FC 26 career mode guide to scouting, transfers and the best teams to manage

It's tough to choose who to manage in FC 26 Career Mode, unless you're tied to your real club by an umbilical cord. Ahead of EA FC 26 we've done the hard work for you, suggesting five teams guaranteed to serve up intrigue during the game's early months. We've also got ten real managers to recommend, plus all the essentials on tactical visions, scouting, transfers, and the new manager market. This is your comprehensive FC 26 Career Mode guide.

Best teams to manage in FC 26 Career Mode

(Image credit: EA)

Yeah, we know, you desperately want to manage your favorite club. Again. But what about a change, and even a challenge? Below are five possible career mode starting points that you really, really should try – unless you're a Liverpool or 1860 Munich fan. Spend big, spend small, or don't spend at all, with this cheeky quintet of challenges…

Premier pedigree: Everton

(Image credit: EA)

For many career mode players, the Premier League is the place to be – and Everton are a solid choice for you to carve out your own slice of history. Its new, plush Hill Dickinson Stadium is in the game from the outset, and a $47.58 million transfer kitty should ensure plenty of reinforcements alongside Jack Grealish and James Tarkowski. Board expectations in your first season are simply to avoid relegation, meaning you also have a long leash in terms of early results.

The old guard: Real Oviedo

(Image credit: EA)

Three resplendent Adidas kits include a unique blue and yellow number, but that’s only one reason to start your career mode as Los Godos. Their line-up is a catalogue of familiar faces from FIFAs past, such as Eric Bailly, Santi Cazorla, Salomon Rondon and Leander Dendonker. A modest transfer budget of $2.48m represents a challenge, but – like Everton – simply avoiding relegation in the first year is an achievable aim. From there, you can grow to challenge Barca, Real and Atletico.

Surprise underachievers: Paris SG

(Image credit: EA)

PSG, underachievers? Yes, but not in quite the way you might think. Rather than talking about the super-stacked men’s team, we mean their female equivalent. Paris St German women have won their league once to go with four cup victories, but those achivements are dwarfed by Lyon. Their rivals have claimed 18 leagues, 10 cups and 8 Women’s CL wins. Can you overhaul that dominance with only $2.48m to work with? Mary Earps between the sticks is at least a start…

Kane and able: FC Bayern

(Image credit: EA)

The ultimate managerial easy ride comes in the form of Germany’s most successful club. Star players include Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise, and your transfer kitty is a colossal $98.87m. The Bundesliga makes for a great experience in terms of depth, too, with the Allianz Arena’s return meaning that all 18 of its grounds are on FC 26 stadiums list. Just make sure you live up to the board’s lofty expectations: “Win it all, at home and abroad.”

Forever underdogs: Bromley

(Image credit: EA)

The South Londoners were formed in 1892, but have never won a domestic league or cup, and start with the lowest transfer budget of any English club in the game: $1.12 million. Thankfully all expectations are ‘very low’ so you’ve plenty of scope and time to bring in some key loanees in the first season, and slowly make your way up the leagues. As long-term career mode projects go, this is as challenging as it gets.

Best FC 26 real managers

(Image credit: EA)

While you can create your own avatar at the outset of career, many players swear by the realism of having an official manager in the dugout. They don’t have to match their current club, either: for GR’s FC 26 review, I took over West Ham as Irons legend Carlos Tevez. Below are ten non-Premier League managers who look the part in career mode, and are worth your consideration – even if the benefits if you choosing them are purely visual. We’ve also included a club from their past who you might wish to pair them with.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Best FC 26 real managers Manager Current league Current club Suggested club Cesc Fabregas Serie A Como Barcelona Patrick Vieira Serie A Genoa Arsenal Robbie Keane ROTW Ferencvaros LA Galaxy Javier Calleja ROSHN Saudi League Al Riyadh Malaga Michel ROSHN Saudi League Al Qadsiah Real Madrid Carlos Corberan La Liga EA Sports Valencia Huddersfield Joao Pereira Super Lig Alanyaspor SC Braga Mauricio Pellegrino LPF Lanus Valencia Steve Cooper 3F Superliga Brondby Wrexham Irene Ferreras Liga F Maeve Grenada CF Atletico Madrid Femenino

FC 26 Tactical Presets explained

(Image credit: EA)

After selecting (or creating) a manager and choosing your team, the first port of call on you managerial Tasks list is adopting a Tactical Vision. There are seven different templates, with each one offering subtle tweaks to your tactics from the outset.

Standard is a balanced approach – an all-rounder set-up with no glaring strengths or weaknesses. Wing Play, obviously, focuses on your wide men, while Possession is all about tiki-taka style short passing. High Pressing, meanwhile, revolves around the legendary gegenpress and direct attacking.

Park the Bus opts for a more defensive-minded approach, Counter Attack sees your team sitting back and ready to pounce with rapid breakaways, and Kick and Rush is more route-one based, leaning on a team’s physical strengths.

(Image credit: EA)

Once you’ve picked your Tactical Preset, move over to the Coach Management tab at the top of the screen. From here you can hire coaches to implement your chosen philosophy. Each is rated out of five stars in a chosen category: attack, midfield, defence, and goalkeeping. The better they are, the more they can impact your players’ attributes throughout the season. Just make sure you pick coaches that are aligned with your Tactical Preset, as well as placing them in the category where they can have the most effect. For example: if a coach has a two-star attack rating but four-star in defence, keep them in your defence coach lineup.

