Madden 25 best teams list and all team ratings
Chiefs and 49ers duke it out atop the Madden 25 best teams list
The Madden 25 best teams list at launch isn’t one packed with surprises. Top spot in Madden 25 is shared by last season’s Super Bowl combatants, with Kansas City and San Francisco sharing lofty overall ratings of 92. At the other end of the scale, the New York Giants bottom out this year’s team rankings with a score of just 75. Read on for a more detailed look at the top five Madden 25 best teams, and the complete Madden 25 rankings list.
The top five Madden 25 best teams
These are the top five teams in Madden, beginning with last year's Super Bowl champs…
1= Kansas City Chiefs - 92
The reigning champs quite rightly score a massive overall rating, with both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce inducted into this year’s 99 Club. Read more about that in our Madden 25 best players guide. Other standouts include Chris Jones (DT, 97), Creed Humphrey (C, 92) and Joe Thuney (LG, 91).
1= San Francisco 49ers - 92
With Madden 25 cover star Christian McCaffrey earning a 99 OVR, the 49ers are a force in this year’s game. Team-mate Trent Williams joins him in earning the maximum possible rating. Five other players earn 90+ numbers, including tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
3 Baltimore Ravens - 91
Good luck going up against John Harbaugh’s squad in online matches. Lamar Jackson is almost impossible to contain, with 95 speed, 95 acceleration, and a staggering 98 OVR. Plus he has 94-rated Derrick Henry to hand off to. Then there’s Roquan Smith (MLB, 95) marshalling the troops on the other side of the ball…
4 Miami Dolphins - 89
Florida’s offensive juggernauts are primed for another high-scoring year, both in real life and Madden. Tyreek Hill is a 99 Club inclusion, while a bunch of Miami players sit within the 80-89 bracket. Tau, Mostert, Waddle, Achane: you'll be busting out all the Madden 25 celebrations with these dudes.
5 Dallas Cowboys / Detroit Lions 88
The Cowboys may be perennial NFL underachievers, but EA still reckons they have a strong shot at play-off glory, sharing an overall score of 88 with the Lions. Shutdown corner Micah Parsons is their standout, with an overall of 98.
Complete Madden 25 team ratings list
These are the full Madden 25 team rankings, correct as of the game’s launch date of Friday, August 16.
- 1= Kansas City Chiefs - 92
- 1= San Francisco 49ers - 92
- 3 Baltimore Ravens - 91
- 4 Miami Dolphins - 89
- 5= Dallas Cowboys - 88
- 5= Detroit Lions - 88
- 7= Cleveland Browns - 87
- 7= Cincinnati Bengals - 87
- 7= Philadelphia Eagles - 87
- 10= Houston Texans - 86
- 10= New York Jets - 86
- 12= Buffalo Bills - 85
- 12= Pittsburgh Steelers - 85
- 14= Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 84
- 14= Atlanta Falcons - 84
- 16 New Orleans Saints - 83
- 17 Minnesota Vikings - 83
- 18= Los Angeles Rams - 82
- 18= Jacksonville Jaguars - 82
- 18= Indianapolis Colts - 82
- 18= Los Angeles Chargers - 82
- 22= Chicago Bears - 81
- 22= Las Vegas Raiders - 81
- 22= Green Bay Packers - 81
- 25= Tennessee Titans - 80
- 25= Seattle Seahawks - 80
- 25= New England Patriots - 80
- 28= Denver Broncos - 79
- 28= Carolina Panthers - 79
- 30 Washington Commanders - 78
- 31 Arizona Cardinals - 76
- 32 New York Giants - 75
I'm GamesRadar's sports editor, and obsessed with NFL, WWE, MLB, AEW, and occasionally things that don't have a three-letter acronym – such as Chvrches, Bill Bryson, and Streets Of Rage 4. (All the Streets Of Rage games, actually.) Even after three decades I still have a soft spot for Euro Boss on the Amstrad CPC 464+.