FC 25 Shapeshifters guide grants position changes for Vieira, Kompany and Kane

FC 25 Shapeshifters position changes have arrived, and it’s truly time to mix up your Ultimate Team. Fancy an EA FC 25 roster with Patrick Vieira at striker, Harry Kane playing CM and Vincent Kompany in goal? The end of the real-life season means that now you can. Other options include Romulu Lukaku at CB, and Diego Maradona on the left wing. Full details of the June promo are below, along with the complete FC 25 Shapeshifters cards list.

What are FC 25 Shapeshifters items?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Shapeshifters see popular players moved to different positions, and given stats upgrades as well as fresh Roles and PlayStyles. Some of these are fairly logical: moving Diego Maradona (Icon, 98) to LW, or enabling Michael Olise (FC Bayern, 97) to play up front. Others waver between the sublime and the ridiculous: for instance, both Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool, 95) and Vincent Kompany (Hero, 95) see themselves reinvented as goalkeepers. It’ll certainly make for an eventful summer. If you need gameplay help with these guys, dip into our FC 25 tips and FC 25 meta guides.

Who is in FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 1 arrived on Friday, June 13, bringing an end to the beloved FC 25 TOTS tracker. Unlike FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC there are no dynamic items here, but that’s hardly an issue – almost all the cards on offer will march straight into your Division Rivals or weekend league team. Maradona is the top-rated on 98, a figure he shares with Konate, Kane, and Antoine Griezmann (CAM, Atletico Madrid). They’re just ahead of Patrick Vieira (ST, France), Mia Hamm (CM, USA), and a bunch of contemporary players who all earn scores of 97.

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 Shapeshifters Team 2 release date is Friday, June 20, and we’ll have the full set of new cards added to this guide shortly afterwards. We’re also expecting the Road To Glory promo for the women’s Euro 2025 tournament to land in late June, or early July.

What’s all this about an FC 25 Shapeshifters David Beckham Icon leak?

(Image credit: EA)

The big story in the build-up to the promo was an apparent David Beckham SBC leak. It was proven to be correct, with the former England captain getting a new 96-rated card whose default position is RM. You need to submit xxx puzzles to get him. As of Friday, June 13th it costs around xxxxx.

Where is the full FC 25 Shapeshifters cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 25 Shapeshifters cards list, correct as of the promo’s Friday, June 13th launch date, is below. Players with one asterisk are Icons, two asterisks denote a Heroes item, while three asterisks mean you can earn that card from the FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list.