FC 26 Youth Academy and Rush tournaments

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 26 Youth Academy is a critical part of your long-term planning. Last year its countries list was expanded to more than 160, and you can now scout up to four specific positions, and three distinct Player Roles. The most important support for this is youth-player Rush tournaments. These enable you to try out hot prospects, and improve them along the way.

Youth tournaments in career mode take place every two months, and you can choose to use players with their current ratings, or ultimate potential. After each match you have the option to view how Match XP has affected their ability, and how long it will take them to level up to the next OVR. It’s a lengthy process, but this is a mode build for extended play – which makes it all the more rewarding when players levelled up through Rush finally make it to your first team.

FC 26 Career Mode youth scouting

(Image credit: EA)

Looking for the next big thing? Hit the Academy tab then Youth Scouts. This process works similar to the one above, but with even more nations to search for talent.

You can hire up to three youth scouts. They can then be sent away in increments of three months, six months, or nine months, and you can give them specific instructions, such as finding players with a focused role. Like with normal scouts, each has a Experience and Judgment rating, which will help you find more players and better players respectively.

During their time away, you will intermittently get reports back. Sift through the players to see a broad range revealing their current overall rating, their potential rating, their attributes, and their positions. From these menus, you can sign players for your academy.

FC 26 Career Mode scouting

(Image credit: EA)

The Global Transfer Network is your main hub for scouting players. If set up correctly, you should have a continual influx of talent to cast your eye over.

You can find the Global Transfer Network by heading to the Transfers tab, then selecting the Scouts panel. Once there, you’ll see your current scouts on one tab, and an instructions menu on the other.

First, use Instructions to tell your scouts which players to identify. You can search for potential signings by position, age, contract length, overall condition (from backup to world class prospect), PlayStyle or Player Role.

Once that’s done, it’s time to send your scouts out across the world. You can hire up to six scouts, and each has a star rating out of five for two categories: Experience and Judgment. Experience will give you a larger selection of players to choose from, while those with higher Judgment will find higher quality players. Ideally, you want someone who is at least a three-star rating in both skills.

After a few in-game weeks, you can return to each instruction grid to find the list of players that your scout has found. If they’re having trouble finding players, widen your scout instruction parameters. You may want the dream player who is great at everything, but it’s rarely that simple.

From there, you’ll be given a rough snapshot of each player. You will then need to scout them further by clicking on the player’s report. We also recommend shortlisting them in the Transfer Hub so you can keep track of specific targets among the dozens of players that will be highlighted. After a short period, your scouts deliver a full report including overall rating, market value, weekly wage, release clauses, and expected transfer fee.

FC 26 career mode transfer negotiations

(Image credit: EA)

Once you’ve scouted a player, you can add them to your shortlist and either approach to buy, approach to loan, or delegate the tasks to your assistant. Scouting a player fully allows you to get a rough asking price, as well as the lowest offer that could realistically be accepted.

Once you’ve entered negotiations, you can offer an up-front fee that comes out your transfer budget, or sweeten the deal with sell-on clauses and player swaps.

Be careful with your first offer. Table an unrealistic bid and the selling club will walk away. We recommend starting just above a player’s market value and going from there.

If accepted, you’ll have to negotiate a wage with the player’s agent, as well as their squad role and contract length. If they sign on the dotted line, you’ll get a quick recap on how he compares to your current squad as well as what the best possible deal could have been.

FC 26 Career Mode training plans

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 Training Plans are another a way to balance the fitness of your players. They're found in one of the six panels beneath the Squad tab.

You have two stats to take care of when it comes to your squad: Energy and Sharpness. The former is all about how fit your players currently are. If they play too many games, they will have less stamina and, in turn, they won’t be able to complete 90 minutes without gasping for air. High Sharpness, on the other hand, will lead to a boost in form and skill, leading to them playing better on the pitch.

For each player, you’re given five levels of training. Intense and Heavy are all about Sharpness. Balanced is, naturally, a middle ground. Light and Recovery, meanwhile, zero in on stamina and energy but come at the cost of decreased Sharpness – and vice-versa.

FC 26 Career Mode tips

(Image credit: EA)

While we’ve covered coaches in Tactical Presets above, there’s still a handful of tips to take in so you can get the most out of your boot room.

Succeed in the first season and you’ll increase your manager rating. That will allow you to bring on additional coaches in future seasons – exponentially increasing the impact of Tactical Presets. For gameplay help, leap into our FC 26 skill moves guide.

Like your players, coaches don’t remain static in their ability. The more wins you get with a Tactical Preset enabled, the more XP you can put towards your backroom staff. So don’t worry about bringing in some three-star coaches to begin with.

Also pay attention to a coach’s Knowledge level. This boosts a player’s overall rating when they are on the pitch and, if you can afford it, you want to be aiming for no lower than Accomplished, though shelling out for Experts will help you get short-term success even if your wage budget will soon deplete. It’s also fine to chop and change your coaching staff to get the right balance. We recommend focusing on Attack and Midfield as they provide the most tangible results (i.e. goals) in the early parts of the season.

Coaches also help raise the Role Familiarity of players set to key roles by one level. In order for this to occur, make sure that the coach’s tactical Knowledge is higher than the natural Role rating of the player you want to improve – and that they can play that position in the first place!

The manager market is our favourite new feature. Across the globe, bosses can be poached, sacked, or choose to resign. Be sure to add clubs to your Watchlist who you may wish to manage in the future. Also note that AI-controlled managers install their tactical vision after joining a new club, adding variety to your opponents over the long-term.

