The full FC 25 stadiums list including 10 new stadiums

The new FC 25 stadiums list contains some very pleasant surprises. Championship clubs Bristol City, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers all see their home grounds added to EA FC 25, alongside European names such as Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, Feyenoord, and RC Lens. There are nine additions at launch, with Ipswich Town's Portman Road to come later in the season. Read on to discover all the new inclusions, as well as the complete EA FC 25 stadiums list.

Is Portman Road in EA Sports FC 25?

Yes, but we've played this game before. EA is committed to including all Premier League stadiums in FC, and have already confirmed that Ipswich Town's home of Portman Road is on the way following the club's promotion to the top tier. When, however, is anyone's guess. For FIFA 23, we received The City Ground (Nottingham Forest) in December 2022. However, Luton Town's Kenilworth Road didn't arrive in FC 24 until April 2024. Tractor Boys fans may need to brace themselves for a lengthy wait.

Which new grounds are on the FC 25 stadiums list?

The are ten new FC 25 stadiums. It's an impressive list, fronted by Turkish clubs Galatasaray (RAMs Park) and Fenerbahce (Ülker Stadyumu). Sporting Lisbon's home Estádio José Alvalade makes it in, ahead of the club hosting the 2025 UEFA Women’s Champions League final. Also new are grounds for Feyenoord, River Plate and RC Lens. Amazingly, the EFL Championship receives the most FC 25 new stadiums. Coventry Building Society Arena (Coventry City), Ewood Park (Blackburn Rovers), and Ashton Gate (Bristol City) are all here. Cool!

Official EA Sports FC 25 new stadiums list

Mâs Monumental (River Plate)

Estádio José Alvalade (Sporting Lisbon)

RAMs Park (Galatasaray)

Ülker Stadyumu (Fenerbahce)

De Kuip (Feyenoord)

Stade Bollaert-Delelis (RC Lens)

Coventry Building Society Arena (Coventry City)

Ewood Park (Blackburn Rovers)

Ashton Gate (Bristol City)

Portman Road (Ipswich Town) [coming soon]

The complete FC 25 stadiums list

The full FC 25 stadiums list is below.

International

Wembley Stadium (England)

Premier League

American Express Stadium (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Anfield (Liverpool)

The City Ground (Nottingham Forest)

Craven Cottage (Fulham)

Emirates Stadium (Arsenal)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester City)

Goodison Park (Everton)

Gtech Community Stadium (Brentford)

King Power Stadium (Leicester City)

London Stadium (West Ham United)

Molineux Stadium (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Old Trafford (Manchester United)

Portman Road (Ipswich Town)*

Selhurst Park (Crystal Palace)

St. James' Park (Newcastle United)

St. Mary's Stadium (Southampton)

Stamford Bridge (Chelsea)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Tottenham Hotspur)

Villa Park (Aston Villa)

Vitality Stadium (AFC Bournemouth)

EFL Championship

Ashton Gate (Bristol City)

Bramall Lane (Sheffield United)

Cardiff City Stadium (Cardiff City)

Carrow Road (Norwich City)

Coventry Building Society Arena (Coventry City)

Elland Road (Leeds United)

Ewood Park (Blackburn Rovers)

Fratton Park (Portsmouth)

The Hawthorns (West Bromwich Albion)

Kenilworth Road (Luton Town)

Loftus Road (Queens Park Rangers)

MKM Stadium (Hull City)

Riverside Stadium (Middlesbrough)

Stadium of Light (Sunderland)

Stoke City FC Stadium (Stoke City)

Swansea.com Stadium (Swansea City)

Turf Moor (Burnley)

Vicarage Road (Watford)

EFL League One

Kirklees Stadium (Huddersfield Town)

Women's Super League

Joie Stadium (Manchester City)

Ligue 1 McDonald's

Decathlon Stadium (LOSC Lille)

Groupama Stadium (Lyon)

Orange Vélodrome (Marseille)

Parc des Princes (Paris SG)

Stade Bollaert-Delelis (RC Lens)

Serie A Enilive

Allianz Stadium (Juventus)

Bluenergy Stadium (Udinese)

Liga Portugal

Estádio do SL Benfica (Benfica)

Estádio do Dragão (FC Porto)

