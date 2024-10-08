The best NHL 25 sliders and how to use them
NHL sliders maintain a little-known modern tradition in EA sports games. By inputting specific parameters in the settings menu, you can tailor the NHL 25 experience to your liking – making it more difficult, or more realistic, or both. That’s what we’re aiming to do here. The numbers below should increase the challenge found within EA’s new ice hockey sim, and bolster authenticity too. All is explained in your NHL 25 sliders guide.
How to input NHL 25 sliders
You’ll know how this works if you’ve sampled our guides to Madden 25 sliders and College Football 25 sliders. All you need in terms of applying NHL 25 sliders is found in the settings menus. Jump into the game, then scroll down to the small Settings square on the left of the screen. The two key tabs are Game Settings and Gameplay Sliders. Go into these, then match the headings on the list below to each respective entry. Be sure to press R3 once you’re done, in order to save these sliders as a preset.
If no value is listed here than leave that slider at the default level. Once you’ve made the necessary changes, play a few exhibition games to test out the new feel of the game. In this way you can further tweak the experience to your liking. Wondering who to use in those practice matches? Dip into our NHL 25 best teams guide.
Best NHL 25 sliders for realism
Game Settings
- Period Length: 6 minutes
- Difficulty: All-Star
- Camera: Dynamic Medium
- Shootout Camera: Medium
Gameplay Sliders: General
- Gameplay Version: Latest
- Gameplay Presets: (Custom Preset)
- Broken Stick Frequency: 35*
- Game Speed: 3/6*
- Fatigue Effect: 60/50
- Fatigue Recovery: 50/50
Skating
- Back Skating: 75
- Puck Carrier Agility: 45
- Puck Carrier Skating: 50
- Player Acceleration: 40/40
Shooting
- One Timer Accuracy: 45/45
- Shot Accuracy: 50/50
- Slap Shot Power: 55/55
Passing
- Pass Assist: 65/65
- Min Pass Speed: 35/35
- Max Pass Speed: 65/65
- Saucer Pass Speed: 45/45
- Pass Accuracy: 10/51
- Pass Reception Ease: 30/30
- Puck Control Rating Effect: 70/70
- Puck Speed Reception Effect: 60/60
- Bouncing Puck Receptions: 40/40
Puck Control
- Puck Control: 20/20
- Deking Impact: 60/60
- Spin Deke Impact: 65/65
Goalies
- Goalie Cover Frequency: 70
- Goalie Passing: 48
Checking
- Board Effect Non-Puck Carrier: 50
- Board Effect Puck Carrier: 5
- Stumble Threshold: 70
- Agression: 45/45
- Hitting Power: 7/10
- Size Effect: 55/55
- Preparedness Effect: 55/55
- Incidental Contact Effect: 70/70
- Stick Lift Effectiveness: 80/80
Penalties
- CPU Penalties: 85
- CPU Teammate Penalties: 55
- Tripping: 30/30
- Slashing: 20/20
- Elbowing: 85/85
- High Sticking: 100/100
- Cross Checking: 90/90
- Boarding: 95/95
- Charging: 85/85
- Delay of Game: 60/60
- Holding: 70/70
- Hooking: 85/85
- Interference: 90/90
NHL 25 sliders credits
As with our previous sliders guides, we need to pay tribute to the guys and girls at Operation Sports. Their forums are full of fans experimenting with parameters that switch up sports sims, and these NHL ones were heavily influenced by Al_Tito13 and Pearly.
