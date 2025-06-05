FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

The FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list is here, and with it comes our first batch of Shapeshifters items. Grind your way through EA FC 25 during June and you can deploy Rafael Leao as a striker – or, if you own the Premium Pass, try Jan Oblak at centre-back. There's a sneak peek at the upcoming Women's Euros Path To Glory promo, too. See it all on the FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list.

How do I get FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Season 8 got underway on Thursday, June 4 and runs for five weeks – introducing FC 25 Shapeshifters cards, and giving a tease of two FC 25 Path To Glory items too. (PSG midfielder Paulina Dudek, and Arsenal rival Frida Maanum.) You build towards cards and other rewards by gaining SP across Ultimate Team, Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs. Each 1,000 SP you collect completes a level on the ladder, and there are 35 levels in total.

What's the deal with the FC 25 Premium Pass?

(Image credit: EA)

First introduced for the FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players list, EA has added a second set of rewards accessible via the Premium Pass. It costs 1,000 FC Points, which is around £8.99 – although you can also get it for 500,000 in-game coins. You can see all the extra treats it rewards you with in Season 8 using our FC 25 Premium Pass guide.

Who are the best FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 Season 8 Ladder only lasts 35 days, meaning it has five fewer levels than usual – capping out at 35, rather than the usual 40. The best two players available are AC Milan forward Rafael Leao and Brazilian Icon Kaka, both of whom score an OVR of 97. Leao is the Level 35 standard reward, while you need the Premier Pass for Kaka. Also intriguing are three FC 25 Shapeshifters cards which move goalkeepers to outfield positions: Jan Oblak (CB, Atletico Madrid), Mike Maignan (CM, AC Milan) and Gregor Kobel (ST, Dortmund). All are rated 96 – but you can only pick one…

What other FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Rewards are there?

(Image credit: EA)

As ever, a mix of bundles for other modes, Evolutions and UItimate Team packs are on offer as you grind towards Level 35. There are even pack choices to be made at various stages. For instance, at Level 33 you can select a 85 x8 Gold Players Pack, or an 89 x2 Gold Players Pack. (And, for the first two weeks of June, there's still a chance of packing an FC 25 TOTS player.) For help unlocking all the rewards, dip into our FC 25 tips and FC 25 Player Roles guides.

Where is the full FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players cards list?

(Image credit: EA)

The complete FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players cards list is below. We've added a new column for this guide which tells you whether an item is part of the standard rewards set, or a Premium Pass inclusion. An asterisk means you need to choose one of multiple options.