Estádio José Alvalade (Sporting Lisbon)

ROTW

Donbass Arena (Shakhtar Donetsk)

Eredivisie

De Kuip (Feyenoord)

Johan Cruijff ArenA (Ajax)

Philips Stadion (PSV Eindhoven)

MLS

BC Place Stadium (Vancouver Whitecaps)

BMO Stadium (LAFC)

Dignity Health Sports Park (LA Galaxy)

Lumen Field (Seattle Sounders)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta United)

Providence Park (Portland Timbers)

Red Bull Arena (New York Red Bulls)

MBS Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City (Al-Ahli / Al-Ittihad)

King Fahd Stadium (Al-Shabab / Al-Nassr)

Bundesliga

BayArena (Bayer Leverkusen)

BORUSSIA-PARK (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Deutsche Bank Park (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Europa-Park Stadion (Freiburg)

MEWA Arena (1. FSV Mainz)

MHP Arena (Stuttgart)

Millerntor-Stadion (FC St. Pauli)

PreZero Arena (Hoffenheim)

Red Bull Arena (RB Leipzig)

Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund)

Stadion An der Alten Försterei (Union Berlin)

Volkswagen Arena (VFL Wolfsburg)

Vonovia Ruhrstadion (VFL Bochum)

Weserstadion (Werder Bremen)

WWK Arena (Augsburg)

Bundesliga 2

Düsseldorf-Arena (Fortuna Düsseldorf)

Heinz von Heiden-Arena (Hannover 96)

Home Deluxe Arena (Paderborn)

Max-Morlock-Stadion (FC Nurnberg)

Olympiastadion (Hertha BSC)

RheinEnergieStadion (FC Koln)

SportPark Ronhof Thomas Sommer (Greuther Furth)

VELTINS-Arena (Schalke 04)

Volksparkstadion (Hamburger SV)

3. Liga

SchucoArena (Arminia Bielefeld)

Frauen-Bundesliga

StrongHER Stadium (VFL Wolfsburg)

La Liga Santander

Civitas Metropolitano (Atletico Madrid)

Coliseum (Getafe CF)

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos (Celta Vigo)

Estadio Benito Villamarín (Real Betis)

Estadio de Gran Canaria (UD Las Palmas)

Estadio de la Cerámica (Villarrael CF)

Estadio de Mendizorroza (Alaves)

Estadio de Montilivi (Girona)

Estadio de Vallecas (Rayo Vallecano)

Estadio El Sadar (Osasuna)

Estadio José Zorrilla (Real Valladolid)

Estadio Mestalla (Valencia CF)

Estadio San Mamés (Athletic Bilbao)

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid)

Municipal de Butarque (CD Leganes)

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán (Sevilla)

Reale Arena (Real Sociedad)

Stage Front Stadium (Espanyol)

Visit Mallorca Estadi (RCD Mallorca)

La Liga Hypermotion

Estadio Ciutat de València (Levante UD)

Estadio El Alcoraz (SD Huesca)

Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero (Elche)

Estadio Nuevo de Los Cármenes (Granada)

Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla (Cadiz CF)

Municipal de Ipurua (SD Eibar)

Power Horse Stadium (UD Almeria)



Liga F

Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid)

Liga Profesional de Futbol

Estadio LDA Ricardo E. Bochini (Independiente)

Estadio Mâs Monumental (River Plate)

Estadio Presidente Perón (Racing Club)

La Bombonera (Boca Juniors)

cinch Premiership

Celtic Park (Celtic)

Ibrox Stadium (Rangers)

Super Lig

RAMS Park (Galatasaray)

Ülker Stadyumu (Fenerbahce)

Generic

Al Jayeed Stadium

Aloha Park

Arena del Centenario

Arena D'Oro

Court Lane

Crown Lane

Eastpoint Arena

El Grandioso

El Libertador

Estadio de las Artes

Estadio El Medio

Estadio Presidente G.Lopes

Euro Park

Forest Park Stadium

Ivy Lane

Longville Stadium

Molton Road

O Dromo

Oktigann Park

Sanderson Park

Stade Municipal

Stadio Classico

Stadion 23. Maj

Stadion Europa

Stadion Hanguk

Stadion Neder

Stadion Olympik

Town Park

Union Park Stadium

Waldstadion