker
- 49ERS: George Kittle (TE) – Yac ‘Em Up
- 49ERS: Fred Warner (MLB) – Zone Hawk
- 49ERS: Nick Bosa (RE) – Relentless
- 49ERS: Deebo Samuel Sr (WR) – Yac 'Em Up
- GIANTS: Dexter Lawrence (DT) – Blitz
- JAGUARS: Josh Hines-Allen (DE) – Unstoppable Force
- JETS: Sauce Gardner (CB) – Shutdown
- LIONS: Amon-Ra St Brown (WR) – Double Me
- PACKERS: Jaire Alexander (CB) – Shutdown
- RAIDERS: DaVante Adams (WR) – Double Me
- RAIDERS: Maxx Crosby (LOLB) – Relentless
- RAMS: Cooper Kupp (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up
- RAMS: Tre-Davious White (CB) – Shutdown
- RAVENS: Lamar Jackson (QB) – Truzz
- RAVENS: Mark Andrews (TE) – Rac ‘Em Up
- RAVENS: Kyle Hamilton (SS) – Reinforcement
- RAVENS: Derrick Henry (HB) – Freight Train
- RAVENS: Roquan Smith (MLB) – Reinforcement
- SAINTS: Demario Davis (MLB) – Reinforcement
- SAINTS: Marshon Lattimore (CB) – Shutdown
- SEAHAWKS: DK Metcalf (WR) – Double Me
- STEELERS: TJ Watt (LOLB) – Unstoppable Force
- STEELERS: Cameron Heyward (RE) – Fearmonger
- TEXANS: Stefon Diggs (WR) – Rac 'Em Up
- VIKINGS: Justin Jefferson (WR) – Double Me
Complete Madden 25 X-Factors abilities list
Below is the full list of Madden 25 X-Factors and what they do. Some of these, such as Avalanche, aren't assigned to any players on the default roster, but can still be found and implemented in Ultimate Team. Which may be just cause for some Madden 25 celebrations.
- Ankle Breaker: High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch
- Avalanche: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles
- Bazooka: Max throwing distance increased
- Blitz: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped
- Blitz Radar: Highlights extra blitzes
- Bottleneck: Dominantly win man press attempts
- Dots: Grants perfect passing on any throw
- Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs single coverage
- Dual Threat: Higher chance to defeat bass blocks and disrupt catches
- Escape Artist: Improved scrambling speed when leaving the pocket
- Fearmonger: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker
- First One Free: High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle
- Freight Train: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt
- Max Security: High success rate on possession catches
- Momentum Shift: On field opponents have their zone progress wiped
- Pro Reads: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure
- Rac ‘Em Up: Wins RAC catches
- Relentless: Rush moves no longer cost points
- Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches
- Run & Gun: Grants perfect passing while on the run
- Run Stuffer: Block shedding is more effective vs run plays
- Satellite: Wins RAC possession catches vs single coverage
- Shutdown: Tighter coverage & more interceptions on contested catches
- Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding
- Truzz: Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle
- Wrecking Ball: High success rate on trucks and stiff arms
- Yac ‘Em Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle
- Zone Hawk: More interceptions in zone coverage
The full Madden 25 Superstars list
Superstars don’t have X-Factor abilities, but still come with skills that outperform their base stats. If you need to know full roster ratings before deciding which ones to trial in game, dip into our Madden 25 best teams guide – which features full rankings from 1 to 32.
- BEARS: DJ Moore (WR)
- BEARS: D'Andre Swift (HB)
- BENGALS: Trey Hendrickson (RE)
- BROWNS: Amari Cooper (WR)
- BROWNS: David Njoku (TE)
- BROWNS: Za'Darius Smith (LE)
- BROWNS: Wyatt Teller (RG)
- BROWNS: Denzel Ward (CB)
- BUCCANEERS: Chris Godwin (WR)
- BUCCANEERS: Vita Vea (DT)
- BUCCANEERS: Antoine Winfield (FS)
- BUCCANEERS: Tristan Wirfs (RT)
- CARDINALS: Budda Baker (SS)
- CHARGERS: Joey Bosa (LOLB)
- CHARGERS: Justin Herbert (QB)
- CHARGERS: Khalil Mack (ROLB)
- CHIEFS: Creed Humphrey (C)
- CHIEFS: Isiah Pacheco (HB)
- COLTS: DeForest Buckner (DT)
- COLTS: Quenton Nelson (LG)
- COLTS: Jonathan Taylor (HB)
- COMMANDERS: Austin Ekeler (HB)
- COMMANDERS: Terry McLaurin (WR)
- COWBOYS: Trevon Diggs (CB)
- COWBOYS: DaMarcus Lawrence (LE)
- COWBOYS: Dak Prescott (QB)
- COWBOYS: Zack Martin (RG)
- DOLPHINS: Terron Armstead (LT)
- DOLPHINS: Tua Tagovaiola (QB)
- DOLPHINS: Raheem Mostert (QB)
- DOLPHINS: Jordan Poyer (SS)
- DOLPHINS: Jaylen Waddle (WR)
- EAGLES: Jalen Carter (RE)
- EAGLES: Lane Johnson (RT)
- EAGLES: DeVonta Smith (WR)
- FALCONS: Matthew Judon (LOLB)
- FALCONS: Chris Lindstorm (RG)
- FALCONS: Bijan Robinson (HB)
- FALCONS: Justin Simmons (FS)
- FALCONS: AJ Terrell Jr (CB)
- 49ERS: Brandon Aiyuk (WR)
- 49ERS: Kyle Juszczyk (FB)
- 49ERS: Brock Purdy (QB)
- 49ERS: Trent Williams (LT)
- GIANTS: Brian Burns (ROLB)
- JAGUARS: Travis Etienne Jr (HB)
- JAGUARS: Evan Engram (TE)
- JAGUARS: Foyesade Oluokun (ROLB)
- JAGUARS: Trevor Lawrence (QB)
- JAGUARS: Brandon Scherff (RG)
- JETS: Breece Hall (WR)
- JETS: Haason Reddick (DE)
- JETS: Aaron Rodgers (QB)
- JETS: Tyron Smith (LT)
- JETS: Mike Williams (WR)
- JETS: Quinnen Williams (DT)
- LIONS: Aidan Hutchinson (DE)
- LIONS: Sam LaPorta (TE)
- LIONS: Frank Ragnow (C)
- LIONS: Penei Sewell (RT)
- PACKERS: Kenny Clark (DT)
- PACKERS: Rashan Gary (LOLB)
- PACKERS: Josh Jacobs (HB)
- PANTHERS: Derrick Brown (RE)
- RAMS: Puka Nucua (WR)
- RAMS: Kyren Williams (HB)
- RAVENS: Ronnie Stanley (LT)
- RAVENS: Marlon Humphrey (CB)
- RAVENS: Justin Tucker (K)
- SAINTS: Chase Young (CB)
- SEAHAWKS: Kenneth Walker III (HB)
- STEELERS: Minkah Fitzpatrick (FS)
- TEXANS: Nico Collins (WR)
- TEXANS: Danielle Hunter (RE)
- TEXANS: CJ Stroud (QB)
- TEXANS: Laremy Tunsil (LT)
- TITANS: Jeffery Simmons (RE)
- VIKINGS: TJ Hockenson (TE)
- VIKINGS: Aaron Jones (HB)
- VIKINGS: Harrison Smith (SS)
