FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all
Leao, Kaka and outfield goalkeepers await on the full FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list
The FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list is here, and with it comes our first batch of Shapeshifters items. Grind your way through EA FC 25 during June and you can deploy Rafael Leao as a striker – or, if you own the Premium Pass, try Jan Oblak at centre-back. There's a sneak peek at the upcoming Women's Euros Path To Glory promo, too. See it all on the FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list.
How do I get FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players?
FC 25 Season 8 got underway on Thursday, June 4 and runs for five weeks – introducing FC 25 Shapeshifters cards, and giving a tease of two FC 25 Path To Glory items too. (PSG midfielder Paulina Dudek, and Arsenal rival Frida Maanum.) You build towards cards and other rewards by gaining SP across Ultimate Team, Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs. Each 1,000 SP you collect completes a level on the ladder, and there are 35 levels in total.
What's the deal with the FC 25 Premium Pass?
First introduced for the FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players list, EA has added a second set of rewards accessible via the Premium Pass. It costs 1,000 FC Points, which is around £8.99 – although you can also get it for 500,000 in-game coins. You can see all the extra treats it rewards you with in Season 8 using our FC 25 Premium Pass guide.
Who are the best FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players?
The FC 25 Season 8 Ladder only lasts 35 days, meaning it has five fewer levels than usual – capping out at 35, rather than the usual 40. The best two players available are AC Milan forward Rafael Leao and Brazilian Icon Kaka, both of whom score an OVR of 97. Leao is the Level 35 standard reward, while you need the Premier Pass for Kaka. Also intriguing are three FC 25 Shapeshifters cards which move goalkeepers to outfield positions: Jan Oblak (CB, Atletico Madrid), Mike Maignan (CM, AC Milan) and Gregor Kobel (ST, Dortmund). All are rated 96 – but you can only pick one…
What other FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Rewards are there?
As ever, a mix of bundles for other modes, Evolutions and UItimate Team packs are on offer as you grind towards Level 35. There are even pack choices to be made at various stages. For instance, at Level 33 you can select a 85 x8 Gold Players Pack, or an 89 x2 Gold Players Pack. (And, for the first two weeks of June, there's still a chance of packing an FC 25 TOTS player.) For help unlocking all the rewards, dip into our FC 25 tips and FC 25 Player Roles guides.
Where is the full FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players cards list?
The complete FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players cards list is below. We've added a new column for this guide which tells you whether an item is part of the standard rewards set, or a Premium Pass inclusion. An asterisk means you need to choose one of multiple options.
Level
Player Name
Status
Pos
Team
OVR
XP
Level 1*
Pedro
Premium
LB
Napoli
95
1,000
Level 1*
Alexis Sanchez
Premium
CAM
Udinese
95
1,000
Level 5*
Stephan El Shaarawy
Standard
ST
Roma
94
5,000
Level 5*
Vincenzo Grifo
Standard
LB
Freiburg
94
5,000
Level 5*
Fikayo Tomori
Premium
CDM
AC Milan
95
5,000
Level 5*
Robin Le Normand
Premium
CM
Atletico Madrid
95
5,000
Level 10*
Giacomo Bonaventura
Standard
LW
Al-Shabab
94
10,000
Level 10*
Ciro Immobile
Standard
RB
Besiktas
94
10,000
Level 10*
Andrea Belotti
Standard
CDM
Benfica
94
10,000
Level 10*
Douglas Luiz
Premium
CB
Juventus
95
10,000
Level 10*
Yan Couto
Premium
LW
Dortmund
95
10,000
Level 10*
Samuel Lino
Premium
RW
Atletico Madrid
95
10,000
Level 20*
Paulina Dudek
Standard
CB
Paris SG
95
20,000
Level 20*
Frida Maanum
Standard
CAM
Arsenal
95
20,000
Level 25*
Granit Xhaka
Standard
CB
Bayer Leverkusen
95
25,000
Level 25*
Jorginho
Standard
CAM
Arsenal
95
25,000
Level 25*
Martin Zubimendi
Standard
RW
Real Sociedad
95
25,000
Level 25*
Jan Oblak
Premium
CB
Atletico Madrid
95
25,000
Level 25*
Mike Maignan
Premium
CM
AC Milan
95
25,000
Level 25*
Gregor Kobel
Premium
ST
Dortmund
95
25,000
Level 30*
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Standard
CB
AC Milan
96
30,000
Level 30*
Ainsley Maitland-Niles
Standard
LM
Lyon
96
30,000
Level 30*
Conor Gallagher
Standard
ST
Atletico Madrid
96
30,000
Level 30*
Sandro Tonali
Premium
LW
Newcastle United
96
30,000
Level 30*
Riccardo Calafiori
Premium
ST
Arsenal
96
30,000
Level 35
Rafael Leao
Standard
ST
AC Milan
97
35,000
Level 35
Kaka
Premium
RW
Brazil
97
35,000
