All the Madden 25 X-Factors and Superstars in one guide

Big news from the Madden 25 X-Factors list for Ravens fans: the new game sees Baltimore upgraded to having five elite players in their squad. Madden 25 Superstars and X-Factors enhance individual abilities beyond their standard ratings. Baltimore and San Francisco are the only two rosters to manage a quintet of X-Factor stars. We explain what they all do, and take you through the list of X-Factors and Superstar designations, in your Madden 25 X-Factors guide.

The Madden 25 X-Factors player list

All of the players below make the Madden 25 X-Factors list at launch. Last year EA added a bunch more in February, and we'll keep you updated during the play-offs should that reoccur. For ratings details, check out the Madden 25 best players list.

BEARS: Keenan Allen (WR) – Max Security

BENGALS: Joe Burrow (QB) – Run & Gun

BENGALS: Ja’Marr Chase (WR) – Double Me

BILLS: Josh Allen (QB) – Bazooka

BILLS: Matt Milano (ROLB) – Reinforcement

BRONCOS: Patrick Surtain II (CB) – Shutdown

BROWNS: Nick Chubb (RB) – Wrecking Ball

BROWNS: Myles Garrett (RE) – Unstoppable Force

BUCCANEERS: Mike Evans (WR) – Double Me

BUCCANEERS: Lavonte David (MLB) – Run Stuffer

CHARGERS: Derwin James Jr (SS) – Reinforcement

CHIEFS: Patrick Mahomes (QB) – Bazooka

CHIEFS: Travis Kelce (TE) – Double Me

CHIEFS: Chris Jones (DT) – Momentum Shift

COMMANDERS: Jonathan Allen (DT) – Momentum Shift

COWBOYS: CeeDee Lamb (WR) – Yac 'Em Up

COWBOYS: Micah Parsons (RE) – Dual Threat

DOLPHINS: Tyreek Hill (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up

DOLPHINS: Janel Ramsey (CB) – Bottleneck

EAGLES: Saquon Barkley (HB) – First One Free

EAGLES: AJ Brown (WR) – Max Security

EAGLES: Jalen Hurts (QB) – Run & Gun

EAGLES: Darius Slay Jr (CB) – Shutdown

FALCONS: Jessie Bates III (FS) – Shutdown

49ERS: Christian McCaffrey (HB) – Ankle Breaker

49ERS: George Kittle (TE) – Yac ‘Em Up

49ERS: Fred Warner (MLB) – Zone Hawk

49ERS: Nick Bosa (RE) – Relentless

49ERS: Deebo Samuel Sr (WR) – Yac 'Em Up

GIANTS: Dexter Lawrence (DT) – Blitz

JAGUARS: Josh Hines-Allen (DE) – Unstoppable Force

JETS: Sauce Gardner (CB) – Shutdown

LIONS: Amon-Ra St Brown (WR) – Double Me

PACKERS: Jaire Alexander (CB) – Shutdown

RAIDERS: DaVante Adams (WR) – Double Me

RAIDERS: Maxx Crosby (LOLB) – Relentless

RAMS: Cooper Kupp (WR) – Rac ‘Em Up

RAMS: Tre-Davious White (CB) – Shutdown

RAVENS: Lamar Jackson (QB) – Truzz

RAVENS: Mark Andrews (TE) – Rac ‘Em Up

RAVENS: Kyle Hamilton (SS) – Reinforcement

RAVENS: Derrick Henry (HB) – Freight Train

RAVENS: Roquan Smith (MLB) – Reinforcement

SAINTS: Demario Davis (MLB) – Reinforcement

SAINTS: Marshon Lattimore (CB) – Shutdown

SEAHAWKS: DK Metcalf (WR) – Double Me

STEELERS: TJ Watt (LOLB) – Unstoppable Force

STEELERS: Cameron Heyward (RE) – Fearmonger

TEXANS: Stefon Diggs (WR) – Rac 'Em Up

VIKINGS: Justin Jefferson (WR) – Double Me

Complete Madden 25 X-Factors abilities list

Below is the full list of Madden 25 X-Factors and what they do. Some of these, such as Avalanche, aren't assigned to any players on the default roster, but can still be found and implemented in Ultimate Team. Which may be just cause for some Madden 25 celebrations.

Ankle Breaker: High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch

Avalanche: Downhill hit-sticks force fumbles

Bazooka: Max throwing distance increased

Blitz: On-field blockers have their resistance bars wiped

Blitz Radar: Highlights extra blitzes

Bottleneck: Dominantly win man press attempts

Dots: Grants perfect passing on any throw

Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs single coverage

Dual Threat: Higher chance to defeat bass blocks and disrupt catches

Escape Artist: Improved scrambling speed when leaving the pocket

Fearmonger: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker

First One Free: High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle

Freight Train: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt

Max Security: High success rate on possession catches

Momentum Shift: On field opponents have their zone progress wiped

Pro Reads: Highlights the first open target and ignores pressure

Rac ‘Em Up: Wins RAC catches

Relentless: Rush moves no longer cost points

Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks and disrupt catches

Run & Gun: Grants perfect passing while on the run

Run Stuffer: Block shedding is more effective vs run plays

Satellite: Wins RAC possession catches vs single coverage

Shutdown: Tighter coverage & more interceptions on contested catches

Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding

Truzz: Can’t fumble as a result of a tackle

Wrecking Ball: High success rate on trucks and stiff arms

Yac ‘Em Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle

Zone Hawk: More interceptions in zone coverage

The full Madden 25 Superstars list

Superstars don’t have X-Factor abilities, but still come with skills that outperform their base stats. If you need to know full roster ratings before deciding which ones to trial in game, dip into our Madden 25 best teams guide – which features full rankings from 1 to 32.