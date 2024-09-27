The best FC 25 kits and how much they cost

FC Bayern appearing on the FC 25 best kits guide? You’re right, it isn’t a surprise, but their third kit really is one of the dreamiest in EA FC 25. Just look at that collar. The German giants are joined by Chelsea and Roma on our shortlist, but rest assured we’re not biased to the big guns. Deserved mentions also go the way of Blackburn Rovers, Sampdoria, and Aussie upstarts Perth Glory. All prices below relate to Ultimate Team, but these strips really do look great across the game. Look the part throughout the season with your FC 25 best kits guide.

AS Roma (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Serie A Enilive (ITA 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 4,200 coins

After four years away, the three-time Italian champions return to the FIFA/FC series – and their kit is an absolute beauty. Some might call this burgundy, but in fact it’s carmine red and golden yellow. How do we know? Because the club’s nickname, I Giallorossi, means ‘the yellow and reds’.

AFC Bournemouth (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 550 coins



It’s likely made your eyes pop out in either happiness or horror during Match Of The Day. Now you can own Bournemouth’s away strip, at least digitally, in order to kit out your FUT squad. And there’s certainly nothing else like it in his year’s game. It features mint and purple graphics on a white base, and is a deliberate throwback to the garish attire of the ‘90s.

FC Basel 1893 (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: CSSL (SUI 1)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 5,000 coins

Crystal Palace might have brought us some cool kits in recent times, but this year the go-to for red-and-blue excellence are Swiss side Basel. Those big bold flames stand out against any rival attempt, while you can’t go wrong with a football shirt boasting a smart collar. Especially once you start busting out some FC 25 celebrations.

Real Madrid (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: La Liga EA Sports (ESP 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 1,000 coins

Cover star Jude Bellingham is the highlight of the FC 25 RTTK tracker, but his in-game abilities aren’t the only reason for Madrid fans to snap up this year’s edition. The Spanish giants’ first orange kit since 2013/14 functions well for two reasons. It looks spectacular, naturally, and also offers the perfect contrast to the green pitch during fast-paced weekend league matches.

San Diego Wave (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: NWSL (USA 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 550 coins

Women’s teams are added to FC 25 career mode for the first time this year, meaning you’re going to see a number of kits you weren’t previously familiar with. Ace. This Nike number is one of the most delightful, subtly fitting in the club’s sponsor without detracting from the clean overall design. Happily, you can also nab it in Ultimate Team for a bargain price.

Netherlands (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Men’s National (INT)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 600 coins

The classic Dutch orange kits are legendary, but this year it’s the away strip which you need to hunt down for your Ultimate Team lads and lasses. It merges that iconic orange colour with two different shades of blue, using a design inspired by the revered national art movement De Stijl. It’s an affordable one, too. You know what to do.

Blackburn Rovers (away)

(Image credit: EA)

League: EFL Championship (ENG 2)

Card type: Silver rare

Cost: 4,800 coins

In a joyous surprise, Blackburn Rovers are one of three Championship clubs to have their home grounds added to the FC 25 stadiums list. Crack open some silver packs and you may be in for an even happier surprise: their black and red away strip routinely sells for 4-5,000 coins on the secondary market. Nice find, right there.

FC Bayern (third)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Bundesliga (GER 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 2,500 coins

As with Basel, you have to love a kit with a collar, and FC Bayern’s is the pick of the bunch when it comes to German teams. Its Adidas logo feels deliciously retro, and it’s also worth a decent return if you find one in packs and don’t wish to wear it. Will it finally bring Harry Kane a trophy in real life? That’s a bigger ask, but the England captain can at least celebrate another high FC 25 ratings spot.

Chelsea (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Premier League (ENG 1)

Card type: Gold rare

Cost: 900 coins

Chelsea join Bayern in making our kits shortlist for the second year running, and with good reason. Even if you can’t stand the Blues, it feels so enjoyable to play without a noisy sponsor plonked in the middle of your shirt. It helps that this year’s effort is even more stylish then their FC 24 best kits inclusion.

Perth Glory (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: A-League (AUS 1)

Card type: Bronze common

Cost: 200 coins

Really can’t bring yourself to pick up that Chelsea strip, but still want a classy sponsor-free number? Turn your attentions to the other side of the globe. Perth Glory’s purple and orange offering is another super clean design, with the added bonus of being available to grab at discard bronze card pricing. Glorious, indeed.

Sampdoria (home)

(Image credit: EA)

League: Serie BKT (ENG 2)

Card type: Gold common

Cost: 500 coins

The blue shirt with black, white and red band is one of the most unmistakeable in world football – and this year's features motifs inspired by the Palazzi dei Rolli in Genoa. Sampdoria may ply their trade in the Italian second tier these days, but greats such as Roberto Mancini, Attilio Lombardo and Gianluca Vialli have all worn these colours. They really do look sublime on FC 25’s virtual turf.