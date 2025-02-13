FC 25 RTTF tracker and Champions League upgrades guide

The FC 25 RTTF tracker has landed, with all eyes now on the remaining rounds of the Champions League and Europa League. Why? Because this EA 25 FC promo awards upgrades based upon real-life performances in European competition. Among the fresh items on offer are Dami Olmo and Dominik Szabozslai, with more to come later in February. Find out how it all works below, before we steer you through the FC 25 RTTF tracker.

What is FC 25 RTTF (Road To The Finals)?

(Image credit: EA)

The FC 25 RTTF (Road To The Finals) promo features a batch of new cards with initial ratings boosts, that can score further upgrades depending on their team’s European results. So, by going all the way through to the Champions League final, cards can earn a series of boosts to both their ratings and either weak foot or skill moves. All four major Euro competitions across the men’s and women’s game are represented.

Who is in FC 25 RTTF Team 1?

(Image credit: EA)

FC 25 RTTF Team 1 is expected to land on Friday, February 14. We’ll have a full rundown of the squad right here, as soon as it appears. In the meantime, you can already grab a bunch of these items, such as Inaki Williams (RM, Athletic Bilbao, 88) and Tosin Adarabioyo (CB, Chelsea, 87) by grinding across modes to earn SP. Find out how in GR’s FC 25 Season 5 ladder players guide.

Assuming it follows the same pattern as FC 25 RTTK (Road To The Knockouts), Team 2 will land a week later than its predecessor, on Friday, February 21. Expect regular SBCs throughout the promo, too. We’ll have all items added to the FC 25 RTTF tracker at the foot of this guide as the campaign unfolds.

How does the FC 25 RTTF upgrades system work?

(Image credit: EA)

Details of the FC 25 RTTF upgrades system are expected to tie in with the release of Team 1. We’ll add them here once they’re available. To see what’s unlocked with each skill moves boost, check out GR’s FC 25 skill moves guide.

When are FC 25 RTTF items upgraded in-game?

Here’s the official line on FC 25 RRTK, direct from EA: “Upgrades will go live in-game starting on the Friday after each match week. This means RTTK players will be upgraded at the end of a week following a club earning one of the upgrade requirements.” We expect FC 25 RTTF to follow an identical format.

FC 25 RTTF tracker and full Road To The Finals guide

(Image credit: EA)

Below is the current FC 25 RTTF tracker, correct as of Thursday, February 14. If you need to add some style too your squad after packing a couple, jump into our FC 25 best kits and FC 25 best badges guides.

Champions League

Dominik Szabozslai (CAM, Liverpool) - 90

Dani Olmo (CAM, Barcelona) - 90

Women’s Champions League

Damaris Egurrola (CM, Lyon) - 89

Alessia Russo (ST, Arsenal) - 89

Europa League

Inaki Williams (RM, Athletic Bilbao) - 88

Samuel Gigot (CB, Lazio) - 88

Conference League