FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list and how to unlock them all

Leao, Kaka and outfield goalkeepers await on the full FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list

FC 25
The FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list is here, and with it comes our first batch of Shapeshifters items. Grind your way through EA FC 25 during June and you can deploy Rafael Leao as a striker – or, if you own the Premium Pass, try Jan Oblak at centre-back. There's a sneak peek at the upcoming Women's Euros Path To Glory promo, too. See it all on the FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players list.

How do I get FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players?

FC 25

FC 25 Season 8 got underway on Thursday, June 4 and runs for five weeks – introducing FC 25 Shapeshifters cards, and giving a tease of two FC 25 Path To Glory items too. (PSG midfielder Paulina Dudek, and Arsenal rival Frida Maanum.) You build towards cards and other rewards by gaining SP across Ultimate Team, Manager Career, Player Career, and Clubs. Each 1,000 SP you collect completes a level on the ladder, and there are 35 levels in total.

What's the deal with the FC 25 Premium Pass?

FC 25

First introduced for the FC 25 Season 7 Ladder Players list, EA has added a second set of rewards accessible via the Premium Pass. It costs 1,000 FC Points, which is around £8.99 – although you can also get it for 500,000 in-game coins. You can see all the extra treats it rewards you with in Season 8 using our FC 25 Premium Pass guide.

Who are the best FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players?

FC 25

The FC 25 Season 8 Ladder only lasts 35 days, meaning it has five fewer levels than usual – capping out at 35, rather than the usual 40. The best two players available are AC Milan forward Rafael Leao and Brazilian Icon Kaka, both of whom score an OVR of 97. Leao is the Level 35 standard reward, while you need the Premier Pass for Kaka. Also intriguing are three FC 25 Shapeshifters cards which move goalkeepers to outfield positions: Jan Oblak (CB, Atletico Madrid), Mike Maignan (CM, AC Milan) and Gregor Kobel (ST, Dortmund). All are rated 96 – but you can only pick one…

What other FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Rewards are there?

FC 25

As ever, a mix of bundles for other modes, Evolutions and UItimate Team packs are on offer as you grind towards Level 35. There are even pack choices to be made at various stages. For instance, at Level 33 you can select a 85 x8 Gold Players Pack, or an 89 x2 Gold Players Pack. (And, for the first two weeks of June, there's still a chance of packing an FC 25 TOTS player.) For help unlocking all the rewards, dip into our FC 25 tips and FC 25 Player Roles guides.

Where is the full FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players cards list?

FC 25

The complete FC 25 Season 8 Ladder Players cards list is below. We've added a new column for this guide which tells you whether an item is part of the standard rewards set, or a Premium Pass inclusion. An asterisk means you need to choose one of multiple options.

Level

Player Name

Status

Pos

Team

OVR

XP

Level 1*

Pedro

Premium

LB

Napoli

95

1,000

Level 1*

Alexis Sanchez

Premium

CAM

Udinese

95

1,000

Level 5*

Stephan El Shaarawy

Standard

ST

Roma

94

5,000

Level 5*

Vincenzo Grifo

Standard

LB

Freiburg

94

5,000

Level 5*

Fikayo Tomori

Premium

CDM

AC Milan

95

5,000

Level 5*

Robin Le Normand

Premium

CM

Atletico Madrid

95

5,000

Level 10*

Giacomo Bonaventura

Standard

LW

Al-Shabab

94

10,000

Level 10*

Ciro Immobile

Standard

RB

Besiktas

94

10,000

Level 10*

Andrea Belotti

Standard

CDM

Benfica

94

10,000

Level 10*

Douglas Luiz

Premium

CB

Juventus

95

10,000

Level 10*

Yan Couto

Premium

LW

Dortmund

95

10,000

Level 10*

Samuel Lino

Premium

RW

Atletico Madrid

95

10,000

Level 20*

Paulina Dudek

Standard

CB

Paris SG

95

20,000

Level 20*

Frida Maanum

Standard

CAM

Arsenal

95

20,000

Level 25*

Granit Xhaka

Standard

CB

Bayer Leverkusen

95

25,000

Level 25*

Jorginho

Standard

CAM

Arsenal

95

25,000

Level 25*

Martin Zubimendi

Standard

RW

Real Sociedad

95

25,000

Level 25*

Jan Oblak

Premium

CB

Atletico Madrid

95

25,000

Level 25*

Mike Maignan

Premium

CM

AC Milan

95

25,000

Level 25*

Gregor Kobel

Premium

ST

Dortmund

95

25,000

Level 30*

Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Standard

CB

AC Milan

96

30,000

Level 30*

Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Standard

LM

Lyon

96

30,000

Level 30*

Conor Gallagher

Standard

ST

Atletico Madrid

96

30,000

Level 30*

Sandro Tonali

Premium

LW

Newcastle United

96

30,000

Level 30*

Riccardo Calafiori

Premium

ST

Arsenal

96

30,000

Level 35

Rafael Leao

Standard

ST

AC Milan

97

35,000

Level 35

Kaka

Premium

RW

Brazil

97

35,000

