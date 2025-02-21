FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC tracker and February promo guide

FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC tracker might sound wordy, but forget the tongue-twisting title. What really matters are the players added to the new EA FC 25 promo. Son Heung-Min, Moises Ciacedo and Donyell Malen are among the fresh cards on offer, in a campaign that awards upgrades for real-world wins, goals, assists, and clean sheets. We explain how it all works right here, before taking you through the full FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC tracker.

What is FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC is the second major promo of February 2025, following on from the one-week-only FC 25 Grassroot Greats. It adds a batch of new cards to Ultimate Team which can earn upgrades based upon real-life performances. It’s expected to last two weeks, meaning the full FC 25 RTTF (Road To The Finals) promo has been delayed further. Expect that one on early March, instead.

Who is in FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC Team 1 launched on Friday, February 21. There are no Icons this time around, although we initially do get a handful of Heroes, including Eden Hazard (LM, Real Madrid, 93). All the other players included are contemporary. Joint top of the list with an initial OVR of 93 is Son Heung-Min (ST, Tottenham). Joining him with that same lofty rating are Aurelien Tchouameni (CB, Real Madrid), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (LW, Paris SG) and Omar Marmoush (CAM, Manchester City). The top-rated lady is Crystal Dunn (CM, Paris SG) on 92.

The FC 25 FUT Fantasy Team 2 release date is Friday, February 28. We’ll have full details of it right here shortly after it goes live. In the meantime, have a browse of our FC 25 best kits guide.

How are FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC upgrades earned?

(Image credit: EA)

Here are all the ways cards can earn FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC upgrades:

Team wins 2 games in next 4 league matches = Player will receive +1 OVR Upgrade and one new Role++.

Team scores 10 goals in next 4 league matches = One face attribute will be boosted to 99.

(GKs, Defenders & CDMs only) Player achieves 1 Clean Sheet in next 4 league matches (Excl. Heroes) = Player will receive a second PlayStyle+ and one regular PlayStyle. If the player already has 2 PlayStyle+, they will instead receive two base PlayStyles.

(Attackers and Midfielders other than CDMs) Player achieves 1 Goal or Assist in next 4 league matches (excluding Heroes) = Player will receive a second PlayStyle+ and one base PlayStyle. If the player already has 2 PlayStyle+, they will instead receive two base PlayStyles.

Player receives 0 yellow or red cards in next 4 league matches (other than Heroes) = Player will receive +1 OVR and either Skill Move or Weak Foot boosted to 5*.

Seasonal Upgrade: Player’s team wins primary domestic cup = Player will receive a third PlayStyle+ and one face attribute will be boosted to 99. If the player already has 3 PlayStyle+, they will instead receive one base PlayStyle.

Seasonal Upgrade: Player’s team wins domestic league = Player will receive a +1 OVR and a third PlayStyle++. If the player already has 3 PlayStyle+, they will instead receive one base PlayStyle.

Where is the full FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

The full FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC tracker is as follows. Heroes are marked with an asterisk. For gameplay help once you’ve added a couple to your squad, use our FC 25 tips and FC 25 meta guides.