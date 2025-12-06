FC 26 Joga Bonito promo and Lucas Paqueta SBC guide

The FC 26 Joga Bonito promo sees yet another fresh campaign added to the series. It’s intended to inject EA FC 26 with samba flair, with the addition of new Heroes including Pablo Aimar, Ricardo Quaresma, and Louisa Necib. Among the contemporary faces who score upgrades for the promo are Cole Palmer and Aitana Bonmati. Indeed, every player given a Joga Bonito item gets a 5 Star Skill Moves boost, too. See them all in the full cards list at the bottom of your FC 26 Joga Bonito guide.

FC 26 Joga Bonito Team 1 best cards

FC 26 Joga Bonito Team 1 dropped on Friday, December 5. Unlike the ongoing FC 26 FC Pro Live Tracker, its batch of cards aren’t upgradeable – but there are still a delicious confection of tasty items to chase. Among them are the three Heroes mentioned above, alongside David Ginola (LM, Ligue 1, 90) and Maicon (RB, Serie A, 89). Bonmati and Palmer are two of the elite modern additions, while Vitinha’s new card (CM, Paris SG, 91) is selling for 2.8 million coins during the promo’s first weekend. Nice work, if you can pack it.

At present, there’s no hint of a Joga Bonito Team 2 release date. We expect December to be a busy month for FC 26 promos, including the always-mammoth FC 26 Futmas – so watch this space on Friday, 12 December for further news of what’s next. For a change of pace, check out our FC 26 career mode guide.

FC 26 Joga Bonito Lucas Paqueta SBC requirements

The first FC 26 Joga Bonito SBC lives up to the samba promise. It’s for ballet-toed West Ham and Brazil ace Lucas Paqueta, who gets a new 87 rating in exchange for submitting five Squad Building Challenges. The list of them is below, and the last two aren’t a typo – they’re identical. The set costs around 314,000 coins as of Saturday, December 6.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Lucas Paqueta SBC requirements Challenge Team rating Other requirements Brazil 86 Min 1 Brazil player Premier League 86 Min 1 Premier League player Top Form 87 Min 1 TOTW player 87-rated squad 87 None 87-rated squad 87 None

FC 26 Joga Bonito Leonardo Fernandez objectives

Completing four FC 26 Joga Bonito Leonardo Fernandez objectives rewards you with an 85-rated version of the Penarol CAM. It’s relatively straightforward – particularly if you already have Colombian and Uruguayan attackers in your club. The four objectives needed to earn Fernandez are listed below. For gameplay help, dip into our FC 26 skill moves guide.

Play 5: Play 5 matches in any mode using at least four South American players in your starting 11

Play 5 matches in any mode using at least four South American players in your starting 11 Assist 6: Assist 6 goals in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rivals/Live Events/Rush using an Colombia player

Assist 6 goals in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rivals/Live Events/Rush using an Colombia player Score 12: Score 12 goals in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rivals/Live Events/Rush using a Uruguay player

Score 12 goals in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rivals/Live Events/Rush using a Uruguay player Win 8: Win 8 matches in Squad Battles (Semi Pro or above)/Rush

FC 26 Joga Bonito cards list

The full FC 26 Joga Bonito cards list, correct as of Saturday, December 6, is right here. Heroes items are marked with an asterisk. If you’re looking for cosmetic upgrades to match your new signings, take a deep dive into at our FC 26 best kits and FC 26 stadiums guides.