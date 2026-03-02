All Azure Latch codes (March 2026) for Style Coins, cash, and emotes

You're going to need to redeem all the Azure Latch codes you can if you want to show off in style every time you score a goal.



You have very few emotes and goal effects when you first long into the Blue Lock-inspired Roblox game, but most of the fun comes from flaunting your style. Luckily, these codes grant emotes, as well as cash and style coins so you can buy more.



If you'd prefer some more general rewards that will carry across all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered.

All Azure Latch codes

(Image credit: Azure Latch Team)

The following Azure Latch codes can be claimed for rewards:

SORRYFORDELAY - 5,000 Cash

- 5,000 Cash KIYORAUPDATE - 1,000 Style Coins

- 1,000 Style Coins BROTHERNOAH - Brother Noah emote

- Brother Noah emote MYANIMEFANSMAN - My Anime Fans Man emote

- My Anime Fans Man emote QUIET - X emote

Three of these codes (BROTHERNOAH, MYANIMEFANSMAN, and QUIET) appear to be permanent, at least for now, but you'll want to redeem any others as soon as possible for any cash rewards.

How to redeem Azure Latch codes

(Image credit: Azure Latch Team)

To redeem these Azure Latch codes, launch the football game, then hit the Menu button at the bottom of the screen. From the menu screen, click the Rewards tab, enter your code into the box, and hit Redeem.

In order to be able to enter any of these Azure Latch codes in-game, though, you first need to join the Azure Latch Team community on Roblox, and like the game.

Expired Azure Latch codes

ADDITIONALTIME - 15,000 Cash

- 15,000 Cash THOSEWHOSPIN - 5,000 Style Coins

- 5,000 Style Coins THEGAMEBREAKSONCEAGAIN - 12,500 Cash

- 12,500 Cash ULTRASADIST - 10,000 Style Coins

- 10,000 Style Coins HIORIUPDATE - 10,000 Cash

- 10,000 Cash NELISAGIREVAMP - 10,000 Cash

- 10,000 Cash TheAceEater - 10,000 Style Coins

- 10,000 Style Coins GambleShot - 7,500 Style Coins

- 7,500 Style Coins LetsGoUbers - 5,000 Style Coins

- 5,000 Style Coins GIMMEDINERO - 10,000 Cash

- 10,000 Cash AJOLLYDAYISCOMING - 5,000 Style Coins

- 5,000 Style Coins WINTERUPDATE2025 - 10,000 Style Coins

- 10,000 Style Coins ANOTHERPATCHNOTE - 5,000 Style Coins

- 5,000 Style Coins WELLTHATSVERYNICE - 15,000 Style Coins

- 15,000 Style Coins DoubleConversion - 10,000 Style Coins

- 10,000 Style Coins CALLMETHECHAMELEON - 5,000 Style Coins

As you can see, these expired codes rewarded players with a combination of emotes and in-game currency, with thousands of cash and style coins up for grabs over recent months. Be sure to check regularly for new Azure Latch codes so you don't miss out on any more, and redeem live codes as soon as possible.

