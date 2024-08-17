Madden 25 best teams list and all team ratings

The Madden 25 best teams list at launch isn’t one packed with surprises. Top spot in Madden 25 is shared by last season’s Super Bowl combatants, with Kansas City and San Francisco sharing lofty overall ratings of 92. At the other end of the scale, the New York Giants bottom out this year’s team rankings with a score of just 75. Read on for a more detailed look at the top five Madden 25 best teams, and the complete Madden 25 rankings list.

The top five Madden 25 best teams

These are the top five teams in Madden, beginning with last year's Super Bowl champs…

1= Kansas City Chiefs - 92

The reigning champs quite rightly score a massive overall rating, with both Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce inducted into this year’s 99 Club. Read more about that in our Madden 25 best players guide. Other standouts include Chris Jones (DT, 97), Creed Humphrey (C, 92) and Joe Thuney (LG, 91).

1= San Francisco 49ers - 92

With Madden 25 cover star Christian McCaffrey earning a 99 OVR, the 49ers are a force in this year’s game. Team-mate Trent Williams joins him in earning the maximum possible rating. Five other players earn 90+ numbers, including tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

3 Baltimore Ravens - 91

Good luck going up against John Harbaugh’s squad in online matches. Lamar Jackson is almost impossible to contain, with 95 speed, 95 acceleration, and a staggering 98 OVR. Plus he has 94-rated Derrick Henry to hand off to. Then there’s Roquan Smith (MLB, 95) marshalling the troops on the other side of the ball…

4 Miami Dolphins - 89

Florida’s offensive juggernauts are primed for another high-scoring year, both in real life and Madden. Tyreek Hill is a 99 Club inclusion, while a bunch of Miami players sit within the 80-89 bracket. Tau, Mostert, Waddle, Achane: you'll be busting out all the Madden 25 celebrations with these dudes.

5 Dallas Cowboys / Detroit Lions 88

The Cowboys may be perennial NFL underachievers, but EA still reckons they have a strong shot at play-off glory, sharing an overall score of 88 with the Lions. Shutdown corner Micah Parsons is their standout, with an overall of 98.

Complete Madden 25 team ratings list

These are the full Madden 25 team rankings, correct as of the game’s launch date of Friday, August 16.