NBA 2K23 ratings guide with the top 10 players at every position

The usual question surrounds the NBA 2K23 ratings list. Just how good is Giannis Antetokounmpo this year? So let’s tackle that one straight away: the Greek Freak is incredible in NBA 2K23. Like, slightly better than LeBron James incredible. But what about cover star Devin Booker, Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, and the best WNBA players such as Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson? Worry not, those guys and girls are all right here too, in your NBA 2K23 ratings guide.

NBA 2K23 C ratings

(Image credit: 2K)

1= Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) – 96

1= Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) – 96

3 Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) – 89

4 Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves) – 88

5 Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) – 87

6 Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns) – 85

6= Kristaps Porzingis (Washington Wizards) – 85

6= Jarrett Allen (Cleveland Cavaliers) – 85

6= Robert Williams III (Boston Celtics) – 85

10= Clint Capela (Atlanta Hawks) – 84

10= Christian Wood (Dallas Mavericks) – 84

For the second year running, Serbian hotshot Jokic shares top billing with Cameroon point-machine Embiid, as Towns (Dominican Republic) rises up to third. Indeed, this is always a position with a truly international flavor. Towns’ new team-mate Gobert is French. Also represented are the Bahamas (Ayton), Latvia (Porzingis), Switzerland (Capela), and the Stars and Stripes too – thanks to Adebayo, Allen, Williams and Wood.

NBA 2K23 PG ratings

(Image credit: 2K)

1 Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 96

2 Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) – 95

3 Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) – 93

4= Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) – 90

4= Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) – 90

6= Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers) – 89

6= Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) – 89

8= LaMelo Ball (Charlotte Hornets) – 87

8= Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers) – 87

8= Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 87

Curry once more leads the point-guard pack, and is just as effective at his secondary position of shooting guard. Morant is the biggest mover on this list, receiving an eight-point OVR boost in order to catapult him to third. Also on the rise is 2021 Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball. The Hornets superstar fell narrowly short of the top ten last year, but cements his spot this time around with a tasty fresh OVR of 87.

NBA 2K23 SG ratings

(Image credit: 2K)

1 Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns) – 91

2 James Harden (Brooklyn Nets) – 89

3 Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz) – 88

3 Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) – 88

3= Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) – 88

6 Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards) – 87

7 Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) – 86

8 CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers) – 85

9= Tyrese Haliburton (Indianapolis Pacers) – 84

9= Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) – 84

A new number one among the shooting guard troops, as Booker topples Harden from the peak of the mountain. Which is not all that surprising, given that the Phoenix talisman joins Michael Jordan, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird as the NBA 2K23 cover stars. At the foot of the table, a Herro comes along with the strength to carry on: Miami super-sup Tyler, having picked up the NBA Sixth Man Of The Year award for his excellence off the bench.

NBA 2K23 SF ratings

(Image credit: 2K)

1 LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) – 96

2 Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers) – 94

3 Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) – 93

4 DeMar DeRozan (Chicago Bulls) – 89

5 Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) – 87

6= Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) – 86

6= Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) – 86

8= RJ Barrett (New York Knicks) – 84

8= Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) – 84

10= Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) – 83

10= Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns) – 83

The King remains the King. Enough said. Next!

NBA 2K23 PF ratings

(Image credit: 2K)

1 Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) – 97

2 Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets) – 96

3 Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) – 93

4 Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) – 90

5 Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) – 87

6= Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers) – 86

6= Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) – 86

8= Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers)) – 84

8= Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors) – 84

10= Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors) – 83

10= Jaren Jackson Jr (Memphis Grizzlies) – 83

10= Miles Bridges (Free Agent) – 83

10= John Collins (Atlanta Hawks) – 83

Last season’s Rookie of the Year voting was the closest it’s been in 20 years, as Cleveland insta-favorite Mobley and Raptors wonderkid Barnes tussled for the honor of basketball’s best newcomer. Barnes just about nabbed that prize, scoring 378 voting points compared to Mobley’s 363. But in NBA 2K23 both are winners, earning the same overall rating of 84 to coast into the top ten. Further up the list, ‘Greek Freak’ Antetokounmpo isn’t merely the top power forward – but the single best player in NBA 2K23, full stop.

NBA 2K23 WNBA ratings

(Image credit: 2K)

1= Breanna Stewart (PF, Seattle Storm) – 96

1= A’ja Wilson (PF, Las Vegas Aces) – 96

3 Jonquel Jones (PF, Connecticut Sun) – 94

4= Candace Parker (PF, Chicago Sky) – 93

4= Maya Moore (SF, Free Agent) – 93

6= Elena Delle Donne (PF, Washington Mystics) – 91

6= Liz Cambage (C, Free Agent) – 91

8 Brittney Griner (C, Phoenix Mercury) – 90

8= Emma Meesseman (PF, Chicago Sky) – 90

10 Kelsey Plum (PG, Las Vegas Aces) – 89

Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson share top spot after falling just short in NBA 2K22. Their predecessor at the peak of these rankings, Elena Delle Donne, still performs favorably in-game – but first to sixth represents a bit of a fall from grace. Maya Moore is the highest new entry on the list. The Minnesota Lynx legend hasn’t played since 2018 after taking a series of sabbaticals then having her first child, but husband Jonathan Irons insisted last year that “she’s still got it,” and 2K’s rating gurus clearly agree. Cambage remains in NBA 2K23 with a strong rating despite her recent retirement.