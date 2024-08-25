The best Madden 25 sliders and how to use them

Never heard of Madden 25 sliders before? They’re an option in the Madden 25 settings menu which enables you to tweak all manner of gameplay parameters in the hope of making it more realistic, or fun. Or, in this case, both. We’ve experimented with fan-made sets then added our own tweaks for an experience that should provide more enjoyment than the out-of-the-box engine. Try it for yourself using the Madden 25 sliders below.

How to input Madden 25 sliders

(Image credit: EA)

Madden 25 sliders might sound daunting to the newcomer, but they're actually really straightforward to deploy. First, jump into the main menu, then move down to Settings. Select Edit Settings, then match the headings on the list below to the tabs in the horizontal menu bar.

If no value is listed below then leave that particular setting at default. Once you’ve input everything, be sure to try to sample a couple of exhibition matches and see how the game feels. You can then make further tweaks to personalise your own experience. Need gameplay help? Then dip into our Madden 25 tips and Madden 25 best playbooks guides.

Game Options

Skill Level: All-Madden

Game Style: Simulation

Quarter Length: 12 minutes

Accelerated Clock: On

Minimum Play Clock Time: 20 seconds

Injuries: 25

Fatigue: 50

Speed Disparity Scale: 75

Physics Based Tackling: 70

Penalties

Offside: 65

False Start: 70

Offensive Holding: 55

Facemask: 70

Illegal Block in the Back: 50

Roughing the Passer: 40

Defensive Pass Interference: 65

Ineligible Receiver Downfield: On

Offensive Pass Interference: On

Kick Catch Interference: On

Intentional Grounding: Off

Roughing the Kicker: On

Running into the Kicker: On

Illegal Contact: On

Player Skill

QB Accuracy: 40

Pass Blocking: 45

WR Catch: 43

Run Blocking: 40

Ball Security: 30

Pass Defensive Reaction: 50

Interceptions: 30

Pass Coverage: 40

Tackling: 50

FG Power: 50

FG Accuracy: 40

Punt Power: 60

Punt Accuracy: 50

Kickoff Power: 50

CPU Skill

QB Accuracy: 40

Pass Blocking: 40

WR Catch: 35

Run Blocking: 50

Ball Security: 45

Pass Defensive Reaction: 50

Interceptions: 30

Pass Coverage: 40

Tackling: 50

FG Power: 50

FG Accuracy: 40

Punt Power: 60

Punt Accuracy: 50

Kickoff Power: 50

Auto-Subs

Running Backs Sub Out: 90

Running Backs Sub In: 95

Defensive Tackles Sub Out: 90

Defensive Tackles Sub In: 95

Defensive Ends Sub Out: 90

Defensive Ends Sub In: 95

Madden 25 sliders credits

(Image credit: EA)

As with our College Football 25 sliders, the community has had a major hand in producing these Madden 25 tweaks. On that front, we need to credit Matt10 and Playmakers at Operation Sports. Still in the market for more NFL help? Our Madden 25 celebrations and Madden 25 rookie ratings guides should be just what you're looking for.