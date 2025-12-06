FC 26 Joga Bonito promo and Lucas Paqueta SBC guide
All players get 5 Star Skill Moves on the FC 26 Joga Bonito cards list
The FC 26 Joga Bonito promo sees yet another fresh campaign added to the series. It’s intended to inject EA FC 26 with samba flair, with the addition of new Heroes including Pablo Aimar, Ricardo Quaresma, and Louisa Necib. Among the contemporary faces who score upgrades for the promo are Cole Palmer and Aitana Bonmati. Indeed, every player given a Joga Bonito item gets a 5 Star Skill Moves boost, too. See them all in the full cards list at the bottom of your FC 26 Joga Bonito guide.
FC 26 Joga Bonito Team 1 best cards
FC 26 Joga Bonito Team 1 dropped on Friday, December 5. Unlike the ongoing FC 26 FC Pro Live Tracker, its batch of cards aren’t upgradeable – but there are still a delicious confection of tasty items to chase. Among them are the three Heroes mentioned above, alongside David Ginola (LM, Ligue 1, 90) and Maicon (RB, Serie A, 89). Bonmati and Palmer are two of the elite modern additions, while Vitinha’s new card (CM, Paris SG, 91) is selling for 2.8 million coins during the promo’s first weekend. Nice work, if you can pack it.
FC 26 Joga Bonito Team 2 release date
At present, there’s no hint of a Joga Bonito Team 2 release date. We expect December to be a busy month for FC 26 promos, including the always-mammoth FC 26 Futmas – so watch this space on Friday, 12 December for further news of what’s next. For a change of pace, check out our FC 26 career mode guide.
FC 26 Joga Bonito Lucas Paqueta SBC requirements
The first FC 26 Joga Bonito SBC lives up to the samba promise. It’s for ballet-toed West Ham and Brazil ace Lucas Paqueta, who gets a new 87 rating in exchange for submitting five Squad Building Challenges. The list of them is below, and the last two aren’t a typo – they’re identical. The set costs around 314,000 coins as of Saturday, December 6.
Challenge
Team rating
Other requirements
Brazil
86
Min 1 Brazil player
Premier League
86
Min 1 Premier League player
Top Form
87
Min 1 TOTW player
87-rated squad
87
None
87-rated squad
87
None
FC 26 Joga Bonito Leonardo Fernandez objectives
Completing four FC 26 Joga Bonito Leonardo Fernandez objectives rewards you with an 85-rated version of the Penarol CAM. It’s relatively straightforward – particularly if you already have Colombian and Uruguayan attackers in your club. The four objectives needed to earn Fernandez are listed below. For gameplay help, dip into our FC 26 skill moves guide.
- Play 5: Play 5 matches in any mode using at least four South American players in your starting 11
- Assist 6: Assist 6 goals in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rivals/Live Events/Rush using an Colombia player
- Score 12: Score 12 goals in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rivals/Live Events/Rush using a Uruguay player
- Win 8: Win 8 matches in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rush
FC 26 Joga Bonito cards list
The full FC 26 Joga Bonito cards list, correct as of Saturday, December 6, is right here. Heroes items are marked with an asterisk. If you’re looking for cosmetic upgrades to match your new signings, take a deep dive into at our FC 26 best kits and FC 26 stadiums guides.
- David Ginola (LM, Ligue 1) - 90*
- Abedi Pele (CAM, Ligue 1) - 90*
- Jay-Jay Okocha (Premier League) - 90*
- Maicon (RB, Serie A) - 89*
- Ricardo Quaresma (RW, Super Lig) - 88*
- Pablo Aimar (CAM, La Liga) - 88*
- Hidetoshi Nakata (CAM, Serie A) - 88*
- Joe Cole (RW, Premier League) - 88*
- Louisa Necib (LW, D1 Arkema) - 88*
- Rui Costa (CAM, Serie A) - 88*
- Gervinho (LW, Serie A) - 87*
- Vitinha (CM, Paris SG) - 91
- Aitana Bonmati (CM, Barcelona) - 91
- Frenkie De John (CM, Barcelona) - 89
- Cole Palmer (CAM, Chelsea) - 89
- Michael Elise (RM, FC Bayern) - 88
- Kenan Yildiz (CAM, Juventus) - 88
- Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (LW, Paris SG) - 88
- Chloe Kelly (RW, Arsenal) - 88
- Lucas Paqueta (CM, West Ham) - 87
- Joao Cancelo (RB, ROSHN Saudi League) - 87
- Matheus Cunha (CAM, Manchester United) - 87
- Rayan Cherki (RW, Manchester City) - 87
- Ashley Sanchez (RW, NC Courage) - 87
- Ederson (GK, Manchester City) - 87
- David Alaba (CB, Real Madrid) - 87
- Murillo (CB, Nottingham Forest) - 87
- Enrick (ST, Real Madrid) - 86
- Nicole Anyomi (ST, Frankfurt) - 86
- Isco (CAM, Real Betis) - 86
- Maelle Garbino (RM, Paris FC) - 86
- Alexsandro (CB, Lille) - 86
- Sergino Dest (RB, PSV) - 86
- Jeremy Doku (LW, Manchester City) - 86
- Jennifer Echegini (CM, Paris SG) - 86
- Yan Couto (RB, Dortmund) - 85
- Leonardo Fernandez (CAM, Penarol) - 85
- Johan Mujica (LB, Mallorca) - 85
- Marino Hinestroza (RM, Nacional) - 85
- Geovany Quenda (RM, Sporting Lisbon) - 85
- Tanguy Ndombele (CM, Nice) - 85
- Arthur Atta (CM, Udinese) - 85
- Lisa Baum (RM, RB Leipzig) - 85
- Bryan Zaragoza (LM, Celta Vigo) - 85