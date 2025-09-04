Blue Lock Rivals codes (September 2025) for Lucky Spins

Blue Lock Rivals codes can be used to get extra spins in this game based on the hugely popular soccer manga and anime, feeding into the gacha element where fresh styles and flows can be unlocked for your character. These can help you stand out on the pitch as you try to put in your best performance for the team, though there are some requirements you need to meet first – including joining the Roblox group for this experience. For the full details, here are the current codes for Blue Lock Rivals and how to redeem them.



All Blue Lock Rivals codes

These are the latest Blue Lock Rivals codes to enter for free rewards:

YUKIEVENTGOAL – 5 Lucky Style Spins new!

– 5 Lucky Style Spins YUKIGLASSES – 10 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins new!

Note that codes in Blue Lock Rivals need to be entered exactly as shown, with any capitalization and punctuation such as exclamation marks intact, otherwise they won't be accepted. Codes can often expire quickly, so although the promos listed here were valid at the time of writing they may have subsequently stopped working. Make sure you have followed the instructions below for redeeming Blue Lock Rivals codes, as there are several requirements you need to meet before they can be used.

How to redeem Blue Lock Rivals codes

To redeem Blue Lock Rivals codes, you need to launch this experience through Roblox to arrive at the lobby screen. Once there, hit the Codes icon from the bottom menu as highlighted above to bring up the Enter Code text box, then type in the code exactly as shown because codes in Blue Lock Rivals are case-sensitive. Be aware that there are also several requirements you need to meet before you can redeem these promos:

You have to join the official Blue Lock Rivals Roblox group

You need to reach Level 10 in the game

Once you've ticked off both of the above prerequisites, you'll be able to claim codes in Blue Lock Rivals and collect your rewards.

Expired Blue Lock Rivals codes

2MINTERESTED! – 3 Lucky Style Spins

– 3 Lucky Style Spins WEWANTSPINS – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins 8V8HYPE – 10 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins 1.5MGOALHIT – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins DELAYSORRY – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins TONGUESOUT – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins CHARLESTIME – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins GOALMET – 3 Lucky Style Spins

– 3 Lucky Style Spins ISAGISHOES – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins SAEXSHIDOU – 10 Lucky Style Spins

– 10 Lucky Style Spins WTEAMWORK – 10 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Flow Spins CHEMREACTW – 10 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Flow Spins OOPSDELAY – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins MCNAGIHYPE – 15 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 15 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins LAZYLUCKYGENIUS – 15 Lucky Style Spins, 15 Lucky Flow Spins

– 15 Lucky Style Spins, 15 Lucky Flow Spins WEHIT2M – 10 Lucky Style Spins

– 10 Lucky Style Spins WMIRO – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins SUMMERPT1! – 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Lucky Flow Spins

– 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Lucky Flow Spins NELREO! – 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Lucky Flow Spins

– 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Lucky Flow Spins MASTEROFALLTRADES! – 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Luck Flow Spins

– 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Luck Flow Spins KINGOVERHAUL! – 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Lucky Flow Spins

– 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Lucky Flow Spins KINGAUTHORITY! – 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Lucky Flow Spins

– 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Lucky Flow Spins KINGAWAKENING! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins MASSIVEBUGFIXES! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins JULIANLOKI! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins MASTERS! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins GODSPEED! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins THEGODSPRINTER! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins LUCKY7! – 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Lucky Flow Spins

– 7 Lucky Style Spins, 7 Lucky Flow Spins CAREPACKAGE! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins LOKISOON! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins RANKED! – 10 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins AIKU1.15M – 10 Lucky Style Spins, 15 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Style Spins, 15 Lucky Flow Spins AIKUREWORK! – 10 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Flow Spins SNAKEDEFENCE! – 10 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Flow Spins 3BILLIONVISITS! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins NEWHIORI! – 10 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Flow Spins 4HOURS! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins NELSUMMER! – 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Flow Spins NWECHEM1.1M! – 10 Lucky Style Spins

– 10 Lucky Style Spins Rin999K! – 15 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 15 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins NeoEgoistRIN! – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins TheDestroyer! – 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Flow Spins 1MILLIONCCU!! – 20 Lucky Style Spins

– 20 Lucky Style Spins CHEMREACTION! – 10 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Flow Spins OTOYA!! – 15 Lucky Style Spins

– 15 Lucky Style Spins BACHIRA!! – 15 Lucky Style Spins

– 15 Lucky Style Spins REVAMP! – 10 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Flow Spins IGAGOAT1.8M! – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins Sry4Delay – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins EGGHunt!!! – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Flow Spins EASTER25! – 15 Lucky Style Spins

– 15 Lucky Style Spins THEMONK! – 3 Lucky Style Spins

– 3 Lucky Style Spins 2BVISITS! – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins GOALRUSH – 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Flow Spins KINGREWORK – 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Flow Spins KING1.5M – 5 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Flow Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins, 10 Lucky Flow Spins KAISER2M – 3 Lucky Style Spins, 3 Lucky Flow Spins

– 3 Lucky Style Spins, 3 Lucky Flow Spins KAISERFIX – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins MIRO1MCCU – 5 Lucky Style Spins

– 5 Lucky Style Spins LUCKYCODE10 – 10 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins

– 10 Lucky Style Spins, 5 Lucky Flow Spins KAISERSOON – 6 Lucky Style Spins, 6 Lucky Flow Spins

– 6 Lucky Style Spins, 6 Lucky Flow Spins FINE1M – 4 Lucky Style Spins, 4 Lucky Flow Spins

The above Blue Lock Rivals codes were previously available but have since expired, which emphasises the importance of checking often and redeeming any valid codes as soon as possible. We'll keep this guide updated with fresh codes as and when they're released.

