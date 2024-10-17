NHL 25 stadiums list with all the real arenas

Figuring out which real NHL 25 stadiums are in the new ice hockey sim can be tricky – there’s no public or in-game list. But GR can reveal that there are a total of 35 authentic arenas for you to puck off in. We’ve been provided with the list below directly from developer EA Canada. As you’d expect almost all National Hockey League arenas are included, but there are four from Switzerland to enjoy too. Sample them all using our real NHL 25 stadiums list.

NHL 25 real stadiums and arenas list

(Image credit: EA)

Below are all the authentic NHL 25 arenas, sorted by league and country – much like our FC 25 stadiums guide. There are four real stadiums from Switzerland, seven from Canada, and 24 official USA arenas. Happy hockey-ing.

National League (Switzerland)

Bossard Arena (EV Zug)

Corner Arena (HC Lugano)

Eisstadion Davos (HC Davos)

PostFinance Arena (SC Bern)

NHL (Canada)

Bell Centre (Montreal Canadiens)

Canada Life Centre (Winnipeg Jets)

Canadian Tire Centre (Ottawa Senators)

Scotiabank Arena (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary Flames)

Rogers Arena (Vancouver Canucks)

Rogers Place (Edmonton Oilers)

NHL (USA)

Amalie Arena (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Amerant Bank (Florida Panthers)

Climate Pledge Arena (Seattle Kraken)

American Airlines Center (Dallas Stars)

Ball Arena (Colorado Avalanche)

Bridgestone Arena (Nashville Predators)

Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles Kings)

Enterprise Center (St. Louis Blues)

Honda Center (Anaheim Ducks)

Keybank Center (Buffalo Sabres)

Lenovo Center (Carolina Hurricanes)

Little Caesars Arena (Detroit Red Wings)

Madison Square Garden (New York Rangers)

Nationwide Arena (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Capital One Arena (Washington Capitals)

PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh Penguins)

Prudential Center (New Jersey Devils)

SAP Center at San Jose (San Jose Sharks)

T-Mobile Arena Vegas (Golden Knights)

TD Garden (Boston Bruins)

UBS Arena (New York Islanders)

United Center (Chicago Blackhawks)

Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia Flyers)

XCEL Energy Center (Minnesota Wild)

NHL 25 missing stadiums

(Image credit: EA)

The only authentic National Hockey League arena not in NHL 25 is the Delta Center, home of Utah Hockey Club. But that isn’t really the fault of EA. The team is new to the league this season, having taken the place of the Arizona Coyotes. It wasn’t even created until April 2024, giving EA Canada very little time to scan the arena for the game. Curiously, you can use that arena in NBA 2K25, with the Utah Jazz. If you prefer your treats basketball shaped, hit our NBA 2K25 locker codes guide.

