FC 25 Dreamchasers tracker and full UEFA promo guide

The FC 25 Dreamchasers tracker is underway, although you need to ignore the rumours of these new cards being upgradeable. While some reports claim that the UEFA-branded EA FC 25 Ultimate Team items are dynamic, that isn’t the case – although additional cards for the Road To The Finals promo are on their way too. More on that shortly. Scroll on down for a full scouting report, and the up-to-date FC 25 Dreamchasers tracker.

What is the FC 25 Dreamchasers promo?

The FC 25 Dreamchasers promo celebrates players who have excellent in European competition this season – or, in the case of Dreamchasers Icons, those who starred in the Champions League or UEFA Cup during their heyday. Cards therefore come in five different flavours: Icons, Champions League, Women’s Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League. As part of the campaign, EA is also launching fresh cards for the FC 25 RTTF tracker. Those cards receive dynamic upgrades, while all Dreamchasers ratings are final.

Who is in FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 1?

FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 1 landed on Friday, March 21, with strikers Harry Kane (FC Bayern) and Kylian Mbappe sharing the honour of being its highest-rated players. Both earn new OVRs of 95, edging them ahead of of four different Icons on 94: Raul, Ruud Gullit, Birgit Prinz, and Rivaldo. Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas also nabs a score of 94, ahead of club mate Ewa Pajor (ST) and Real Madrid rival Linda Caicedo on 93. Archie Gray (CDM, Tottenham) is the top-ranking non-Champions-League card, on 92. Unheralded clubs Jagiellonia and FC Lugano get cool new UECL items, in the shape of Alfimico Pululu (ST, 88) and Mattia Zanotti (RM, 88) respectively.

While there’s been no official word from EA, it looks as this is a one-week-only promo. Should it occur, the FC 25 Dreamchasers Team 2 release date would be Friday, March 28 – but GR expects an all-new campaign to launch then instead. Yet another fresh promo, FC 25 Immortals, is locked in placed for Friday, April 4. Head back here for an update during the coming weekend. In the meantime, if you’re desperate to burn your hard-earned coins then check out our FC 25 meta and FC 25 best kits guides.

What’s the story with FC 25 Dreamchasers Franz Beckenbauer?

Well, it’s a story with some crossed wires. Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer returned to the series to tie in with the FC 25 Dreamchasers campaign on Friday, March 21, but his card isn’t actually one from the promo. His new 92-rated CB item is a standard Base Icon, although a second card for the legendary national team skipper is on its way as part of the FC 25 Immortals campaign mentioned above. Beckenbauer has been away since FIFA 17. His return follows that of Diego Maradona, who was returned to the series to kick off the FC 25 Grassroot Greats campaign.

The compete and updated FC 25 Dreamchasers tracker, correct as of Saturday, March 22, is below. Remember, all these ratings are final. If you’re in the market for dynamic cards as the current season approaches its climax, instead leap on over to GR’s FC 25 FUT Fantasy FC guide.

Dreamchasers Icons

Raul (ST, Spain) - 94

Ruud Gullit (CAM, Netherlands) - 94

Birgit Prinz (ST, Germany) - 94

Rivaldo (LW, Brazil) - 94

Marcel Desailly (CB, France) - 92

Claude Makelele (CDM, France) - 92

Dreamchasers Heroes

Lucio (CB, Serie A) - 94

Bixente Lizarazu (LB, Ligue 1) - 92

Champions League

Harry Kane (ST, FC Bayern) - 95

Kylian Mbappe (ST, Real Madrid) - 95

Florian Wirtz (CAM, Bayer Leverkusen) - 94

Lautaro Martinez (ST, Inter Milan) - 94

Ousmane Dembele (RW, Paris SG) - 93

Marcos Llorente (RM, Atletico Madrid) - 93

Ethan Nwaneri (RW, Arsenal) - 93

Nico Schlotterbeck (CB, Dortmund) - 92

Orkun Kolcu (CM, Benfica) - 90

Hakon Haraldsson (LM, Lille) - 90

Hugo Bueno (LB, Feyenoord) - 88

Women’s Champions League

Alexia Putellas (CM, Barcelona) - 94

Ewa Pajor (ST, Barcelona) - 93

Linda Caicedo (LW, Real Madrid) - 93

Mariona (LW, Arsenal) - 92

Sveindis Jobsdottir (RW, Wolfsburg) - 91

Europa League

Archie Gray (CDM, Tottenham) - 92

Patrick Berg (CDM, Dortmund) - 89

Nedim Bajrami (CAM, Rangers) - 89

Conference League