FC 26 best players list and top 40 ratings

The FC 26 best players list has been unveiled – and, just like last year, four elite stars kick off the new season sharing an overall rating of 91. Mohamed Salah, Kylian Mbappe, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati top the initial EA FC 26 rankings for Ultimate Team, with all four likely to earn 99-OVR cards as the 2025-26 campaign reaches its climax. There are big boosts, too, for Barcelona pair Lamine Yamal and Raphinha – while legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are nowhere to be found. Scroll on down to see the both the male and female FC 26 best players list.

FC 26 best men players list

Mo Salah and Kylian Mbappe are the top male players this year, just edging out Rodri and Ousmane Dembele. Three goalkeepers make the top 20, while a trio of outstanding strikers all narrowly miss out. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan) and Alexander Isak (Liverpool) share colossal OVRs of 88.

1 Mohamed Salah (RM, Liverpool) - 91

2 Kylian Mbappe (ST, Real Madrid) - 91

3 Ousmane Dembele (ST, Paris SG) - 90

4 Rodri (CDM, Manchester City) - 90

5 Virgil Van Dijk (CB, Liverpool) - 90

6 Jude Bellingham (CAM, Real Madrid) - 90

7 Erling Haaland (ST, Manchester City) - 90

8 Raphinha (LM, Barcelona) - 89

9 Lamine Yamal (RM, Barcelona) - 89

10 Achraf Hakimi (RB, Paris SG) - 89

11 Vitinha (CM, Paris SG) - 89

12 Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK, Manchester City) - 89

13 Pedri (CM, Barcelona) - 89

14 Joshua Kimmich (CDM, FC Bayern) - 89

15 Alisson (GK, Liverpool) - 89

16 Harry Kane (ST, FC Bayern) - 89

17 Federico Valverde (CM, Real Madrid) - 89

18 Vini Jr (LW, Real Madrid) - 89

19 Florian Wirtz (CAM, Liverpool) - 89

20 Thibaut Courtois (GK, Real Madrid) - 89

FC 26 best women players list

Putellas and Bonmati again top the FC 26 best women players list, but Alessio Russo’s monumental rise sees the Arsenal striker cement fourth. Intriguingly, EA is asking fans to feed back on initial ratings via the game’s social channels, so these numbers may change in the weeks ahead. To see how the new sim plays, check out our FC 26 preview.

1 Alexia Putellas (CM, Barcelona) - 91

2 Aitana Bonmati (CM, Barcelona) - 91

3 Caroline Graham Hansen (RW, Barcelona) - 90

4 Alessia Russo (ST, Arsenal) - 89

5 Mariona (CM, Arsenal) - 89

6 Patri Guijarro (CDM, Barcelona) - 89

7 Khadija Shaw (ST, Manchester City) - 89

8 Mapi Leon (CB, Barcelona) - 89

9 Marie Katoto (ST, Lyon) - 88

10 Kadidiatou Diani (RW, Lyon) - 88

11 Sophia Wilson (ST, Portland Thorns) - 88

12 Guro Reiten (LM, Chelsea) - 88

13 Ewa Pajor (ST, Barcelona) - 88

14 Christiane Endler (GK, Lyon) - 88

15 Debinha (CAM, KC Current) - 88

16 Irene Paredes (CB, Barcelona) - 88

17 Chloe Kelly (RM, Arsenal) - 87

18 Lindsay Heaps (CM, Lyon) - 87

19 Lucy Bronze (RB, Chelsea) - 87

20 Rose Lavelle (CM, Gotham FC) - 87

