NBA 2K25 locker codes guide to free MyCareer and MyTeam items

Visual Concepts are beginning to drip feed NBA 2K25 locker codes, and they’re worth grabbing as the upcoming year of virtual basketball unfolds. Active NBA 2K25 locker codes bring boosts in MyTeam and MyCareer, but are usually only available for a limited time – so be sure to grab them as soon as you can. We explain how the method works in our expired and active NBA 2K25 locker codes guide.

Active NBA 2K25 locker codes

Active NBA 2K25 locker codes will appear here across the coming year. As of Wednesday, October 9, there is only one, and it requires a little bit of work on the user’s part to acquire it. You need to sign up (or sign) in to the official NBA website, then highlight the account button in the top right corner of the screen. After that, click the Benefits, Voting & Badges prompt. Click the panel for each reward, then ‘Access Benefit’ to generate your personal code.

NBA 2K25 Rewards Level Up: 1 Hour 2XP Coins (MyTeam), 1 Hour 2XP Coins (MyCareer), 10 games of skill boosts, 2 level skips

How to use NBA 2K25 locker codes

The system works similarly to WWE 2K24 locker codes. NBA 2K25 locker codes can apply to various modes – but the easiest way to input them is in MyCareer. Choose that particular mode after starting up the game, then move your way across to the Market tab. From there, scroll down to Locker Codes. You can now enter the code you wish to redeem in the text box. Be careful to include dashes, and avoid mistakes – make a single error and you have to start from scratch.

Expired NBA 2K25 locker codes

The following expired NBA 2K25 locker codes were available earlier in the game’s lifetime, but sadly no longer work.

NBA 2K25 Rewards Season 1: 2x MyTeam Series 1 Packs, MyPlayer merch (NBA website exclusive)

Where to find NBA 2K25 locker codes

2K is clearly going to use its tie-in with the NBA to generate codes across the entire season, so that’s one obvious port of call – and we plan to update this NBA 2K25 locker codes guide throughout the game’s life cycle. For live NBA 2K25 locker code releases, keep tabs on the game’s myriad social media feeds. These are the main ones.

Why is my NBA 2K25 locker code not working?

The three most likely scenarios for a locker code not working are that it’s expired, you’ve misspelled it, or you’ve already used it before. If you’re certain that it’s none of those issues, try raising a ticket directly with 2K Support.