German teams are the big winners on the FC 26 stadiums list. In addition to the return of FC Bayern's iconic Allianz Arena, EA FC 26 adds grounds for Holsten Kiel and Darmstadt – while neighbours Austria and Switzerland also include licensed stadiums for the first time. Joining them are Napoli, Inter Miami, Besiktas, Nantes, and Everton, who have two homes in this year's game. Greedy. All is explained below, ahead of the complete FC 26 stadiums list.

Is Goodison Park in FC 26?

Yes – amazingly, both Everton's old and new stadiums are in FC 26. That's because the club's ladies team still play at Goodison Park, meaning fans can enjoy matches both there and in the 52,000-capacity Hill Dickinson Stadium. It's one of a few curious notes surrounding FC 26 stadiums. For instance, three have undergone rebuilds: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix (Real Mallorca), Fratton Park (Portsmouth), and Stamford Bridge (Chelsea). Four old-school FIFA originals have also had a makeover: Union Park Stadium, Stade Municipal, Stadio Classico, and Molton Road.

Which new grounds are on the FC 26 stadiums list?

Last year delivered ten new FC 25 stadiums, and this year EA goes one better – if you choose to include the returning Allianz Arena (FC Bayern). Even if you don't, it's a list that will especially please German fans. As well as Munich they can enjoy Holstein-Stadion (Holstein Kiel) and Stadion am Böllenfalltor (Darmstadt). Over the border in Austria we get Red Bull Arena (RB Salzburg), while Swiss clubs score official representation by way of St. Jakob-Park (FC Basel) and Stadion Wankdorf (BSC Young Boys). The full new FC 26 stadiums list is as follows…

Official EA Sports FC 26 new stadiums list

Allianz Arena (FC Bayern)

Chase Stadium (Inter Miami)

Hill Dickinson Stadium (Everton)

Holstein-Stadion (Holstein Kiel)

Red Bull Arena (RB Salzburg)

St. Jakob-Park (FC Basel)

Stade de la Beaujoire (FC Nantes)

Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Napoli)

Stadion am Böllenfalltor (Darmstadt 98)

Stadion Wankdorf (BSC Young Boys)

Tüpraş Stadyumu (Besiktas)

The complete FC 26 stadiums list

The full FC 26 stadiums list is below. We've plenty of gameplay help to follow in the weeks ahead – for now, kick things off with the FC 26 best players guide.

International Wembley Stadium (England)

Premier League American Express Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion) Anfield (Liverpool) The City Ground (Nottingham Forest) Craven Cottage (Fulham) Elland Road (Leeds United) Emirates Stadium (Arsenal) Etihad Stadium (Manchester City) Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford) Hill Dickinson Stadium (Everton) London Stadium (West Ham United) Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers) Old Trafford (Manchester United) Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace) St. James' Park (Newcastle United) Stadium of Light (Sunderland) Stamford Bridge (Chelsea) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur) Turf Moor (Burnley) Villa Park (Aston Villa) Vitality Stadium (AFC Bournemouth)

EFL Championship Ashton Gate (Bristol City) Bramall Lane (Sheffield United) Carrow Road (Norwich City) Coventry Building Society Arena (Coventry City) Ewood Park (Blackburn Rovers) Fratton Park (Portsmouth) The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion) King Power Stadium (Leicester City) Matrade Loftus Road Stadium (Queens Park Rangers) MKM Stadium (Hull City) Portman Road (Ipswich Town) Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough) St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton) Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City) Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City) Vicarage Road (Watford)

EFL League One Accu Stadium (Huddersfield Town) Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City) Kenilworth Road (Luton Town)

Women's Super League Goodison Park (Everton) Joie Stadium (Manchester City)

Ligue 1 McDonald's Decathlon Stadium (LOSC Lille) Groupama Stadium (Lyon) Orange Vélodrome (Marseille) Parc des Princes (Paris SG) Stade Bollaert-Delelis (RC Lens) Stade de la Beaujoire (Nantes)

Serie A Enilive Allianz Stadium (Juventus) Bluenergy Stadium (Udinese) Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Napoli)

Liga Portugal Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto) Estádio do SL Benfica (Benfica) Estádio José Alvalade (Sporting Lisbon)

ROTW Donbass Arena (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Eredivisie De Kuip (Feyenoord) Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax) Philips Stadion (PSV Eindhoven)

MLS BC Place Stadium (Vancouver Whitecaps) BMO Stadium (LAFC) Chase Stadium (Inter Miami) Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy) Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders) Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United) Providence Park (Portland Timbers) Sports Illustrated Stadium (New York Red Bulls)

ROSHN Saudi League King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad) King Fahd Stadium (Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr)

Bundesliga Allianz Arena (FC Bayern) BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen) BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Mönchengladbach) Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt) Europa-Park Stadion (Freiburg) MEWA Arena (1. FSV Mainz) MHP Arena (Stuttgart) Millerntor-Stadion (FC St. Pauli) PreZero Arena (Hoffenheim) Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig) RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln) Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund) Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Union Berlin) Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV) Volkswagen Arena (VFL Wolfsburg) Weserstadion (Werder Bremen) WWK Arena (Augsburg)

Bundesliga 2 Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Düsseldorf) Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Hannover 96) Holstein-Stadion (Holstein Kiel) Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn) Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg) Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC) SchücoArena (Arminia Bielefeld) SportPark Ronhof Thomas Sommer (Greuther Furth) Stadion am Böllenfalltor (SV Darmstadt 98) VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04) Vonovia Ruhrstadion (VFL Bochum)

Frauen-Bundesliga StrongHER Stadium (VFL Wolfsburg)

La Liga EA Sports Coliseum (Getafe CF) Estadi Mallorca Son Moix (RCD Mallorca) Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo) Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis) Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante UD) Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarrael CF) Estadio de Mendizorroza (Alaves) Estadio de Montilivi (Girona) Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano) Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna) Estadio Martínez Valero (Elche) Estadio Mestalla (Valencia CF) Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao) Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid) Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla) RCDE Stadium (Espanyol) Reale Arena (Real Sociedad) Riyadh Air Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)

La Liga Hypermotion El Alcoraz (SD Huesca) Estadio de Gran Canaria (UD Las Palmas) Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid) Estadio Nuevo de Los Cármenes (Granada) Estadio Ontime Butarque (CD Leganes) Municipal de Ipurua (SD Eibar) Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz CF) UD Almeria Stadium (UD Almeria)

Liga F Moeve Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid)

Liga Profesional de Futbol Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini (Independiente) Estadio Mâs Monumental (River Plate) Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club) Estadio Alberto J. Armando / La Bambonera (Boca Juniors)

Scottish Premiership Celtic Park (Celtic) Ibrox Stadium (Rangers)

Trendyol Super Lig Chobani Stadyumu (Fenerbahce) RAMS Park (Galatasaray) Tüpraş Stadyumu (Besiktas)

Brack Super League St. Jakob-Park (FC Basel) Stadion Wankdorf (BSC Young Boys)

Ö Bundesliga Red Bull Arena (Salzburg)

Generic Al Jayeed Stadium Aloha Park Arena del Centenario Arena D'Oro Court Lane Crown Lane Eastpoint Arena El Grandioso El Libertador Estadio de las Artes Estadio El Medio Euro Park Forest Park Stadium Ivy Lane Longville Stadium Molton Road O Dromo Oktigann Park Sanderson Park Stade Municipal Stadio Classico Stadion 23. Maj Stadion Europa Stadion Hanguk Stadion Neder Stadion Olympik Town Park Union Park Stadium Waldstadion



